Siewert nieuwe trainer hekkensluiter Huddersfield Town

🤝 #htafc is delighted to announce the appointment of Jan Siewert as its new Head Coach. The 36-year-old joins The Terriers from @BVB II, where he held the position of Head Coach, signing a contract running until the summer of 2021. ➡️ https://t.co/UhMJHvZdFK (AT) https://t.co/qhuAVOAb1P