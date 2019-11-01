Zo vierden Ronaldo, Salah en Lewandowski Halloween

FotoserieHet was gisteren Halloween en dat ging ook in de sportwereld niet ongemerkt voorbij. Bekijk hier de engste en leukste outfits van deze sportsterren. 

Robert Lewandowski

WHY SO SERIOUS?😁😂🎃 @annalewandowskahpba

736.1k Likes, 2,745 Comments - Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on Instagram: "WHY SO SERIOUS?😁😂🎃 @annalewandowskahpba"

Stephen Curry

The Roundup Curry style! Buzz Costume complete with fresh new laser pointer 🥴

1.1m Likes, 5,775 Comments - Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Instagram: "The Roundup Curry style! Buzz Costume complete with fresh new laser pointer 🥴"

Shanice van de Sanden

HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE. 🤟🏾

9,404 Likes, 69 Comments - Shanice Van De Sanden (@svandesanden) on Instagram: "HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE. 🤟🏾"

Jamie Vardy

🎃Happy Halloween 🎃 🤣🤣🤣

54.5k Likes, 449 Comments - Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on Instagram: "🎃Happy Halloween 🎃 🤣🤣🤣"

Papu Gómez

Happy halloween 💀🎃⚰️🕸 @papugomez_official #trickortreat ☠️

14.9k Likes, 75 Comments - LINDA RAFF (@linda.raff) on Instagram: "Happy halloween 💀🎃⚰️🕸 @papugomez_official #trickortreat ☠️"

Federica Pellegrini

Happy Halloween 🎃🦇

40k Likes, 257 Comments - Federica Pellegrini (@kikkafede88) on Instagram: "Happy Halloween 🎃🦇"

David Beckham

HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃

671.2k Likes, 1,575 Comments - David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Instagram: "HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃"

Eugenie Bouchard

Going as myself for Halloween!!

15.2k Likes, 161 Comments - Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Instagram: "Going as myself for Halloween!!"

LeBron James

Happy Halloween folks from LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ & Sadusa 🐍‼️‼️ 😱😈💀🎃☠️👻🔥

350k Likes, 2,003 Comments - LeBron James (@kingjames) on Instagram: "Happy Halloween folks from LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ & Sadusa 🐍‼️‼️ 😱😈💀🎃☠️👻🔥"

Cristiano Ronaldo

Happy Halloween everyone 🎃👻

1.9m Likes, 18.9k Comments - Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Instagram: "Happy Halloween everyone 🎃👻"

Dominika Cibulkova

Halloween 💀

8,357 Likes, 26 Comments - Dominika Cibulkova (@domicibulkova) on Instagram: "Halloween 💀"

Ryan Lochte

Meet the LocStones haha. Happy Halloween everyone! #Flintstones #halloween #halloweencostume #fred #wilma #bambam #pebbles

36.7k Likes, 98 Comments - Ryan Lochte (@ryanlochte) on Instagram: "Meet the LocStones haha. Happy Halloween everyone! #Flintstones #halloween #halloweencostume #fred..."

Lewis Hamilton

Happy Halloween everyone from Austin. @roscoelovescoco are coming this weekend so excited to see them and hope some of you also get to to see them.

157.9k Likes, 1,774 Comments - Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Instagram: "Happy Halloween everyone from Austin. @roscoelovescoco are coming this weekend so excited to see..."

Iker Casillas

#happyhalloween 🤡 #felizhalloween🎃

96.9k Likes, 323 Comments - Iker Casillas (@ikercasillas) on Instagram: "#happyhalloween 🤡 #felizhalloween🎃"

Wayne Rooney

#halloween with my boys 💙🎃👻😂

142.8k Likes, 489 Comments - Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on Instagram: "#halloween with my boys 💙🎃👻😂"

Manuel Lanzini

Happy Halloween 🎃 👻

39.2k Likes, 114 Comments - Manuel Lanzini (@manulanzini) on Instagram: "Happy Halloween 🎃 👻"

Edson Braafheid

HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃

265 Likes, 20 Comments - Edson Braafheid (@edsonbraafheid) on Instagram: "HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃"

Mohamed Salah

Trying my hardest to look scary😬

1.1m Likes, 8,738 Comments - Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on Instagram: "Trying my hardest to look scary😬"

Chad Le Clos

Who remembers our DIY vampire look this time last year 🧛🏼‍♀️🧛🏼‍♂️ #beetjuice // Too lazy to redo this messy vampire look - but happy Halloween everyone 😂 #tbt

10.7k Likes, 20 Comments - Chad Le Clos (@chadleclos92) on Instagram: "Who remembers our DIY vampire look this time last year 🧛🏼‍♀️🧛🏼‍♂️ #beetjuice // Too lazy to redo..."

Patrice Evra

I'm really sorry guys I couldn't do a new Halloween 🎃 video but to be fair I've done some crazy one 😳😭🤣🤣 enjoy guys 🤦🏽‍♂️ #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #halloween #crazy

67.6k Likes, 758 Comments - Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Instagram: "I'm really sorry guys I couldn't do a new Halloween 🎃 video but to be fair I've done some crazy one..."

LA Clippers

👻 the @laclippers arrive for tonight's 🎃 action!

339.4k Likes, 1,026 Comments - NBA (@nba) on Instagram: "👻 the @laclippers arrive for tonight's 🎃 action!"

Jermaine Jenas

Love Halloween with this one!❤️🎃🦇🕷🕸🎃

3,638 Likes, 22 Comments - jermaine jenas (@jjenas) on Instagram: "Love Halloween with this one!❤️🎃🦇🕷🕸🎃"

