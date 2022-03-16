</iframe</noscript> <!-- includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> <div class="no-consent-placeholder fjs-no-consent-placeholder" style="display:none"> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__content"> <header class="no-consent-placeholder__header">Onze excuses</header> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__text">Helaas kunnen wij deze social post, liveblog of anders niet tonen omdat het één of meerdere social media-elementen bevat. Aanvaard de social media-cookies om deze inhoud alsnog te tonen.</div> </div> <footer class="no-consent-placeholder__footer"> <a class="no-consent-placeholder__footer--link button--list-block" href="#" onclick="if(_privacy && _privacy.openModal) { _privacy.openModal() } ;return false;">Cookie-instellingen wijzigen</a> </footer> </div> <!-- / includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> </div> <!-- / article/components/snippet.html --> <div class="article__wrapper"> <!-- Articles default Live football blog header --> <header class="article__header"> <h1 class="article__title">Meerderheid voor HOI Werkt in Beekse Raad: ‘overweldigend’</h1> <p class="article__intro" > HILVARENBEEK - HOI Werkt heeft met negen van de zeventien zetels een meerderheid in de gemeenteraad van Hilvarenbeek. ,,Overweldigend", noemt lijsttrekker Ko Hamelink dit resultaat. ,,Verdrietig", noemt Ronald Blok van de VVD deze uitslag hoewel hij wel blij is met de winst van 2 zetels naar 5. </p> </header> <div class="article__meta"> <span class="article__source"> <span itemprop="name">Kim Spanjers</span> </span> <time class="article__time" datetime="16-03-22, 20:45">16-03-22, 20:45</time> <span class="article__update"> <span class="article__update-text">Laatste update:</span> <span class="article__update-date">16-03-22, 23:53</span> </span> <span class="article__credit"> <span class="article__credit-text">Bron:</span> <span class="article__credit-source">BD</span> </span> </div> <meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2022-03-16T20:45:23.984+01:00"/> <span> <span> <meta content="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/brand-logo-c810367794.png"/> <meta content="90"/> <meta content="90"/> </span> <meta content="BN DeStem"/> </span> <!-- includes/general/sharing.html --> <div class="sharing article__component"> <ul class="sharing__list"> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bndestem.nl%2Ftilburg%2Fmeerderheid-voor-hoi-werkt-in-beekse-raad-overweldigend%7Eae18d138%2F%3Futm_source%3Dfacebook%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--facebook fjs-share-facebook" title="Deel dit artikel op Facebook"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 16 30" class="icons"><title >Facebook</title><path d="M13.445 5.123H16V0h-5.54C7.097 0 4.37 2.702 4.37 6.036V9.1H0v5.124h4.37V30h6.795V14.224H16V9.1h-4.835V7.383c0-1.248 1.02-2.26 2.28-2.26"/></svg> </span> </a> </li> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--twitter"> <a href="http://twitter.com/share?text=Meerderheid+voor+HOI+Werkt+in+Beekse+Raad%3A+%E2%80%98overweldigend%E2%80%99&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bndestem.nl%2Ftilburg%2Fmeerderheid-voor-hoi-werkt-in-beekse-raad-overweldigend%7Eae18d138%2F%3Futm_source%3Dtwitter%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--twitter fjs-share-twitter" title="Deel dit artikel op Twitter"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 32 26" class="icons"><path d="M32 3.078c-1.178.523-2.442.874-3.772 1.034 1.357-.813 2.398-2.1 2.888-3.63-1.27.75-2.675 1.297-4.17 1.59C25.752.798 24.047 0 22.16 0c-3.625 0-6.564 2.94-6.564 6.564 0 .514.058 1.015.17 1.495-5.453-.276-10.29-2.89-13.528-6.86-.565.97-.887 2.1-.887 3.302 0 2.277.88 4.286 2.644 5.463-1.076-.033-1.997-.33-3.246-.82v.082c0 3.182 2.536 5.83 5.536 6.436-.548.15-.992.23-1.59.23-.424 0-.767-.04-1.168-.118.837 2.606 3.294 4.507 6.166 4.56-2.245 1.76-5.06 2.807-8.135 2.807-.532 0-1.044-.03-1.557-.092C2.903 24.913 6.36 26 10.065 26c12.073 0 18.678-10.003 18.678-18.675 0-.287-.007-.57-.02-.85 1.286-.923 2.398-2.08 3.277-3.397"/></svg> </span> </a> </li> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--whats-app"> <a href="whatsapp://send?text=Meerderheid+voor+HOI+Werkt+in+Beekse+Raad%3A+%E2%80%98overweldigend%E2%80%99+https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bndestem.nl%2Ftilburg%2Fmeerderheid-voor-hoi-werkt-in-beekse-raad-overweldigend%7Eae18d138%2F%3Futm_source%3Dwhatsapp%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--whats-app fjs-share-whats-app" title="Deel dit artikel op Whatsapp"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Whats App</title><path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M32.5 6C18.4 6 6.9 17.3 6.9 31.3c0 4.8 1.3 9.3 3.7 13.1L6 58l14.1-4.5c3.7 2 7.9 3.2 12.3 3.2C46.6 56.7 58 45.3 58 31.3 58 17.3 46.6 6 32.5 6zm0 45.6c-4.2 0-8-1.2-11.3-3.4l-7.9 2.5 2.6-7.5c-2.5-3.3-3.9-7.5-3.9-11.9C12 20.1 21.2 11 32.5 11S53.1 20.1 53 31.3c-.1 11.3-9.4 20.4-20.5 20.3z"/><path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M26.5 20.9c-.5-1.2-1-1-1.4-1-.4 0-.8-.1-1.2-.1-.4 0-1.1.2-1.7.8-.6.6-2.2 2.1-2.2 5.2s2.2 6 2.6 6.4c.3.4 4.3 6.9 10.7 9.4 6.4 2.5 6.4 1.7 7.5 1.6 1.1-.1 3.7-1.5 4.2-3 .5-1.4.5-2.7.4-3-.2-.3-.6-.4-1.2-.7-.6-.3-3.7-1.8-4.3-2-.6-.2-1-.3-1.4.3-.4.6-1.6 2-2 2.4-.4.4-.7.5-1.4.2-.6-.3-2.6-1-5-3.1-1.9-1.6-3.1-3.7-3.5-4.3-.4-.6 0-1 .3-1.3.3-.3.6-.7.9-1.1.3-.4.4-.6.6-1 .2-.4.1-.8-.1-1.1 0-.3-1.3-3.4-1.8-4.6z"/></svg> </span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- / includes/general/sharing.html --> <div id="fjs-paywall-intro" class="article__component"></div> <div class="article__body fjs-login-gate fjs-load-remaining-content" data-remaining-content-url="/article/remaining-content/~ae18d138"> <!-- includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--top is--s fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--top" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="top--1--s" data-id="top--1"> <script> (function() { function load() { var min = '', max = 'xlarge', breakpoints = window.App.config.breakpoints; if ((!min || window.innerWidth >= breakpoints[min]) && (!max || window.innerWidth < breakpoints[max])) { window.loadAdvertSlot('top--1', 'top--1--s'); } } load(); window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { window.addEventListener('resize', debounce(load, 100)); }); }()); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph fjs-last-free-component component--gradient"><p class="article__paragraph">Met drie partijen die meededen tijdens deze gemeenteraadsverkiezingen werd er al volop gespeculeerd over een meerderheid voor HOI Werkt. Toch bleven het CDA en de VVD hoop houden woensdagavond tijdens het bekendmaken van de uitslagen in het Elckerlyc in Hilvarenbeek. </p> </div> <div class="article-login-gate fjs-article-login-gate"> <p class="article-login-gate__title fjs-article-login-gate__title"> Gratis onbeperkt toegang tot Showbytes? Dat kan! </p> <span class="article-login-gate__info fjs-article-login-gate__info"> Log in of maak een account aan en mis niks meer van de sterren. </span> <p class="article-login-gate__buttonholder"> <a href="https://www.bndestem.nl/inloggen?redirect_url=https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/meerderheid-voor-hoi-werkt-in-beekse-raad-overweldigend~ae18d138/" class="button button--secondary"> <span class="button__text fjs-article-login-gate__button">Ja, ik wil gratis onbeperkt toegang</span> </a> </p> </div> <div data-temptation-position="ARTICLE_BOTTOM" class="article__component article__component--temptation"></div> </div> <footer class="article__footer"> </footer> </div> </article> <!-- includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--article_lmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--article_lmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="article_lmid--1" data-id="article_lmid--1"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('article_lmid--1', 'article_lmid--1'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <!-- related sections and advertising --> <div data-nosnippet="true"> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- includes/general/header.html --> <header class="header header--section-teaser"> <h2 class="header__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header__title-text">Lees Meer</span> </h2> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header.html --> <div class="sixpack sixpack--4"> <ol class="tile-grid"> <li class="tile tile--1 tile-small-1x2 tile-medium-2x1 tile-large-2x1 tile-xlarge-2x1 tile-xxlarge-2x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 1" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/op-kroegentocht-door-tilburg-om-het-gezicht-achter-de-partij-te-zien-lokale-partijen-doen-niet-onder-voor-landelijke~af038964/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="1" data-content_id="f038964" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/eOgf4FSjBwqgHsOK1QofmlnUPwo/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/f1IWVtF1qhhsZZUJ7kNuly8MWTU/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1332/750/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/M1AHSAZCB_3JJzHFuml6FTZhC_A/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/858/483/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ta5_77IaDi0ez030roo3d4nu8lc/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1716/966/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xapvDMkzTNItuSPlCHf6vcgJdeo/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/495/278/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-kQIkDRnE5_0f78Sse5XPMLnIfU/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/990/556/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/bwGElpgKSEjeWMj_yBmmJg7pAfA/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/579/326/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/p0kxXfsb6mhMNA6IERa8Ih39rUI/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1158/652/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lada1tDEQvpgErVRKy3EFtAWUz8/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/419/236/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/M8Q3lh8rJ14rnls609DbHJYqgdo/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/838/472/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/_7A1aBLxPCrTHHilToXa6ScZqP8/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/RBa8ffuzpzkDGcX422JnGKwYmGE/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1332/750/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IRR7IsCP0wN0Rqr9RxkW6zu_TIQ/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/858/483/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DconfJAl7My9b8Qyjo-umeTPUHU/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1716/966/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/coNK884-LDIeGXlUMf2NPS0A3dk/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/495/278/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/QPdO-YxHY6wkZpNmF9h_OGGtSt4/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/990/556/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/V2HZM4pAFi2k5pgek91okfRFgdk/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/579/326/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/MieG1HzhM93ZqxQQynC62i_wVGM/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1158/652/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/OIeOxdiXZFv1EpAsXI7F-c4wXiQ/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/419/236/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/UT6CBMhasPCjIY4_YyZNfoAo-Jk/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/838/472/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Op kroegentocht door Tilburg om het gezicht achter de partij te zien: ‘Lokale partijen doen niet onder voor landelijke’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/_7A1aBLxPCrTHHilToXa6ScZqP8/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="375" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/_7A1aBLxPCrTHHilToXa6ScZqP8/diocontent/213769150/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="666" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title has-extra-long-title"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Op kroegen­tocht door Tilburg om het gezicht achter de partij te zien: ‘Lokale partijen doen niet onder voor landelijke’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">TILBURG - Met ‘Pils & Politics’ nodigden de verschillende Tilburgse politieke partijen zaterdag jongeren uit om met hen in gesprek te gaan in het café, onder het genot van een biertje.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">13 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--2 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/sjirk-uit-tilburg-haalde-deze-vluchtelingen-uit-charkov-op-bij-de-poolse-grens-er-vlogen-continu-vliegtuigen-over-de-huizen~a72c1fe0/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="2" data-content_id="72c1fe0" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mQM_A48doHDrmQ-E1X1F6QVKFPo/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dRzCjHgMagY-6S4W46F1RDJp8x4/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/8NaTdR7D2UN_RfAQqC0G3S7SuBY/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kqQj1KCDdeoQ7EQB6tjYahSlFfE/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uMxNz5no1Zx0Wrgs_MTYKdV1e70/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/6ihRqyM2K29VLOz0qF8fnc68oNE/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vk8CL1ji6belWntO4jmW3n4VOD0/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mVlDv8Lpgs4JxqdR1SIaf5PJbDM/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/D0nHEI4LaIKOGRlLBw0a_Lz0Gj0/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/rRsFE7XlQ93HxHGRY06Nzbl22fE/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Ye6CjNTJ-mJQ5ws_xj9GcGu4gKE/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/OlvcOe-LGpSY_uHWbQV1MRZ3G2c/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9ATqNTkxgp4msxuwmnWb5L-kpRA/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ePGVYYxL1Zuj6xLHwd_mNO9p4JA/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Pw4efM8MeRo1vFllHF_2uOaubdI/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/VYWP5ZFGWJRiaDMTq-Bo_2Ubb1E/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dSdsuBCJiwsbj6bNULCkW5O1TnM/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/eMUIc6M684jcru_46B-UHc9EFLY/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/J5D-b6z1HZvj8k0g1lEMG5hB5Eg/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/62JaQhs_RF2Po4nD_tR-obaiSfk/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Sjirk uit Tilburg haalde deze vluchtelingen uit Charkov op bij de Poolse grens, 'Er vlogen continu vliegtuigen over de huizen’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Ye6CjNTJ-mJQ5ws_xj9GcGu4gKE/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Ye6CjNTJ-mJQ5ws_xj9GcGu4gKE/diocontent/213724047/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title has-extra-long-title"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Sjirk uit Tilburg haalde deze vluchtelin­gen uit Charkov op bij de Poolse grens, 'Er vlogen continu vliegtui­gen over de huizen’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">TILBURG/CHARKOV - Tilburger Sjirk Meijer was één van de Nederlanders die deze week Oekraïense vluchtelingen ophaalde aan de Poolse grens. Meijer bracht een vrouw met haar dochtertje, haar moeder en schoonmoeder mee. Ze doen hun verhaal over de schokkende ,,aanval van broeders tegen broeders” die de vier uit Charkov in Tilburg bracht.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">14 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--3 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 3" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/tilburg-en-breda-halen-special-olympics-2024-binnen-2500-sporters-strijden-in-21-toernooien~a02fd30d/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="3" data-content_id="02fd30d" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ld8cwJF8AYpKB8UJdMC-KV3Gr90/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/yax4SRISP6KgIGpMqfShKZd_V7k/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZdBm1TdY-h53I-CMRC7D_Kh2Y1c/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/r80pnTIgb7i1JDZzYqzhnxOXteg/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fyiqxe4jtf9-wURXqZl5jAEpIo0/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fIDKDqSdeZxYuHDUJHZAk_h_jWA/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/NiYP35V5mSpD5o6eUFxc0Id8EoA/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DJ2wtvQfpmYfhXEZv1SRpIGhOZg/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/QZ3eMUe9dgX2HygYyonI1rMqo9Q/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/RGFw02dd6JiUZY30ZHQJxV-sCLA/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/z8fQ8es6xoJhp9lfwXGVFnYaGb8/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vccGKiimK3m95kNzkeQ7IWMIoeQ/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/VW04WFlST4WNdiFzU9Zo4Sd8mNE/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/220tBO2HZk3x_vs2idI1lihRVzA/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/U9KZOWeyr4fuDdzb_ZjyRmAAgGA/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/pFjaa_-LCe3xAlMZU70MO8SGYMU/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/NFhsZdBnVnhloc22X-Xzqm60Rog/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vWMdoSbUfDilGiVytGY_kwWZKok/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ohPiiW9hvUo8yPnT-g8f0x15zrM/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/0cCILkHcr5EkfYcB-wdvSY66Kjo/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Tilburg en Breda halen Special Olympics 2024 binnen: 2500 sporters strijden in 21 toernooien" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/z8fQ8es6xoJhp9lfwXGVFnYaGb8/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/z8fQ8es6xoJhp9lfwXGVFnYaGb8/diocontent/213728003/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title has-extra-long-title"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Tilburg en Breda halen Special Olympics 2024 binnen: 2500 sporters strijden in 21 toernooien</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">TILBURG - Het grootste nationale sportevenement voor mensen met een verstandelijke beperking vindt juni 2024 plaats in Tilburg en Breda. Beide gemeenten zijn speelstad tijdens de Special Olympics.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">11 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--4 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 4" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/gezin/het-favoriete-kind-74-procent-van-de-moeders-heeft-een-lievelingetje~af02ee2a/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="4" data-content_id="f02ee2a" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/szwUXV9h4W2i3UkWQNCq9zup-F0/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/scgHlSFZgFK4LZfJHHS2WwWcBfk/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/A5p_g4cOmgGDkyWFLF257-29BKU/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lISmethuHxYAkH3q9bMvczMonY4/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/sXNrdLNaVUwmG6ySpH5QOAnlZWs/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/7au2OvdmEG0wRiLQGI2SGtKOWpw/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/jdO7TCZFveKolabKyNmbMx7IFFo/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dbG5Zpri_na6Zo4yHrNuYQfqLao/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fN8X12K9YjKw7EhtdRp4r_yufEs/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3IBowpmcBN95Anqmt-bH0OO_Vzs/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Dapq5Kaj1B0s1ruPWIJCtcRJE_k/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/g1oEz95Lz4ENbYsNASJyy1UcWtI/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/KMPcXX_WYl2whwnFKJNr0Jj4pkw/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/gz9bCGhZ0QNohyybi9qoeQ6bv5A/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/VKF5JWcgxkqClnWysRoO7WqZObo/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/hCjOHQPBH_4ynWALgXqsO4py_8g/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/hF-q0YRqvLJ9JgI9bv0Hf_7oscU/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/AeEGLQgI5G3LQr_eQXtRXhcuZJA/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4ONkrSCGiOQtkQjouIT3t0zCvM4/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lXfL8k9b1oKhSbw9wbv9EianjYk/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Het favoriete kind: ‘74 procent van de moeders heeft een lievelingetje’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Dapq5Kaj1B0s1ruPWIJCtcRJE_k/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Dapq5Kaj1B0s1ruPWIJCtcRJE_k/diocontent/212735736/_focus/0.45/0.37/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Het favoriete kind: ‘74 procent van de moeders heeft een lievelinge­tje’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">,,Vanaf zijn geboorte was hij mama’s oogappel.” Kato groeide op in een warm gezin, maar merkte dat de band tussen haar moeder en haar kleine broer specialer was. ,,Het is eigen aan de mens om een lievelingskind te hebben”, zegt pedagoog Maud de Buck. Ze legt uit waarom, en welk effect een voorkeurskind heeft op de gezinsdynamiek. ,,Het favorietje zijn is absoluut geen cadeau.”</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">16 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--5 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 5" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/geld/energieleverancier-verhoogt-tussentijds-de-tarieven-hoe-werkt-dat-eigenlijk~a93fc1e1/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="5" data-content_id="93fc1e1" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/pYTazvbHe4_vrYrCV1_TTqbA7Uw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JQlO2JW3wXarDJjqy65zcpBzNAw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/SzQzRU0k2AvzJU-nPguvaqh8F58/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/BiB98IdqiBJ4VG7ugzL0Wv1-CfI/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xtAgQMOXjpPJGLPEFZ9zzDQse3Y/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/v6fBGChjaNCURIPbPzHfKvKuHsQ/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9ncajNcx8rJ1yDEcHBgeZr5qvTY/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/w5BR2bA1SqbA2Byz-zD4hPDxI9A/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/UvGqS9ihwcCaVus5Hxi3sm4d7ac/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/L8FPEY5r5bokElVGMRv6z3yVP7E/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uMYqY5pUb7Q3TI4FntfJIsjj_Vw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/XkCbMbFrKFGcNMy3fmRBNp9k6wE/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vmJ6irpdUF5QeCA1LLY7oUGYc5c/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Cimwxv-DKeHf_coIa-K9r-mQBdU/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Q4b2RNbMFhpIQWp39evFyOaLa5U/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3hl-Jna0r8s7m214gj5BtvXmQqE/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ohq78e33rMj7Mn2V92GiFfRXbJg/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/5Zs_H-6kwMpkqCE-YKCQWuR-Vss/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZKZgdLt0n9ANLVkvA-Rm-1w8ZQA/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-1s0HT3MBVwHWAB8iUNMmM2uNAw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Energieleverancier verhoogt tussentijds de tarieven: hoe werkt dat eigenlijk?" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uMYqY5pUb7Q3TI4FntfJIsjj_Vw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uMYqY5pUb7Q3TI4FntfJIsjj_Vw/diocontent/213886522/_focus/0.82/0.41/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Energiele­ve­ran­cier verhoogt tussen­tijds de tarieven: hoe werkt dat eigenlijk?</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">Energieleverancier Vattenfall verhoogde gisteren tussentijds de variabele tarieven. Hoe werkt dat en mag dat zomaar? En geldt deze verhoging voor álle klanten van de energieleverancier? Vijf vragen over tussentijdse tariefverhogingen.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">15 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <!-- / includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--article_lmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--article_lmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="article_lmid--2" data-id="article_lmid--2"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('article_lmid--2', 'article_lmid--2'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/sections/advertisement.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <div class="sixpack sixpack--1"> <ol class="tile-grid"> <li class="tile tile--1 tile-small-1x2 tile-medium-2x1 tile-large-2x2 tile-xlarge-2x1 tile-xxlarge-2x2"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 6" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/werk/duizenden-vacatures-voor-festivals-deze-zomer-voor-corona-hadden-we-nog-een-wachtlijst~ae62bdf9/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="6" data-content_id="e62bdf9" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/YCwG-FKrudAjkrT5LVVoYn96qo4/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/HrMZ3rIGTYi_pUTyXBaYq6SCYj4/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/920/1052/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-tear1lCxN5A_kwWdABcLw8N-WM/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/575/271/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZOgyE03YnkooGZvQHyx-0qKlPKI/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/1150/542/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZcKXJphPG13OOR_5NjHns6bNpl8/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/495/566/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/BcrYvZufpN9pQu1uccRpE1fNxt4/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/990/1132/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/VIN7VpiVUaWX9xnCQ09fjA-Fyj8/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/579/272/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/jPmyYofhy7T2aNta-u_pJgDN4C4/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/1158/544/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9im4xREl5sL9gVHNxdUiVoN-GzY/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/419/197/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dUeSwFwfVoZMYnTdbZHUiRmLYUc/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/838/394/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/f9jShUSukX1Xud9jV4zqVJ_1UOk/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Kh6u0jeZmoZR7IZnYe_VkAibteE/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/920/1052/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/O067leFdV1pIw15socaCkxbbs0w/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/575/271/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/n1IcZl3NzQ5tZdXWTcJIPqrpI00/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/1150/542/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Bi48_kf1Dty7B0kIbmCV4_DUVuc/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/495/566/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/F-d1oCoE1ToOo_WAlncwRbKwC-A/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/990/1132/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cGBNGd_8zLlW7Um6Cv9ERaP8z3k/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/579/272/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/a2sYMQHtFh-5RP57aB_psn36Pzw/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/1158/544/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uok7_f6Eb6Vf6g1Qtk2o3K1qo9I/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/419/197/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/PvzlJkGidj6W0-JCfp0SausktkE/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/838/394/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Duizenden vacatures voor festivals deze zomer: ‘Voor corona hadden we nog een wachtlijst’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/f9jShUSukX1Xud9jV4zqVJ_1UOk/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" loading="lazy" height="526" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/f9jShUSukX1Xud9jV4zqVJ_1UOk/diocontent/130582350/_focus/0.47/0.46/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" width="460" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title has-extra-long-title"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Duizenden vacatures voor festivals deze zomer: ‘Voor corona hadden we nog een wachtlijst’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">De festivaltickets branden bij sommigen al twee jaar in hun broekzak. Nog even geduld, want deze zomer kan het weer. Maar hoe zit het achter de schermen? Bij evenementenorganisator ID&T Groep staan duizenden vacatures open. En niet alleen voor seizoenswerk, want er worden ook veel vaste medewerkers gezocht, meldt branchevereniging VNPF.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">16 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--2 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 7" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/woning-giessen-postorderbedrijf-voor-pillen~adc9941d/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="7" data-content_id="dc9941d" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2eKVOGpWpT_vgwVzY9eXP58coHw/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fQXbJNO-zIU1Fxeb9LNOXCF-Mww/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/N4TrTmPrt2BhgdO5zw0nZwX0Ie4/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/FLMxOoABHfWMk5rb2RMxMmmDvXk/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/8alnZP50TJNqDLfPigqiYHf_Wp4/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ezQklxnLhXym-l7lJ4sw-hEOEQw/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ehRLEvm28H2fLYeCZ1lGovpCzKE/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Z-y70EkMdJ15qMMdSEXnckdRdfo/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/_Zl5V_-WVOBi8Nn9Y0ua1R3NPVM/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/rO2bS6HM7n92JCf0BC1ppZPY1-k/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/5F3IT4GDuc75yBED_FmZH2oqL3w/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/zzf3hY6iclexP-CcNgFzJkNGk4M/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-xkzOu1dzJ6WmTBSgoCRlnVIDiU/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/--a6zhRL4ukpjT3m7ueA7mLJ5X8/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4a3fJ0CWEPkBjYrNR7wPAk51xIA/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/tmzen0oJ1a968UGl6RIbfWHOtUI/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/n6zbUk9bSkfnEqSvImGCvBwXVe8/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qcA7P9Kw5Q1scFjx8cNLVUkLHkg/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mau4qx0WXf4AkD8W9SfeGVauSzw/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mGStsID_wmicHR5Hsgibe7jjz74/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Woning Giessen postorderbedrijf voor pillen" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/5F3IT4GDuc75yBED_FmZH2oqL3w/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/5F3IT4GDuc75yBED_FmZH2oqL3w/diocontent/108265560/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Woning Giessen postorder­be­drijf voor pillen</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">GIESSEN - Bij een inval in een woning in Giessen werden bakken vol harddrugs aangetroffen. De 30-jarige huurster is extreem naïef geweest of ze neemt anderen in bescherming, meent de officier van justitie in Breda. Bij gebrek aan bewijs vraagt ze vrijspraak voor de vrouw.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">12 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--3 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 8" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/centaurusvijver-is-zwaar-vervuild-leegpompen-is-het-laatste-redmiddel~afc91334/" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="cross_promotion" data-position="8" data-content_id="fc91334" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/oU3-kwZsT0qeEXmWczyAXrBynwo/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/56-KEYIAN5MyuxT6zT_z4CQfh6g/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ckPCgMCQ3vQN1Yk6jp1uhxj1SMc/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/RvmrR64e3-BOXfHa6sL3vjxjHNI/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3mtSTG6NeC8vF5ZtkzxUfZR8-Cw/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/OVS7a7kdNJIqGXXQkg1MdPME5VU/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IgtOoGdjyGtjSg6Wy0wo5RO7cgc/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/D1O78bUHcz-E3xLgtwhw-DaXkMQ/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/VVxvLLq6XK4vV4wEFyd-GKMaDis/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DtgPa8xnWOEmoyFMz0_qFxQQ36U/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kdGu5uVYvEbfFPcCji7WiO-OA1U/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/pjhLLI9yZKua-UZFNRYAbKA732o/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/R3jqgpyQ_gMYpepb_J2Att2oh7k/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/_f-i2V2GjjK7SemoNt2VPc2MWCs/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/a2BJDStvG6gIRE5TP2Yck1CwMHM/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/YcTJ9SEXhzxQP_HzkZimNQ_JsA4/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/I5qs5lAwgZ9eI5W0rmbzXDkO_FY/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/LatFvpRKHkhzORdHZEzzNzlkC9g/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2yCEiuI2Zc2AvHFC1KjhO9NY7Vc/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/8wUX8qxeYYWXdbPEsDq2Pd-MGCk/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Centaurusvijver is zwaar vervuild: ‘Leegpompen is het laatste redmiddel’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kdGu5uVYvEbfFPcCji7WiO-OA1U/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kdGu5uVYvEbfFPcCji7WiO-OA1U/diocontent/213877331/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Centaurus­vij­ver is zwaar vervuild: ‘Leegpompen is het laatste redmiddel’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">TILBURG - De bodem van de Centaurusvijver in Tilburg zit vol met kleine stukjes plastic. De gemeente deed eerder al pogingen om die zogenaamde microplastics eruit te krijgen, maar zonder succes. Leegpompen en schoonmaken moet nu voor de oplossing zorgen. De vissen in de vijver worden tijdelijk verplaatst, tot ongenoegen van de visclub.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">16 maart</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <!-- / includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/dossier-large.html --> <section class="sections-dossier video-dossier "> <div class="sections-dossier__primary"> <!-- includes/dossier/default.html --> <article class="ankeiler dossier-item-default"> <a href="https://www.bndestem.nl/video/honderden-mensen-geven-eerbetoon-aan-anthony-elvis-en-levi-2~p290806" class="ankeiler__link" target="_self" data-gtm="DESTEM_HOME-DESTEM_SITE_NEWS_VIDEOS/item 1" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="destem_home-destem_site_news_videos" data-position="1" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Honderden belangstellenden brengen eerbetoon aan omgekomen Anthony, Elvis en Levi" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/SwydyXipDxhbXvqCNZ4100gFtWs/diocontent/213936377/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/747/560/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" loading="lazy" height="560" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/SwydyXipDxhbXvqCNZ4100gFtWs/diocontent/213936377/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/747/560/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" width="747" /> <div class="play-video "> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 85 85" class="icons"> <title >Play</title> <path class="circle" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M42.5 85C65.9721 85 85 65.9721 85 42.5C85 19.0279 65.9721 0 42.5 0C19.0279 0 0 19.0279 0 42.5C0 65.9721 19.0279 85 42.5 85Z" fill="D10A10"/> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M68.9233 42.5017L27.2567 64.1767L27.2567 20.8267L68.9233 42.5017Z" fill="white"/> </svg> </div> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Honderden belangstel­len­den brengen eerbetoon aan omgekomen Anthony, Elvis en Levi</h2> </header> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/dossier/default.html --> </div> <ol class="sections-dossier__list"> <li class="sections-dossier__list-item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="DESTEM_HOME-DESTEM_SITE_NEWS_VIDEOS/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/video/kinderen-zingen-en-hopen-dat-ze-het-in-oekraine-horen~p290707" target="_self" title="Kinderen zingen massaal in de hoop dat Oekraïne het hoort" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="destem_home-destem_site_news_videos" data-position="2" data-element="text, image"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Kinderen zingen massaal in de hoop dat Oekraïne het hoort" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZTNKzoEgUuXoZAD6QLVvkhiJlgM/diocontent/213927302/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="121" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZTNKzoEgUuXoZAD6QLVvkhiJlgM/diocontent/213927302/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="161" /> <div class="play-video play-video--small"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 85 85" class="icons"> <title >Play</title> <path class="circle" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M42.5 85C65.9721 85 85 65.9721 85 42.5C85 19.0279 65.9721 0 42.5 0C19.0279 0 0 19.0279 0 42.5C0 65.9721 19.0279 85 42.5 85Z" fill="D10A10"/> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M68.9233 42.5017L27.2567 64.1767L27.2567 20.8267L68.9233 42.5017Z" fill="white"/> </svg> </div> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Kinderen zingen massaal in de hoop dat Oekraïne het hoort</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="sections-dossier__list-item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="DESTEM_HOME-DESTEM_SITE_NEWS_VIDEOS/item 3" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/video/nederlandse-militairen-trainen-bij-oekraiense-grens~p290696" target="_blank" title="Nederlandse militairen trainen bij Oekraïense grens" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="destem_home-destem_site_news_videos" data-position="3" data-element="text, image" rel="noreferrer"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Nederlandse militairen trainen bij Oekraïense grens" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kZxd6LDIwRQ6f8ydkMPb8D15IzY/diocontent/213927353/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="121" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kZxd6LDIwRQ6f8ydkMPb8D15IzY/diocontent/213927353/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="161" /> <div class="play-video play-video--small"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 85 85" class="icons"> <title >Play</title> <path class="circle" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M42.5 85C65.9721 85 85 65.9721 85 42.5C85 19.0279 65.9721 0 42.5 0C19.0279 0 0 19.0279 0 42.5C0 65.9721 19.0279 85 42.5 85Z" fill="D10A10"/> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M68.9233 42.5017L27.2567 64.1767L27.2567 20.8267L68.9233 42.5017Z" fill="white"/> </svg> </div> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Nederlandse militairen trainen bij Oekraïense grens</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> </ol> <div class="sections-dossier__cta"> <a class="button--list-block has-theme-dossier" data-gtm="DESTEM_HOME-DESTEM_SITE_NEWS_VIDEOS" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/video" target="_self"> <span>Alle video's</span> </a> </div> </section> <!-- / includes/sections/dossier-large.html --> </div> </div> <div class="col col--secondary" data-nosnippet="true"> <!-- widgets --> <div data-temptation-position="OORTJE" class="layout__component layout__component--temptation"></div> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget fjs-autoupdate-widget"> <!-- includes/general/header-list.html --> <header class="header-list"> <h3 class="header-list__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header-list__link">Net binnen</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header-list.html --> <div class="widget__content has-inset-margin-top"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list" data-updateurl="/tilburg/net-binnen/widget?since=1647472254874"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/samenwerking-wint-verkiezingen-met-overmacht-voor-het-eerst-ook-d66-in-raad-reusel-de-mierden~a2fed367/" target="_self" title="Samenwerking wint verkiezingen met overmacht; Voor het eerst ook D66 in raad Reusel-De Mierden" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="net binnen" data-position="1" data-content_id="2fed367" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Samenwerking wint verkiezingen met overmacht; Voor het eerst ook D66 in raad Reusel-De Mierden "> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">00:10</time> <div class="label-article-state is-inline"> <span class="plus-label is-inline"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> <span class="ankeiler--simple__title">Samenwerking wint verkiezingen met overmacht; Voor het eerst ook D66 in raad Reusel-De Mierden</span> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/gba-uit-alphen-is-de-grootste-in-alphen-chaam~afe1bb93/" target="_self" title="GBA uit Alphen is de grootste in Alphen-Chaam" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="net binnen" data-position="2" data-content_id="fe1bb93" data-element="text, image" data-topic="GBA uit Alphen is de grootste in Alphen-Chaam"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">16-03</time> <div class="label-article-state is-inline"> <span class="plus-label is-inline"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> <span class="ankeiler--simple__title">GBA uit Alphen is de grootste in Alphen-Chaam</span> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 3" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/esmah-lahlah-maakt-groenlinks-de-grootste-partij-van-tilburg-lst-lijdt-fors-verlies~a247424b/" target="_self" title="Esmah Lahlah maakt GroenLinks de grootste partij van Tilburg, LST lijdt fors verlies" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="net binnen" data-position="3" data-content_id="247424b" data-element="text, image, label" data-topic="Esmah Lahlah maakt GroenLinks de grootste partij van Tilburg, LST lijdt fors verlies"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">16-03</time> <div class="label-article-state is-inline"> <span class="plus-label is-inline"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> <span class="ankeiler--simple__title">Esmah Lahlah maakt GroenLinks de grootste partij van Tilburg, LST lijdt fors verlies</span> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 4" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/cda-en-de-gewone-man-aan-kop-in-voorlopige-uitslag-oirschot~a67e6edf/" target="_self" title="CDA en De Gewone Man aan kop in voorlopige uitslag Oirschot" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="net binnen" data-position="4" data-content_id="67e6edf" data-element="text, image" data-topic="CDA en De Gewone Man aan kop in voorlopige uitslag Oirschot"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">16-03</time> <span class="ankeiler--simple__title">CDA en De Gewone Man aan kop in voorlopige uitslag Oirschot</span> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 5" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/meerderheid-voor-hoi-werkt-in-beekse-raad-overweldigend~ae18d138/" target="_self" title="Meerderheid voor HOI Werkt in Beekse Raad: ‘overweldigend’" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="net binnen" data-position="5" data-content_id="e18d138" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Meerderheid voor HOI Werkt in Beekse Raad: ‘overweldigend’"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">16-03</time> <div class="label-article-state is-inline"> <span class="plus-label is-inline"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> <span class="ankeiler--simple__title">Meerderheid voor HOI Werkt in Beekse Raad: ‘overweldigend’</span> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <footer class="widget__footer"> <a class="button--list-block" href="/net-binnen" target="_self"> <span>Bekijk alle artikelen</span> </a> </footer> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--sky is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--sky" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="sky--1" data-id="sky--1"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('sky--1', 'sky--1'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--rmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--rmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="rmid--1" data-id="rmid--1"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('rmid--1', 'rmid--1'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget"> <!-- includes/general/header-list.html --> <header class="header-list"> <h3 class="header-list__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header-list__link">Meest gelezen</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header-list.html --> <div class="widget__content has-inset-margin-top"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list list--is-numbered"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 1" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/na-52-jaar-twijfel-krijgt-linda-het-antwoord-haar-vader-heet-george-en-is-een-brit~ab26ed54/" target="_self" title="Na 52 jaar twijfel krijgt Linda het antwoord. Haar vader heet George en is een Brit" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gelezen" data-position="1" data-content_id="b26ed54" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Na 52 jaar twijfel krijgt Linda het antwoord. Haar vader heet George en is een Brit"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Al heel haar leven zoekt Linda Steijlen naar haar vader. Nu weet ze wie haar vader is." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Rh4rWiDrkSgnMrGevGHOYkejkVI/diocontent/213609925/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Rh4rWiDrkSgnMrGevGHOYkejkVI/diocontent/213609925/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Na 52 jaar twijfel krijgt Linda het antwoord. Haar vader heet George en is een Brit</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/gba-uit-alphen-is-de-grootste-in-alphen-chaam~afe1bb93/" target="_self" title="GBA uit Alphen is de grootste in Alphen-Chaam" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gelezen" data-position="2" data-content_id="fe1bb93" data-element="text, image" data-topic="GBA uit Alphen is de grootste in Alphen-Chaam"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="GBA-lijsttrekker Jan Bijlsma (links) viert samen met zijn wethouder Erik Wilmsen de overwinning." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xlcjTDoOKmkpQczIsa_B0FWgz3o/diocontent/213943195/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xlcjTDoOKmkpQczIsa_B0FWgz3o/diocontent/213943195/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">GBA uit Alphen is de grootste in Alphen-Chaam</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 3" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/meerderheid-voor-hoi-werkt-in-beekse-raad-overweldigend~ae18d138/" target="_self" title="Meerderheid voor HOI Werkt in Beekse Raad: ‘overweldigend’" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gelezen" data-position="3" data-content_id="e18d138" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Meerderheid voor HOI Werkt in Beekse Raad: ‘overweldigend’"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Gon Boers, de vorige lijsttrekker, en de huidige Ko Hamelink zijn dolgelukkig met de uitslag." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IvVpGrpxmeDCGP7zJjiV3vJknSk/diocontent/213944268/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IvVpGrpxmeDCGP7zJjiV3vJknSk/diocontent/213944268/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Meerderheid voor HOI Werkt in Beekse Raad: ‘overweldigend’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 4" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/opkomst-tilburg-blijft-achter-bij-vier-jaar-geleden-burgemeester-noemt-opkomst-teleurstellend~a1f35963/" target="_self" title="Opkomst Tilburg blijft achter bij vier jaar geleden, burgemeester noemt opkomst teleurstellend" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gelezen" data-position="4" data-content_id="1f35963" data-element="text, image, label" data-topic="Opkomst Tilburg blijft achter bij vier jaar geleden, burgemeester noemt opkomst teleurstellend"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Het stembureau in Zuiderkwartier." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/N_g7_In6WvY1WO1u12MhdJdgyx0/diocontent/213865676/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/N_g7_In6WvY1WO1u12MhdJdgyx0/diocontent/213865676/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label label--full"> <span class="label__text">UPDATE</span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Opkomst Tilburg blijft achter bij vier jaar geleden, burgemeester noemt opkomst teleurstellend</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 5" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/esmah-lahlah-maakt-groenlinks-de-grootste-partij-van-tilburg-lst-lijdt-fors-verlies~a247424b/" target="_self" title="Esmah Lahlah maakt GroenLinks de grootste partij van Tilburg, LST lijdt fors verlies" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gelezen" data-position="5" data-content_id="247424b" data-element="text, image, label" data-topic="Esmah Lahlah maakt GroenLinks de grootste partij van Tilburg, LST lijdt fors verlies"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Feest bij Team GroenLinks nadat de overweldigende uitslag definitief werd." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Hn60U3r8R9hnjxO07l185a_KhYU/diocontent/213945698/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Hn60U3r8R9hnjxO07l185a_KhYU/diocontent/213945698/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> <div class="label label--full"> <span class="label__text">UPDATE</span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Esmah Lahlah maakt GroenLinks de grootste partij van Tilburg, LST lijdt fors verlies</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget"> <!-- includes/general/header-list.html --> <header class="header-list"> <h3 class="header-list__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header-list__link">Webwinkel</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header-list.html --> <div class="widget__content"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb is-shop"> <a class="ankeiler__link" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/product/rookmelder-2-pack?utm_source=ad&utm_medium=atl&utm_content=redirect&utm_campaign=reizen_hotelweken&page=1" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="WEEKDEAL: Rookmelder 2 stuks"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="WEEKDEAL: Rookmelder 2 stuks" class="ankeiler__image" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/6PqEy6rJk9JELG-2HnksnKxsX4A/url/_fill/115/86/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.graphcms.com%2FW9FrVKfjTbu2iK0oz9yK&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" height="86" width="115" /> </figure> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">WEEKDEAL: Rookmelder 2 stuks</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta meta--price"> <span>Van <span class="meta--price__old">€59.95</span></span> <span>voor <span>€35</span></span> </div> </div> </a> </article> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb is-shop"> <a class="ankeiler__link" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/product/nachtje-uit-hotelovernachting-nh?utm_source=ad&utm_medium=atl&utm_content=redirect&utm_campaign=reizen_hotelweken&page=1" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Hotelovernachting bij NH Hotels voor 2 personen"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Hotelovernachting bij NH Hotels voor 2 personen" class="ankeiler__image" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/eOK3XGo0_KFUgfgHioVyFhJgGa0/url/_fill/115/86/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.graphcms.com%2FE4ACtxQ7aLTRUNqfNeVw&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" height="86" width="115" /> </figure> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Hotelovernachting bij NH Hotels voor 2 personen</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta meta--price"> <span>Voor <span>€89</span></span> </div> </div> </a> </article> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb is-shop"> <a class="ankeiler__link" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/product/apenheul-2?utm_source=ad&utm_medium=atl&utm_content=redirect&utm_campaign=reizen_hotelweken&page=1" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Apenheul"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Apenheul" class="ankeiler__image" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/C91wu7lJU-FBckQtACBCpvfpQW4/url/_fill/115/86/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.graphcms.com%2F6edbDF0wTfilGosT1HVo&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" height="86" width="115" /> </figure> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Apenheul</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta meta--price"> <span>Van <span class="meta--price__old">€25</span></span> <span>voor <span>€15</span></span> </div> </div> </a> </article> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb is-shop"> <a class="ankeiler__link" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/product/magisch-eerbetoon-aan-michael-jackson?utm_source=ad&utm_medium=atl&utm_content=redirect&utm_campaign=reizen_hotelweken&page=1" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Magisch eerbetoon aan Michael Jackson - €10,- voordeel per ticket!"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Magisch eerbetoon aan Michael Jackson - €10,- voordeel per ticket!" class="ankeiler__image" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Ekx1HSP6BPbVwwBIR21OUpG5QWA/url/_fill/115/86/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.graphcms.com%2FRu4wx83BSjyjDdk7KNlB&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" height="86" width="115" /> </figure> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Magisch eerbetoon aan Michael Jackson - €10,- voordeel per ticket!</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta meta--price"> <span>Voor <span>€49</span></span> </div> </div> </a> </article> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb is-shop"> <a class="ankeiler__link" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/product/donald-duck-zitzak-strip?utm_source=ad&utm_medium=atl&utm_content=redirect&utm_campaign=reizen_hotelweken&page=1" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Donald Duck Zitzak - Strip"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Donald Duck Zitzak - Strip" class="ankeiler__image" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Kz9G8jyafdtNtHz68g2OJ-Cdgrc/url/_fill/115/86/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.graphcms.com%2F2unLa5BQS6NTGx2OZwGJ&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" height="86" width="115" /> </figure> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Donald Duck Zitzak - Strip</h3> </div> </a> </article> </li> </ol> <footer class="widget__footer"> <a class="button--list-block" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/?utm_source=bndestem&utm_medium=redactionele_site&utm_content=top5_widget&utm_campaign=webwinkel_algemeen" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank"> <span>Bekijk onze aanbiedingen</span> </a> </footer> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--rmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--rmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="rmid--2" data-id="rmid--2"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('rmid--2', 'rmid--2'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget"> <!-- includes/general/header-list.html --> <header class="header-list"> <h3 class="header-list__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header-list__link">Meest gedeeld</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header-list.html --> <div class="widget__content has-inset-margin-top"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 1" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/gba-uit-alphen-is-de-grootste-in-alphen-chaam~afe1bb93/" target="_self" title="GBA uit Alphen is de grootste in Alphen-Chaam" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gedeeld" data-position="1" data-content_id="fe1bb93" data-element="text, image" data-topic="GBA uit Alphen is de grootste in Alphen-Chaam"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="GBA-lijsttrekker Jan Bijlsma (links) viert samen met zijn wethouder Erik Wilmsen de overwinning." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xlcjTDoOKmkpQczIsa_B0FWgz3o/diocontent/213943195/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xlcjTDoOKmkpQczIsa_B0FWgz3o/diocontent/213943195/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">GBA uit Alphen is de grootste in Alphen-Chaam</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/weg-mooi-uitzicht-ton-82-en-ans-79-hebben-nu-een-zeven-meter-hoge-grijze-muur-tegen-hun-schutting-staan~a4034893/" target="_self" title="Weg mooi uitzicht, Ton (82) en Ans (79) hebben nu een zeven meter hoge grijze muur tegen hun schutting staan" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gedeeld" data-position="2" data-content_id="4034893" data-element="text, image, label" data-topic="Weg mooi uitzicht, Ton (82) en Ans (79) hebben nu een zeven meter hoge grijze muur tegen hun schutting staan"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Ton (82) en Ans (79) Spijkers kijken sinds kort vanuit hun tuintje uit op een gigantische grijze wand." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/i_FhF4Ofae7JGY_fsM3Fghgkp9M/diocontent/213031323/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/i_FhF4Ofae7JGY_fsM3Fghgkp9M/diocontent/213031323/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> <div class="play-video play-video--small"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 85 85" class="icons"> <title >Play</title> <path class="circle" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M42.5 85C65.9721 85 85 65.9721 85 42.5C85 19.0279 65.9721 0 42.5 0C19.0279 0 0 19.0279 0 42.5C0 65.9721 19.0279 85 42.5 85Z" fill="D10A10"/> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M68.9233 42.5017L27.2567 64.1767L27.2567 20.8267L68.9233 42.5017Z" fill="white"/> </svg> </div> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> <div class="label label--full"> <span class="label__text">VIDEO</span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Weg mooi uitzicht, Ton (82) en Ans (79) hebben nu een zeven meter hoge grijze muur tegen hun schutting staan</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 3" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/benzine-in-belgie-nog-goedkoper-dat-kan-de-doodsteek-zijn-voor-tankstations-in-het-grensgebied~a6d6235d/" target="_self" title="‘Benzine in België nog goedkoper? Dat kan de doodsteek zijn voor tankstations in het grensgebied’" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gedeeld" data-position="3" data-content_id="6d6235d" data-element="text, image" data-topic="‘Benzine in België nog goedkoper? Dat kan de doodsteek zijn voor tankstations in het grensgebied’"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="De Esso aan de Akkerweg in Moergestel." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/yRMbZ0v53KbZMAmmUmWqv88EeKc/diocontent/213666273/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/yRMbZ0v53KbZMAmmUmWqv88EeKc/diocontent/213666273/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">‘Benzine in België nog goedkoper? Dat kan de doodsteek zijn voor tankstations in het grensgebied’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 4" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/protest-bij-transportbedrijf-in-tilburg-na-mobieltjes-verbod-hoe-hou-ik-nu-contact-met-mijn-familie-in-oekraine~a8b0cf01/" target="_self" title="Protest bij transportbedrijf in Tilburg na mobieltjes-verbod: ‘Hoe hou ik nu contact met mijn familie in Oekraïne?’" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gedeeld" data-position="4" data-content_id="8b0cf01" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Protest bij transportbedrijf in Tilburg na mobieltjes-verbod: ‘Hoe hou ik nu contact met mijn familie in Oekraïne?’"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Julia Ganuszczak (links) en haar collega's protesteren voor betere werkomstandigheden en het plotselinge verbod om mobieltjes mee te mogen nemen op de werkvloer." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/WaUkL38-6THMNfobxnBdzWLj3C4/diocontent/213688880/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/WaUkL38-6THMNfobxnBdzWLj3C4/diocontent/213688880/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Protest bij transportbedrijf in Tilburg na mobieltjes-verbod: ‘Hoe hou ik nu contact met mijn familie in Oekraïne?’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 5" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/pol-69-drinkt-al-35-jaar-geen-druppel-alcohol-meer-ik-dronk-21-glazen-pils-donker-bier-en-nog-wat-glazen-sterke-drank~a287194c/" target="_self" title="Pol (69) drinkt al 35 jaar geen druppel alcohol meer: 'Ik dronk 21 glazen pils, donker bier en nog wat glazen sterke drank’" data-event="teaser_click" data-type="meest gedeeld" data-position="5" data-content_id="287194c" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Pol (69) drinkt al 35 jaar geen druppel alcohol meer: 'Ik dronk 21 glazen pils, donker bier en nog wat glazen sterke drank’"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="De organisatie Anonieme Alcoholisten is velen vanwege toenemend alcoholmisbruik nog onverminderd tot steun. (Archieffoto)" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/UkNUNiCte88GMXVOifDNredLopA/diocontent/103875364/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/UkNUNiCte88GMXVOifDNredLopA/diocontent/103875364/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Pol (69) drinkt al 35 jaar geen druppel alcohol meer: 'Ik dronk 21 glazen pils, donker bier en nog wat glazen sterke drank’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- sidebar/iframe.html --> <div class="widget"> <iframe class="widget__iframe js-iframe-sizing" src="/familieberichten/widget">