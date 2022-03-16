</iframe</noscript> <!-- includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> <div class="no-consent-placeholder fjs-no-consent-placeholder" style="display:none"> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__content"> <header class="no-consent-placeholder__header">Onze excuses</header> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__text">Helaas kunnen wij deze social post, liveblog of anders niet tonen omdat het één of meerdere social media-elementen bevat. HOI Werkt gaat ver op kop na tellen van 3 van de 7 stembureaus in Hilvarenbeek 
 
 HILVARENBEEK - HOI Werkt stevent af op een meerderheid van de zetels van de gemeenteraad in Hilvarenbeek. Na het tellen van de stemmen van vier van de tien stembureaus krijgt deze lokale partij zelfs 10 van de 17 zetels. De VVD staat nu op 4 en het CDA op 3 zetels. 
 
 
 
 Kim Spanjers
 16-03-22, 20:45
 
 Laatste update:
 22:00 Daarbij moet worden gezegd dat vooral de stemmen in de kern Hilvarenbeek zijn gestemd. Daar doet HOI Werkt het altijd beter dan in de kleinere kernen. Toch is het wel een indicatie. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--related"><!-- includes/article/components/related.html --> <!-- / includes/article/components/related.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--outstream-advertisement"><!-- includes/article/components/outstream-advertisement.html --> <div id="outstream--1"> <script>window.loadAdvertSlot("outstream--1");</script> </div> <!-- / includes/article/components/outstream-advertisement.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--subheader"><!-- article/components/subheader.html --> <h2 class="article__subheader">Beekse Bergen</h2> <!-- / article/components/subheader.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">De twee safaribussen bij Beekse Bergen werden door in totaal 244 kiezers bezocht. Dit jaar mochten mensen uit HIlvarenbeek voor het eerst hun stem daar uitbrengen. Aansluitend konden ze een rondje door het safaripark maken. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--videoProduction"><!-- article/components/videoProduction.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-req-value="false" attr-no-unsafe-char="false" indent-style="false" --> <div class="article-videoproduction has-video-16-9"> <div class="article-videoproduction__content"><div class="mychannels" data-mychannels-type="video" data-mychannels-id="290631" data-mychannels-options="FUTFF_default"></div></div> </div> <!-- / article/components/videoProduction.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Tot 19.00 uur heeft 50,1 procent van alle stemgerechtigden een stem uitgebracht in Hilvarenbeek. Daarmee ligt de gemeente boven het gemiddelde. Dat ligt ruim boven de 40 procent. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--split"><div class="article__columns"> <div class="article__column article__column--secondary"> <div class="article__component--picture"><!-- includes/article/components/picture.html --> <figure class="article__figure"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <a href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/hoi-werkt-gaat-ver-op-kop-na-tellen-van-3-van-de-7-stembureaus-in-hilvarenbeek~ae18d138/213938417/" class="slideshow-trigger"> <picture class="article__image"> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/0cHbuwHf5ggzY4mMk2qjSm6uFOE/diocontent/213938417/_fitwidth/534/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 534w" type="image/webp" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/QekIjfmokkHI1kR8jXOTY00HCls/diocontent/213938417/_fitwidth/534/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 534w" /> <img alt="Burgemeester Evert Weys maakt de eerste uitslagen bekend." loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/QekIjfmokkHI1kR8jXOTY00HCls/diocontent/213938417/_fitwidth/534/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" height="375" width="534" /> </picture> <div class="slideshow-trigger__wrapper"> <div class="ligthbox-trigger__content"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Volledig scherm</title><path d="M64 0H36.6L47 10.4 33.3 24.1l6.6 6.6L53.6 17 64 27.4V0zM30.7 39.9l-6.6-6.6L10.4 47 0 36.6V64h27.4L17 53.6l13.7-13.7z"/></svg> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption class="figcaption">Burgemeester Evert Weys maakt de eerste uitslagen bekend.<span class="figcaption__credit"> © Jeroen Verhelst </span> </figcaption> </figure> <!-- / includes/article/components/picture.html --> </div> </div> <div class="article__column article__column--primary"> <div class="article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Overigens behoort Hilvarenbeek altijd tot de koplopers, wat opkomstcijfers betreft. Tijdens de vorige gemeenteraadsverkiezingen kwam 63 procent een kiesbiljet invullen. Gemiddeld kwam landelijk bijna 55 procent stemmen in 2018. </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Volg op deze plek de hele avond het laatste nieuws over de verkiezingen in Hilvarenbeek. Op <a href="https://bd.nl/dossier/~dabf13002-94f7-4c50-acf0-6053f8bc32e5">deze pagina</a> vindt u al het nieuws dat tot nu toe over de gemeenteraadsverkiezingen is gepubliceerd in het BD. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--picture"><!-- includes/article/components/picture.html --> <figure class="article__figure"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <a href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tilburg/hoi-werkt-gaat-ver-op-kop-na-tellen-van-3-van-de-7-stembureaus-in-hilvarenbeek~ae18d138/213937628/" class="slideshow-trigger"> <picture class="article__image"> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Xg0vTTbrlAkbWCzsEjZ16TDG5Yw/diocontent/213937628/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 694w" type="image/webp" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/FTf8LgnafvPMe8TtE14KIw_jf6g/diocontent/213937628/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 694w" /> <img alt="In cultureel centrum Elckerlyc worden vanavond de uitslagen bekendgemaakt van de verkiezingen in Hilvarenbeek." loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/FTf8LgnafvPMe8TtE14KIw_jf6g/diocontent/213937628/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" height="390" width="694" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual" /> </picture> <div class="slideshow-trigger__wrapper"> <div class="ligthbox-trigger__content"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Volledig scherm</title><path d="M64 0H36.6L47 10.4 33.3 24.1l6.6 6.6L53.6 17 64 27.4V0zM30.7 39.9l-6.6-6.6L10.4 47 0 36.6V64h27.4L17 53.6l13.7-13.7z"/></svg> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption class="figcaption">In cultureel centrum Elckerlyc worden vanavond de uitslagen bekendgemaakt van de verkiezingen in Hilvarenbeek.<span class="figcaption__credit"> © Jeroen Verhelst </span> </figcaption> </figure> <!-- / includes/article/components/picture.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--videoProduction"><!-- article/components/videoProduction.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-req-value="false" attr-no-unsafe-char="false" indent-style="false" --> <div class="article-videoproduction"> <div class="article-videoproduction__content"><div class="mychannels" data-mychannels-type="video-playlist" data-mychannels-id="5188462" data-mychannels-options="FUUUU_default"></div></div> </div> <!-- / article/components/videoProduction.html --> </div> <div class="article-login-gate fjs-article-login-gate"> <p class="article-login-gate__title fjs-article-login-gate__title"> Gratis onbeperkt toegang tot Showbytes? 