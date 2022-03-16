</iframe</noscript> <!-- includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> <div class="no-consent-placeholder fjs-no-consent-placeholder" style="display:none"> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__content"> <header class="no-consent-placeholder__header">Onze excuses</header> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__text">Helaas kunnen wij deze social post, liveblog of anders niet tonen omdat het één of meerdere social media-elementen bevat. HOI Werkt staat nu op een meerderheid na tellen van 9 van de 10 stembureaus in Hilvarenbeek 

HILVARENBEEK - HOI Werkt stevent af op een meerderheid van de zetels van de gemeenteraad in Hilvarenbeek. Na het tellen van de stemmen van negen van de tien stembureaus krijgt deze lokale partij zelfs 9 van de 17 zetels. De VVD staat nu op 5 en het CDA op 3 zetels. In totaal was de opkomst 58,3 procent.

Kim Spanjers
16-03-22, 20:45
Laatste update: 22:53
Bron: BD HOI Werkt scoort goed bij de bureaus in de kern Hilvarenbeek. Dat is altijd zo geweest. In de kleinere kernen krijgen VVD en CDA verhoudingsgewijs meer stemmen. In Haghorst werd de VVD bijvoorbeeld de grootste. Het CDA deed het in Biest-Houtakker beter dan de liberalen. De stemmen van Diessen zijn nog niet bekend. Daar is VVD vaak ook de grootste. </p> </div> <div class="article-login-gate fjs-article-login-gate"> <p class="article-login-gate__title fjs-article-login-gate__title"> Gratis onbeperkt toegang tot Showbytes? 