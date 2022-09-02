<script>document.getElementById('viaplay-container202292105531').src='https://embed.viaplay.com/sport/94858db4-634c-45dd-8a68-9f9bb9b93208?partnerId=8eb2af8c-5d6e-4f32-b4a2-8ac237069276&site=ad&gdpr=1&gdpr_consent='+((typeof _privacy == 'undefined')?'':_privacy.consentString);</script></noscript> <!-- includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> <div class="no-consent-placeholder fjs-no-consent-placeholder" style="display:none"> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__content"> <header class="no-consent-placeholder__header">Onze excuses</header> <div class="no-consent-placeholder__text">Helaas kunnen wij deze social post, liveblog of anders niet tonen omdat het één of meerdere social media-elementen bevat. Aanvaard de social media-cookies om deze inhoud alsnog te tonen.</div> </div> <footer class="no-consent-placeholder__footer"> <a class="no-consent-placeholder__footer--link button--list-block" href="#" onclick="if(_privacy && _privacy.openModal) { _privacy.openModal() } ;return false;">Cookie-instellingen wijzigen</a> </footer> </div> <!-- / includes/article/social-content-placeholder.html --> </div> <!-- / article/components/snippet.html --> <div class="article__wrapper"> <!-- Articles default Live football blog header --> <header class="article__header"> <h1 class="article__title">Max Verstappen komt tot stilstand op Zandvoort</h1> </header> <div class="article__meta"> <span class="article__source"> <span itemprop="name">Redactie</span> </span> <time class="article__time" datetime="02-09-22, 13:08">02-09-22, 13:08</time> <span class="article__update"> </span> <span class="article__credit"> </span> </div> <meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2022-09-02T13:08:14.44+02:00"/> <span> <span> <meta content="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/brand-logo-c810367794.png"/> <meta content="90"/> <meta content="90"/> </span> <meta content="BN DeStem"/> </span> <!-- includes/general/sharing.html --> <div class="sharing article__component"> <ul class="sharing__list"> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bndestem.nl%2Fsport%2Fmax-verstappen-komt-tot-stilstand-op-zandvoort%7Eaa98bf39%2F%3Futm_source%3Dfacebook%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--facebook fjs-share-facebook" title="Deel dit artikel op Facebook"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 16 30" class="icons"><title >Facebook</title><path d="M13.445 5.123H16V0h-5.54C7.097 0 4.37 2.702 4.37 6.036V9.1H0v5.124h4.37V30h6.795V14.224H16V9.1h-4.835V7.383c0-1.248 1.02-2.26 2.28-2.26"/></svg> </span> </a> </li> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--twitter"> <a href="http://twitter.com/share?text=Max+Verstappen+komt+tot+stilstand+op+Zandvoort&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bndestem.nl%2Fsport%2Fmax-verstappen-komt-tot-stilstand-op-zandvoort%7Eaa98bf39%2F%3Futm_source%3Dtwitter%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--twitter fjs-share-twitter" title="Deel dit artikel op Twitter"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 32 26" class="icons"><path d="M32 3.078c-1.178.523-2.442.874-3.772 1.034 1.357-.813 2.398-2.1 2.888-3.63-1.27.75-2.675 1.297-4.17 1.59C25.752.798 24.047 0 22.16 0c-3.625 0-6.564 2.94-6.564 6.564 0 .514.058 1.015.17 1.495-5.453-.276-10.29-2.89-13.528-6.86-.565.97-.887 2.1-.887 3.302 0 2.277.88 4.286 2.644 5.463-1.076-.033-1.997-.33-3.246-.82v.082c0 3.182 2.536 5.83 5.536 6.436-.548.15-.992.23-1.59.23-.424 0-.767-.04-1.168-.118.837 2.606 3.294 4.507 6.166 4.56-2.245 1.76-5.06 2.807-8.135 2.807-.532 0-1.044-.03-1.557-.092C2.903 24.913 6.36 26 10.065 26c12.073 0 18.678-10.003 18.678-18.675 0-.287-.007-.57-.02-.85 1.286-.923 2.398-2.08 3.277-3.397"/></svg> </span> </a> </li> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--whats-app"> <a href="whatsapp://send?text=Max+Verstappen+komt+tot+stilstand+op+Zandvoort+https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bndestem.nl%2Fsport%2Fmax-verstappen-komt-tot-stilstand-op-zandvoort%7Eaa98bf39%2F%3Futm_source%3Dwhatsapp%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--whats-app fjs-share-whats-app" title="Deel dit artikel op Whatsapp"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Whats App</title><path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M32.5 6C18.4 6 6.9 17.3 6.9 31.3c0 4.8 1.3 9.3 3.7 13.1L6 58l14.1-4.5c3.7 2 7.9 3.2 12.3 3.2C46.6 56.7 58 45.3 58 31.3 58 17.3 46.6 6 32.5 6zm0 45.6c-4.2 0-8-1.2-11.3-3.4l-7.9 2.5 2.6-7.5c-2.5-3.3-3.9-7.5-3.9-11.9C12 20.1 21.2 11 32.5 11S53.1 20.1 53 31.3c-.1 11.3-9.4 20.4-20.5 20.3z"/><path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M26.5 20.9c-.5-1.2-1-1-1.4-1-.4 0-.8-.1-1.2-.1-.4 0-1.1.2-1.7.8-.6.6-2.2 2.1-2.2 5.2s2.2 6 2.6 6.4c.3.4 4.3 6.9 10.7 9.4 6.4 2.5 6.4 1.7 7.5 1.6 1.1-.1 3.7-1.5 4.2-3 .5-1.4.5-2.7.4-3-.2-.3-.6-.4-1.2-.7-.6-.3-3.7-1.8-4.3-2-.6-.2-1-.3-1.4.3-.4.6-1.6 2-2 2.4-.4.4-.7.5-1.4.2-.6-.3-2.6-1-5-3.1-1.9-1.6-3.1-3.7-3.5-4.3-.4-.6 0-1 .3-1.3.3-.3.6-.7.9-1.1.3-.4.4-.6.6-1 .2-.4.1-.8-.1-1.1 0-.3-1.3-3.4-1.8-4.6z"/></svg> </span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- / includes/general/sharing.html --> <div id="fjs-paywall-intro" class="article__component"></div> <div class="article__body fjs-login-gate fjs-load-remaining-content"> <!-- includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--top is--s fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--top" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="top--1--s" data-id="top--1"> <script> (function() { function load() { var min = '', max = 'xlarge', breakpoints = window.App.config.breakpoints; if ((!min || window.innerWidth >= breakpoints[min]) && (!max || window.innerWidth < breakpoints[max])) { window.loadAdvertSlot('top--1', 'top--1--s'); } } load(); window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { window.addEventListener('resize', debounce(load, 100)); }); }()); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div class="article__component article__component--picture"><!-- includes/article/components/picture.html --> <figure class="article__figure"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <a href="https://www.bndestem.nl/sport/max-verstappen-komt-tot-stilstand-op-zandvoort~aa98bf39/220670372/" class="slideshow-trigger"> <picture class="article__image"> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/T1jmJ5nIqKPjs-fqb47eoFUEKcs/diocontent/220670372/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 694w" type="image/webp" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9ffSlWrGCG70fNmmV-VAC_FOho0/diocontent/220670372/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 694w" /> <img alt="Max Verstappen zwaait naar het publiek." loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9ffSlWrGCG70fNmmV-VAC_FOho0/diocontent/220670372/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" height="462" width="694" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual" /> </picture> <div class="slideshow-trigger__wrapper"> <div class="ligthbox-trigger__content"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Volledig scherm</title><path d="M64 0H36.6L47 10.4 33.3 24.1l6.6 6.6L53.6 17 64 27.4V0zM30.7 39.9l-6.6-6.6L10.4 47 0 36.6V64h27.4L17 53.6l13.7-13.7z"/></svg> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption class="figcaption">Max Verstappen zwaait naar het publiek.<span class="figcaption__credit"> © REUTERS</span> </figcaption> </figure> <!-- / includes/article/components/picture.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--outstream-advertisement"><!-- includes/article/components/outstream-advertisement.html --> <div id="outstream--1"> <script>window.loadAdvertSlot("outstream--1");</script> </div> <!-- / includes/article/components/outstream-advertisement.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--related"><!-- includes/article/components/related.html --> <!-- / includes/article/components/related.html --> </div> <div class="article-login-gate fjs-article-login-gate"> <p class="article-login-gate__title fjs-article-login-gate__title"> Gratis onbeperkt toegang tot Showbytes? Dat kan! </p> <span class="article-login-gate__info fjs-article-login-gate__info"> Log in of maak een account aan en mis niks meer van de sterren. </span> <p class="article-login-gate__buttonholder"> <a href="https://www.bndestem.nl/inloggen?redirect_url=https://www.bndestem.nl/sport/max-verstappen-komt-tot-stilstand-op-zandvoort~aa98bf39/" class="button button--secondary"> <span class="button__text fjs-article-login-gate__button">Ja, ik wil gratis onbeperkt toegang</span> </a> </p> </div> <div data-temptation-position="ARTICLE_BOTTOM" class="article__component article__component--temptation"></div> </div> <footer class="article__footer"> </footer> </div> </article> <!-- includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--article_lmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--article_lmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="article_lmid--1" data-id="article_lmid--1"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('article_lmid--1', 'article_lmid--1'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <!-- related sections and advertising --> <div data-nosnippet="true"> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- includes/general/header.html --> <header class="header header--section-teaser"> <h2 class="header__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header__title-text">Lees Meer</span> </h2> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header.html --> <div class="sixpack sixpack--4"> <ol class="tile-grid"> <li class="tile tile--1 tile-small-1x2 tile-medium-2x1 tile-large-2x1 tile-xlarge-2x1 tile-xxlarge-2x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 1" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/tech/luistert-je-smartphone-je-stiekem-af-via-de-microfoon~ac6b9070/" data-category="teaser" data-list="cross_promotion" data-position="1" data-content_id="c6b9070" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/LokcyHMpZcTNA9WErxDGe8VyRwQ/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dIQX1obQ9AbZYBks6BOV5--_-9E/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1332/750/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fv3CoCPMvckGm5urx4p-TYWbn3E/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/858/483/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ah7j7msC1U81p4C-UV4Q_y6s1-Y/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1716/966/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/8QXkqhobnIsa2p2gPQ_6qC_wOsg/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/495/278/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JR3sowquiYmUZ8C3EN78Sa83bWE/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/990/556/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/GYTRaVNbPIukdbqoqE9b8FmSdD0/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/579/326/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fOEt51ZuK1F861HAd2tVfEnfgZw/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1158/652/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dlYQdqo_VQ3wr3uKEtCfiIei_1E/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/419/236/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/P6A4zSG00KdbBwbb36J3L-XAkk4/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/838/472/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DZ3kjk7T2Ogk2r93n9D87RQIAIM/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/aaqFvzBmaiVRfoOGeuTu7o8xOxI/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1332/750/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/0BDfMqiv-scmeg49P36M9XxMe2g/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/858/483/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/k0TuhQS9UL9Lbp3SLzi22-dUDhg/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1716/966/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/RiouC6VYI7XyDo5ogpqaCSJbohk/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/495/278/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/eb3U3HW3zLq34bXNEkHguoPddaA/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/990/556/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Uvhei6w6o6uCKevClIc4q7ey7vg/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/579/326/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/5m2QI4vTzyl6PGT_-8UpYk1UUhs/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1158/652/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/0gI2df0gAcEtLV13mzbM0TNLIC8/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/419/236/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/oEbzN-Ba5MRMETzb10584tk4Vd8/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/838/472/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Luistert je smartphone je stiekem af via de microfoon? " class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DZ3kjk7T2Ogk2r93n9D87RQIAIM/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="375" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DZ3kjk7T2Ogk2r93n9D87RQIAIM/diocontent/220579086/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/666/375/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="666" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Luistert je smartphone je stiekem af via de microfoon?</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">Sommige mensen weten het zeker: ze worden afgeluisterd door hun telefoon. Hoe kunnen online reclames anders zó persoonlijk zijn? In theorie kan je telefoon op de achtergrond meeluisteren naar gesprekken, maar dat is slechts het halve verhaal. We scheiden de fabels van de feiten.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">1 september</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--2 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/geld/moeder-alicia-leeft-van-uitkering-en-kan-rekeningen-niet-meer-betalen-bang-om-op-straat-te-belanden~a33e7df9/" data-category="teaser" data-list="cross_promotion" data-position="2" data-content_id="33e7df9" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/OaMFO3UIPxe7YFKF5lnNCGlTOoA/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/zx31uA_6RUrLg1Z157AAalHy-tk/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/MdEBiY90pjUZ8Rlx45bAG6Af7dQ/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/LBq7kkAQTT7JCS9DtXVw2lEYwHI/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZIO1CZ06EQ_OXCy2lwT6PNm7D1c/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xBiWDJTLZZMGRmMKkHeZimkOKZY/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/zfRJM7hCjdBpb6Eklt82yG36vkU/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/k8y8vTmK6l2POwrJNiOPrxI_NrE/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/TMMD8Gpt_uCa2mDQE1NqAF4S9Pw/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/An0fsOl5Ui_VlkpgJ7ftRsTvCM8/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/f-IZkDFk41__cGs0CQk2iZToLTc/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/wmxwntsVqCR6lG9gnhTFKpnGW3U/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/v2NSbJEzCenz47SwVxnRGoQM67U/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/jjn1HKmUaYYNe9y57abwk0_Fsns/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/0RzOkXrZuZFL_dqMihCn6GFhchw/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/YIO7dM61MITaohyWCAlbKfUQ_JM/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ko99LWT5TtHxAsRw46wIZ6583K4/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-07kr_iuVSCbV-btPb7IVguD2Bg/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/PF1vh6DHt9K0lqLYisO0KpZ3KKs/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-5DmPD6aqBtwtP5LHJWg9rPUQKU/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Moeder Alicia leeft van uitkering en kan rekeningen niet meer betalen: ‘Bang om op straat te belanden’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/f-IZkDFk41__cGs0CQk2iZToLTc/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/f-IZkDFk41__cGs0CQk2iZToLTc/diocontent/220552981/_focus/0.51/0.6/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title has-extra-long-title"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Moeder Alicia leeft van uitkering en kan rekeningen niet meer betalen: ‘Bang om op straat te belanden’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">De 24-jarige Alicia uit Dordrecht is bang binnenkort samen met haar twee jonge kinderen geen dak meer boven het hoofd te hebben. Reden? Ze kan de rekeningen niet meer betalen. De gasprijzen rijzen de pan uit, en veel sociale huurwoningen zijn nog lang niet zo goed geïsoleerd als ze zouden kunnen zijn. ,,Ik moet rondkomen van een uitkering en nu 500 euro betalen voor gas.”</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">1 september</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--3 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 3" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nederlands-voetbal/memphis-depay-maakt-einde-aan-geruchten-ik-blijf-bij-barcelona~aec32586/" data-category="teaser" data-list="cross_promotion" data-position="3" data-content_id="ec32586" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Kmx5pRKGHSSty-RxgETPQoaZJ24/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/sryf6ov35zj7JVppDgdiopWlWz4/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/CWNyscoIEpJfFcQdcjeOM7BU9Tg/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DSvENxHbYGLKgtHJJZJJjIpu8LI/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Mjr371XcsKxkHKIsjfUkAn-3QI8/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/oPuUEASaHYz3SXHFmawwOpHguBg/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/WdBjAi8H_rlnN3fTCl3OYrJ6Uuo/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/7YFvzGfIXtPkbKAccvN-XqgCQUU/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/egkxv4-Ea-6Ek6QPXYFlyPnmGyI/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Yom1wIXRX9ch_TSBrv5h7xd7mNI/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qn3nqOYTCZtVq8CrNwUrdXM0jb4/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/7ooqpb2vLYwalSTUyEmtXjDnF4I/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/WPWw8IVJXtHMvlH_XSg6HS2EPHE/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/8_UjpTCN-aSrHp6w1zRQKHYbIUI/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3we739SEN38RvpS1ugXIGPZ-zdw/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1olr45o6_sx1slAnZt7iEnOl11s/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Q46UsDdo7plC7jgnFYTcQ4g75gw/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/c3Gtlxsf2AgGvv0SxNpEGHFhR1U/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/_U0nT0MaT96YOV4PLpNbFXwPLM4/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/KRbwXhUZwglN5UghderfzNecyVk/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Memphis Depay maakt einde aan geruchten: ‘Ik blijf bij Barcelona’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qn3nqOYTCZtVq8CrNwUrdXM0jb4/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qn3nqOYTCZtVq8CrNwUrdXM0jb4/diocontent/214227289/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Memphis Depay maakt einde aan geruchten: ‘Ik blijf bij Barcelona’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">Hoewel Memphis Depay bij FC Barcelona niet op veel speeltijd hoeft te rekenen, maakt hij deze zomer geen transfer. De 28-jarige aanvaller, die in verband werd gebracht met een late overstap naar Chelsea, maakte met een tweetje zelf een einde aan de transfergeruchten.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">1:39</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--4 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 4" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/auto/elektrische-autos-veroorzaken-50-procent-meer-ongevallen-en-dit-is-de-reden~a4330113/" data-category="teaser" data-list="cross_promotion" data-position="4" data-content_id="4330113" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/QTpUFyn3dQ6GfywWBFhAyBjyZHc/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/0SLmT9f-lWj3C0MAtQZ9nd5unm8/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/pmeoD_3xvKuQTQPKxYUJ-A5W0sE/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/9IpR8nrA9WyPBdgWXb-eYdBStE4/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/E5wCe2UandODDBpwwPqjnlIw-08/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/MY38PnjeLSS8UdrvnQ-MDMrq1cU/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/16qotYZG3-dve1nhfOYdfbYdwwM/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/o70anOgwzXsKnNdc5xmNy0s0bAs/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Rl_e-dEgWLdA6ZTu_Ts5ADdphCM/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vz9vx1yFLFubodmOdLuXes4suj0/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fs56--syEaXVank97MH6qoCMpgw/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1CHkOtshm1ZHSoe-GcWkj8YMWg8/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Ag4BiofF51vDrKCQre3NK_YZgtM/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vULRtcjUvL5dUzYTd3kuO-XHeEE/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Svdbg7BgcpehCgr-tZo09Ls8BP4/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3WB_J9V7yR8U-goQtSKpC3gTDQM/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/voubhxgLwZiaM88WFgm5EjDFDWk/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Ve7OiaKKeyZQWPOSTCFSAJ__KpM/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/E2lKmvXZvLp5pbIJDF_K4cabjsU/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/jIDqh21Jha1H5iX2cyHJeIPt2_4/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Elektrische auto’s veroorzaken 50 procent meer ongevallen en dit is de reden" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fs56--syEaXVank97MH6qoCMpgw/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fs56--syEaXVank97MH6qoCMpgw/diocontent/205284914/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <div class="label label--full"> <div class="comments-counter"> <svg class="icons icon-comment" width="13" height="12" viewBox="0 0 19 18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path d="M1.9 0H17.1C18.1298 0 19 0.883286 19 1.92857V12.5357C19 13.581 18.1298 14.4643 17.1 14.4643H8.05663L4.98433 17.8949C4.9229 17.963 4.8374 18 4.75 18C4.71168 18 4.67305 17.9929 4.63568 17.9785C4.51377 17.9306 4.43333 17.8113 4.43333 17.6786V14.4643H1.9C0.8702 14.4643 0 13.581 0 12.5357V1.92857C0 0.883286 0.8702 0 1.9 0Z" /> </svg> <span class="comments-counter__text">1</span> </div> </div> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Elektri­sche auto’s veroorza­ken 50 procent meer ongevallen en dit is de reden</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">Bestuurders van elektrische auto’s veroorzaken aanzienlijk meer ongevallen met schade en verwondingen dan die van auto's met een verbrandingsmotor. Hoe meer vermogen, des te groter de kans op schade, zo blijkt uit cijfers van een grote Duitse verzekeringsmaatschappij.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">1 september</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--5 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 5" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nederlands-voetbal/louis-van-gaal-verrast-met-brobbey-taylor-noppert-struijk-en-veerman-in-voorselectie-oranje~a1299e1e/" data-category="teaser" data-list="cross_promotion" data-position="5" data-content_id="1299e1e" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-k1WSusrN9h1V-xPzOSIHbeEULs/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mmezOq6CPAxKktP1Sn1rQMMpTZU/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/N3xV-YD9ISSoB9ag6FGGeZHKKdA/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/7sjYKZlfzL8OXJucYbbWZ-fW6H8/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZxivFpKxsN99t3PXZ--iJVCGCEY/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xkXnPTB_lZhac58QLJB-GXZJToo/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/w7fKk5739CbI8mr-8BSUGzT9EKo/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/X5ka8E66L9cfJeZq_Rs8NjV5s4M/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Mxc_JeEdD0vh8MZSLAggbT8li9w/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/6ECUTjGjNw7LqjSDLXJUN0QaRoE/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/r04rhhiqDPPTpfKm2AlhZwpHxnQ/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/c2g7ptXJTBSOLQmO7xBwCDHycQ4/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/apIRHd2oSmOQm2jJ-0OYq9xVnPw/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Hr9Y0BGCm56xsfjsMuV6XZlx14g/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/pL_Envv8iP3ophZnnH6TALkr06I/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/KJwL0u1l9O0EB1qjQqqju_X-Ri4/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/l3OizzmS4eH1Ho_SFnoWB_YWW7o/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DUMHhw_xHdcBG9Migam1_fYC8QQ/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lkoPXBC5vRcbveld8yICbLw-_0Q/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xeWmNdmMug01oDmVHm_DWPQ5BDg/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Louis van Gaal verrast met Brobbey, Taylor, Noppert, Struijk en Veerman in voorselectie Oranje " class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/r04rhhiqDPPTpfKm2AlhZwpHxnQ/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/r04rhhiqDPPTpfKm2AlhZwpHxnQ/diocontent/220671051/_focus/0.53/0.17/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title has-extra-long-title"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Louis van Gaal verrast met Brobbey, Taylor, Noppert, Struijk en Veerman in voorselec­tie Oranje</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">Bondscoach Louis van Gaal heeft zijn voorselectie voor de duels in de Nations League met Polen (22 september) en België (25 september) bekendgemaakt. Kenneth Taylor, Brian Brobbey, Andries Noppert, Joey Veerman en Pascal Struijk zijn de nieuwe namen in de 32-koppige selectie.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">13:45</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <!-- / includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--article_lmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--article_lmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="article_lmid--2" data-id="article_lmid--2"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('article_lmid--2', 'article_lmid--2'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/sections/advertisement.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <div class="sixpack sixpack--1"> <ol class="tile-grid"> <li class="tile tile--1 tile-small-1x2 tile-medium-2x1 tile-large-2x2 tile-xlarge-2x1 tile-xxlarge-2x2"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 6" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nederlands-voetbal/fortuna-sittard-en-fc-utrecht-kunnen-overwinning-allebei-goed-gebruiken~ae7fa1ca/" data-category="teaser" data-list="cross_promotion" data-position="6" data-content_id="e7fa1ca" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/nsVwvv_agYStKbnx2MBCRKkCvew/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2r_yM7XT9LwDAy3orq1p30ffTtc/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/920/1052/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vSiXmGqORIFnY_tMhHyw_CA7y0E/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/575/271/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/bqq7hxNjlpFKmiweFlEYkjtcA8I/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/1150/542/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cEMN0ZagsEj1HCe07TjDhQZNVRs/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/495/566/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/a-_i0Qh2UhK6DjsnSByQTvqTCu8/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/990/1132/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/m6A3ALruJJzBes3UGUbc7kJzskQ/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/579/272/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/vgVL-TC7zg3zhiM8DCOvVjQPAEM/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/1158/544/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/58lZXZ0L1KveMst3f-j44yIQEjE/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/419/197/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ypJdkv6dQv02vl-9Ou2LEKi5UXI/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/838/394/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qiyQQpqsZSbvwlPCqeRVcX8dIA0/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/jjQTUCqhEkKPSTCaGeWZ2xQwlak/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/920/1052/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/juSHav0y0llHeBbxLEGAumcJTqA/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/575/271/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/rnC0hzqbpvFqg3Z_PQ2qxl8IYyg/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/1150/542/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/naFPLJ01KgSSo2esj1vAELt1yeE/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/495/566/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JPQ3ci2LnvwtCr_nW3ikOZ8O4tY/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/990/1132/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3UYMIzG3RkLOdgdtWTJQSEhXYKc/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/579/272/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/hqWESwwgUxl39gZVgPveYMFFsZE/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/1158/544/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/rwQoRRY0mD4lNJho0UNAtCyis7M/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/419/197/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/flsObPcBgBGzQQr7nDsLsmbYh4c/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/838/394/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Fortuna Sittard en FC Utrecht kunnen overwinning allebei goed gebruiken" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qiyQQpqsZSbvwlPCqeRVcX8dIA0/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" loading="lazy" height="526" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qiyQQpqsZSbvwlPCqeRVcX8dIA0/diocontent/220471389/_focus/0.47/0.36/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" width="460" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Fortuna Sittard en FC Utrecht kunnen overwin­ning allebei goed gebruiken</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">• Fortuna Sittard - FC Utrecht (aftrap 20.00 uur) • Limburgers nog puntloos na vier duels • Bezoekers doen het met 2 punten niet veel beter • Scheidsrechter is Allard Lindhout</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">12:00</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--2 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/picture.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--picture " > <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 7" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nac/nac-middenvelder-agougil-krijgt-het-vertrouwen-van-zijn-trainer-speelde-een-van-zijn-betere-wedstrijden~a0d21ea4/" data-category="teaser" data-list="cross_promotion" data-position="7" data-content_id="0d21ea4" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IxapvIQM0DHfguuG7kvTk7qnijE/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/225/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/jCr6M5PWnA9XV_DZQ8fknDHMHsc/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/450/676/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/pMR6FTfwg19gIt7_3LnW_q_R6C0/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/283/425/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/-a4u_t1m__j75XRr_Ttv1rkj7uc/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/566/850/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Fi-Iz64LrTKRSdS4pFVCBDi6Xow/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/242/363/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/V13pqgo3Y-e3Ke8BPAg3ZtL4yZ8/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/484/726/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/6cv4k-mhHAGXNRBCfFvplqCFWzg/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/285/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qBRaXEsmnDgAuEDkDytUW5efmD4/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/570/856/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/HvHRJST77bLqb63F_wevEJPxQ2c/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/pycpYHLdhaEHWPOtZS_NepMtMvE/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ANCZ4cefnYAjUdtSGwqZXvXrgEc/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/225/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mvBL_mtUu3-4KQfVTZuaUR7pxrU/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/450/676/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/69FmxVhOQTEeRxQi0t5agJDm7Eg/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/283/425/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3H80xMTvcY-urq6nxHtdAYUVm00/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/566/850/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/21jd-Pknveo7smwt9agMkUkRFQc/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/242/363/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qNaTmhaztLAYxcx0ppb6gCxUtts/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/484/726/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IvxtiYDf0InJq5_37By9lrNAKlM/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/285/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/O3WTTXJViTwQ57KErXL1K4LoUaU/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/570/856/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/eE-zwoXPyuM9237i3ZAoc9Uyoko/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/EHFHSh1Gna2WbfudOx1PorAl5qQ/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="NAC-middenvelder Agougil krijgt het vertrouwen van zijn trainer: ‘Speelde een van zijn betere wedstrijden’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ANCZ4cefnYAjUdtSGwqZXvXrgEc/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/225/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="338" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ANCZ4cefnYAjUdtSGwqZXvXrgEc/diocontent/220424028/_focus/0.52/0.22/_fill/225/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state"> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">NAC-middenvel­der Agougil krijgt het vertrouwen van zijn trainer: ‘Speelde een van zijn betere wedstrij­den’</h2> </header> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">1 september</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/picture.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--3 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="sixpack/item 8" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/sport/stuiterend-racket-zorgt-voor-neuswond-bij-rafael-nadal-ik-denk-dat-ie-niet-gebroken-is-maar-weet-het-niet-zeker~acf00099/" data-category="teaser" data-list="cross_promotion" data-position="8" data-content_id="cf00099" data-element="text, image, label" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/oAr0fUZSTU0B8h8wHIaTJbT2_pk/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/yXEMVKbgnBTKb1wElCknIbPwUzg/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/zIS2jQNi_Sfy8pkyEl8jEiT04ec/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/k1UtrKG72ZgDeiGAgZRRMEbcqXY/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Bu_pnlesuZRXNbIZTzY_ENxFGn8/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lw3o-MTq9RflzzCNotQWVQNXUUY/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Jry6zZ387CwYuJRAYM4sNIv1XkA/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/BhV1DEpjzDDJz75q9bTWRP8QL1M/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/HmgDc0ORfbw17gw8qEqFExBwVhw/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DOaypz6xsLFju-XNOTV-b1fw-uo/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/i53vWnjSJsoaN9V4lOR6zx_h86E/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/oxGG0HbUwuYm6eD4pmHpMvKtbFw/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Jr29V0Zcx22beLUPe9hpnBGKkmA/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/URFLYMi7qRR3I85HWwsiFmgqncc/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1P4UnAe6CW2M0GB7cJ_9HqCnqss/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/wySqVu8rZjvAISCK8-Yi3TBfwJw/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1-kYXtMsbOiiqHB3b2ZQKzfNOz4/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4ZzMWv7qHBQwt0zW0zUEiii8LBs/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qfF9bJd2pQjWt7WR49-Ex-6rvIc/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZVzyHNT6KplGc3YzejDQE9srdgQ/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Stuiterend racket zorgt voor neuswond bij Rafael Nadal: ‘Ik denk dat-ie niet gebroken is, maar weet het niet zeker’" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/i53vWnjSJsoaN9V4lOR6zx_h86E/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="169" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/i53vWnjSJsoaN9V4lOR6zx_h86E/diocontent/220663487/_focus/0.29/0.35/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="225" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title has-extra-long-title"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <div class="label label--full"> <span class="label__text">Met video</span> </div> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Stuiterend racket zorgt voor neuswond bij Rafael Nadal: ‘Ik denk dat-ie niet gebroken is, maar weet het niet zeker’</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <span class="ankeiler__body-text">Rafael Nadal heeft de derde ronde van de US Open bereikt. De 36-jarige Spaanse tennisser rekende in het Arthur Ashe Stadion in New York in vier sets af met de Italiaan Fabio Fognini: 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1.</span> </div> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">9:42</time> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <!-- / includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- htmllint attr-quote-style="false" --> <!-- includes/sections/dossier-large.html --> <section class="sections-dossier video-dossier "> <div class="sections-dossier__primary"> <!-- includes/dossier/default.html --> <article class="ankeiler dossier-item-default"> <a href="https://www.bndestem.nl/video/productie/teun-koopmeiners-de-grote-man-atalanta-dat-koppositie-pakt-325067" class="ankeiler__link" target="_self" data-gtm="DESTEM_SPORT-DESTEM_SITE_NEWS_VIDEOS/item 1" data-category="teaser" data-list="destem_sport-destem_site_news_videos" data-position="1" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Koopmeiners pakt koppositie met Atalanta door zijn hattrick" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/GiNFDC7QDILf1Xwqxr4vyxbNsGg/diocontent/220652015/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/747/560/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" loading="lazy" height="560" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/GiNFDC7QDILf1Xwqxr4vyxbNsGg/diocontent/220652015/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/747/560/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.8" width="747" /> <div class="play-video "> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 85 85" class="icons"> <title >Play</title> <path class="circle" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M42.5 85C65.9721 85 85 65.9721 85 42.5C85 19.0279 65.9721 0 42.5 0C19.0279 0 0 19.0279 0 42.5C0 65.9721 19.0279 85 42.5 85Z" fill="D10A10"/> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M68.9233 42.5017L27.2567 64.1767L27.2567 20.8267L68.9233 42.5017Z" fill="white"/> </svg> </div> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Koop­meiners pakt koppositie met Atalanta door zijn hattrick</h2> </header> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/dossier/default.html --> </div> <ol class="sections-dossier__list"> <li class="sections-dossier__list-item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="DESTEM_SPORT-DESTEM_SITE_NEWS_VIDEOS/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/video/productie/verstappen-en-schumacher-blikken-vooruit-veel-vuurwerk-325020" target="_self" title="Verstappen en Schumacher over Zandvoort: 'Stinkt in de auto door al het vuurwerk'" data-category="teaser" data-list="destem_sport-destem_site_news_videos" data-position="2" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Verstappen en Schumacher over Zandvoort: 'Stinkt in de auto door al het vuurwerk'" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mVw7L4Rul1tIiZf24wf5vX3C_DU/diocontent/220639275/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="121" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/mVw7L4Rul1tIiZf24wf5vX3C_DU/diocontent/220639275/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="161" /> <div class="play-video play-video--small"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 85 85" class="icons"> <title >Play</title> <path class="circle" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M42.5 85C65.9721 85 85 65.9721 85 42.5C85 19.0279 65.9721 0 42.5 0C19.0279 0 0 19.0279 0 42.5C0 65.9721 19.0279 85 42.5 85Z" fill="D10A10"/> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M68.9233 42.5017L27.2567 64.1767L27.2567 20.8267L68.9233 42.5017Z" fill="white"/> </svg> </div> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Verstappen en Schumacher over Zandvoort: 'Stinkt in de auto door al het vuurwerk'</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="sections-dossier__list-item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="DESTEM_SPORT-DESTEM_SITE_NEWS_VIDEOS/item 3" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/video/productie/officier-verstappen-relaxt-op-oorlogspad-in-zandvoort-324970" target="_self" title="Officier Verstappen relaxt op oorlogspad in Zandvoort" data-category="teaser" data-list="destem_sport-destem_site_news_videos" data-position="3" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Officier Verstappen relaxt op oorlogspad in Zandvoort" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/KJO_WSG9lKHwALv8a9SiuLD-SGg/diocontent/220637157/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="121" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/KJO_WSG9lKHwALv8a9SiuLD-SGg/diocontent/220637157/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/161/121/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="161" /> <div class="play-video play-video--small"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 85 85" class="icons"> <title >Play</title> <path class="circle" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M42.5 85C65.9721 85 85 65.9721 85 42.5C85 19.0279 65.9721 0 42.5 0C19.0279 0 0 19.0279 0 42.5C0 65.9721 19.0279 85 42.5 85Z" fill="D10A10"/> <path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M68.9233 42.5017L27.2567 64.1767L27.2567 20.8267L68.9233 42.5017Z" fill="white"/> </svg> </div> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Officier Verstappen relaxt op oorlogspad in Zandvoort</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> </ol> </section> <!-- / includes/sections/dossier-large.html --> </div> </div> <div class="col col--secondary" data-nosnippet="true"> <!-- widgets --> <div data-temptation-position="OORTJE" class="layout__component layout__component--temptation"></div> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget fjs-autoupdate-widget"> <!-- includes/general/header-list.html --> <header class="header-list"> <h3 class="header-list__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header-list__link">Net binnen</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header-list.html --> <div class="widget__content"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list" data-updateurl="/sport/net-binnen/widget?since=1662118547331"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item has-timeline"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nederlands-voetbal/ukkie-daphne-van-domselaar-na-ek-storm-het-was-heel-leuk-maar-ik-ben-geen-haantje-de-voorste~a4cc3f1d/" target="_self" title="‘Ukkie’ Daphne van Domselaar na EK-storm: ‘Het was heel leuk, maar ik ben geen haantje de voorste’" data-category="teaser" data-list="net binnen" data-position="1" data-content_id="4cc3f1d" data-element="text, image" data-topic="‘Ukkie’ Daphne van Domselaar na EK-storm: ‘Het was heel leuk, maar ik ben geen haantje de voorste’" data-type="article"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">13:35</time> <div class="label-article-state is-inline"> <span class="plus-label is-inline"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> <span class="ankeiler--simple__title">‘Ukkie’ Daphne van Domselaar na EK-storm: ‘Het was heel leuk, maar ik ben geen haantje de voorste’</span> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item has-timeline"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/sport/live-formule-1-korte-lunchpauze-voor-red-bull-na-uitvalbeurt-max-verstappen~a151441d/" target="_self" title="LIVE Formule 1 | Korte lunchpauze voor Red Bull na uitvalbeurt Max Verstappen" data-category="teaser" data-list="net binnen" data-position="2" data-content_id="151441d" data-element="text, image" data-topic="LIVE Formule 1 | Korte lunchpauze voor Red Bull na uitvalbeurt Max Verstappen" data-type="article"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">13:34</time> <span class="ankeiler--simple__title">LIVE Formule 1 | Korte lunchpauze voor Red Bull na uitvalbeurt Max Verstappen</span> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item has-timeline"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 3" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/sport/max-verstappen-komt-tot-stilstand-op-zandvoort~aa98bf39/" target="_self" title="Max Verstappen komt tot stilstand op Zandvoort" data-category="teaser" data-list="net binnen" data-position="3" data-content_id="a98bf39" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Max Verstappen komt tot stilstand op Zandvoort" data-type="article"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">13:08</time> <span class="ankeiler--simple__title">Max Verstappen komt tot stilstand op Zandvoort</span> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item has-timeline"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 4" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/sport/oranje-fans-zien-max-verstappen-stilvallen-in-eerste-training-mercedessen-het-snelst~a26a72ad/" target="_self" title="Oranje-fans zien Max Verstappen stilvallen in eerste training, Mercedessen het snelst" data-category="teaser" data-list="net binnen" data-position="4" data-content_id="26a72ad" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Oranje-fans zien Max Verstappen stilvallen in eerste training, Mercedessen het snelst" data-type="article"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">13:07</time> <span class="ankeiler--simple__title">Oranje-fans zien Max Verstappen stilvallen in eerste training, Mercedessen het snelst</span> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item has-timeline"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 5" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nederlands-voetbal/de-maand-van-louis-van-gaal-laatste-meetmoment-voor-het-wk-in-qatar~adac2be9/" target="_self" title="De maand van Louis van Gaal | Laatste meetmoment voor het WK in Qatar" data-category="teaser" data-list="net binnen" data-position="5" data-content_id="dac2be9" data-element="text, image" data-topic="De maand van Louis van Gaal | Laatste meetmoment voor het WK in Qatar" data-type="article"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">13:05</time> <div class="label-article-state is-inline"> <span class="plus-label is-inline"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> <span class="ankeiler--simple__title">De maand van Louis van Gaal | Laatste meetmoment voor het WK in Qatar</span> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <footer class="widget__footer"> <a class="button--list-block" href="/net-binnen" target="_self"> <span>Bekijk alle artikelen</span> </a> </footer> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--sky is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--sky" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="sky--1" data-id="sky--1"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('sky--1', 'sky--1'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- includes/sidebar/footballcenter.html --> <div class="widget widget--footballcenter"> <!-- includes/general/header-list.html --> <header class="header-list"> <h3 class="header-list__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header-list__link">Voetbalcenter</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header-list.html --> <table class="widget__content footballcenter-table has-inset-margin-top"> <tbody class="footballcenter-table-body"> <tr class="footballcenter-table__row"> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/eredivisie/" data-gtm="footballcenter/1/Eredivisie"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xUZ2JkFltD4ZaaZOXWP-K2bNv1I/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FEredivisie-2.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Eredivisie"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Eredivisie</p> </a> </td> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/keuken-kampioen-divisie/" data-gtm="footballcenter/2/Keuken Kampioen Divisie"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/qp5xnLhAJoYsIIP7abDKIWuKyQk/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FKeuken-Kampioen-2.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Keuken Kampioen Divisie"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Keuken Kampioen Divisie</p> </a> </td> </tr> <tr class="footballcenter-table__row"> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/premier-league/" data-gtm="footballcenter/3/Premier League"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/FvCh4Vx9xGFAN-9xpnTDtYgwGyA/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FPremier-League-2.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Premier League"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Premier League</p> </a> </td> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/bundesliga/" data-gtm="footballcenter/4/Bundesliga"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ztVv9cj_g9tEZHhM9wGMAGTztNs/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FBundesliga-2.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Bundesliga"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Bundesliga</p> </a> </td> </tr> <tr class="footballcenter-table__row"> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/laliga-santander/" data-gtm="footballcenter/5/Primera Division"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/TI_OTAiO4Y8ZgDy04fszRO6Hb8Y/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FLa-Liga-2.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Primera Division"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Primera Division</p> </a> </td> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/jupiler-pro-league/" data-gtm="footballcenter/6/Jupiler Pro League"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/c_bJ6JGBk5znzb5oNcm_W2gE8zg/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FJupiler-Pro-League-2.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Jupiler Pro League"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Jupiler Pro League</p> </a> </td> </tr> <tr class="footballcenter-table__row"> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/serie-a-tim/" data-gtm="footballcenter/7/Serie A"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/gqz701KdUjD6p9eMSyF5Hct6V0c/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FSerie-A-2.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Serie A"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Serie A</p> </a> </td> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/ligue-1-uber-eats/" data-gtm="footballcenter/8/Ligue 1 Uber Eats"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cauM5ITSpjn7kdDLvalLXuauVls/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FLigue-1-2.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Ligue 1 Uber Eats"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Ligue 1 Uber Eats</p> </a> </td> </tr> <tr class="footballcenter-table__row"> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/uefa-champions-league/" data-gtm="footballcenter/9/Champions League"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Kej5dM6v9RM4cTxW8Qo747sWYl4/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FChampions-League-2.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Champions League"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Champions League</p> </a> </td> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/uefa-europa-league/" data-gtm="footballcenter/10/Europa League"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/1o9KdnlHGf5_XLMuDO_7li-vejw/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FEuropa-League-2.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Europa League"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Europa League</p> </a> </td> </tr> <tr class="footballcenter-table__row"> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> <a class="footballcenter-table__item" href="/voetbalcenter/klassement/uefa-europa-conference-league/" data-gtm="footballcenter/11/Europa Conference League"> <figure class="footballcenter-table__item-icon"> <img src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/zz43UQVoWj5SBfvByFYfLmaRyeY/url/_fit/100/100/?quality=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportimages.persgroep.net%2Fpictures%2Fsportcenter%2Fcompetition%2Flogo%2FEuropa-Conference-League-1.png&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" loading="lazy" width="100" height="100" alt="Europa Conference League"/> </figure> <p class="footballcenter-table__item-name">Europa Conference League</p> </a> </td> <td class="footballcenter-table__data"> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <footer class="widget__footer"> <a class="button--list-block" data-gtm="footballcenter/competitions/Live overzicht" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/voetbalcenter/live" target="_self"> <span>Live overzicht</span> </a> </footer> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/footballcenter.html --> <div class="widget widget--ankeiler widget--ankeiler-standard"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="ankeiler/item 1" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/podcasts" target="_blank" data-category="teaser" data-list="destem_sport-destem_site_rechterbalk" data-position="1" data-element="text, image" data-type="article" rel="noreferrer "> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Yoza-GbmL4TA6-ft6h3DPMvOASY/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xuoP7DmP4SrG_IcZz7N8swibzpI/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/600/450/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Yoza-GbmL4TA6-ft6h3DPMvOASY/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/xuoP7DmP4SrG_IcZz7N8swibzpI/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/600/450/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/3tSre9Ft2apHaC9Qkynq8urdMPw/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/732/549/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/eLoVokxXBQ-LqRXbKLBjv_tmiUw/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1464/1098/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/fPyEPqBcFkxIawIZcZbDuIp6CBo/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/564/423/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/d0SFVZJqVMhEYG4WKf-TJNhZsm4/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1128/846/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/6UCQaXv1g2MzQU-3q5Vl7mcv2Ok/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/404/303/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DDwlfOV40GKoxd5OEMzpyOgz8cM/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/808/606/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/HnTfbuwn6SmdjMPYsVGr8G_QRQI/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Jz7HJMigRufrvn2GyPPgbkqXxZ4/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/600/450/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/HnTfbuwn6SmdjMPYsVGr8G_QRQI/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Jz7HJMigRufrvn2GyPPgbkqXxZ4/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/600/450/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/XXssQR7VvotS2j5hRzTcjU2NnO8/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/732/549/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cg9IIQaFCuBi0G14zthdZ8q2CW0/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1464/1098/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/nbekm04w46Bib7NQyH0haWvLwQQ/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/564/423/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/RjzP9DtJ9NXUwzerR01yBBJaG_M/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1128/846/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kXwUfacw8VUMMpIVWq-s-u_ixBQ/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/404/303/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4-6gq-GxOA_HNlzn5I0VnfdizWE/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/808/606/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Luister hier naar onze beste podcasts" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/HnTfbuwn6SmdjMPYsVGr8G_QRQI/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="225" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/HnTfbuwn6SmdjMPYsVGr8G_QRQI/diocontent/212540433/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="300" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Luister hier naar onze beste podcasts</h2> </header> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </div> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--rmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--rmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="rmid--1" data-id="rmid--1"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('rmid--1', 'rmid--1'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget"> <!-- includes/general/header-list.html --> <header class="header-list"> <h3 class="header-list__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header-list__link">Meest gelezen</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header-list.html --> <div class="widget__content"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list list--is-numbered"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 1" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/sport/live-formule-1-korte-lunchpauze-voor-red-bull-na-uitvalbeurt-max-verstappen~a151441d/" target="_self" title="LIVE Formule 1 | Korte lunchpauze voor Red Bull na uitvalbeurt Max Verstappen" data-category="teaser" data-list="meest gelezen" data-position="1" data-content_id="151441d" data-element="text, image" data-topic="LIVE Formule 1 | Korte lunchpauze voor Red Bull na uitvalbeurt Max Verstappen" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Max Verstappen druipt te voet af." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kSshRY8lOtQcibDQGaVUJN_gFng/diocontent/220669891/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kSshRY8lOtQcibDQGaVUJN_gFng/diocontent/220669891/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">LIVE Formule 1 | Korte lunchpauze voor Red Bull na uitvalbeurt Max Verstappen</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nac/realiteitszin-bij-nac-trainer-molenaar-niet-verbaasd-dat-de-selectie-is-gebleven-zoals-die-was~a65297ab/" target="_self" title="Realiteitszin bij NAC-trainer Molenaar: ‘Niet verbaasd dat de selectie is gebleven zoals die was’" data-category="teaser" data-list="meest gelezen" data-position="2" data-content_id="65297ab" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Realiteitszin bij NAC-trainer Molenaar: ‘Niet verbaasd dat de selectie is gebleven zoals die was’" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Trainer Robert Molenaar is tevreden met wat hij heeft." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JXv1JziqH4mgKfOt3et8_1XRoLQ/diocontent/220408675/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JXv1JziqH4mgKfOt3et8_1XRoLQ/diocontent/220408675/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Realiteitszin bij NAC-trainer Molenaar: ‘Niet verbaasd dat de selectie is gebleven zoals die was’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 3" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/sport/leclerc-en-hamilton-voelen-zich-welkom-in-zandvoort-ik-zou-hier-wel-kunnen-wonen~a5879b93/" target="_self" title="Leclerc en Hamilton voelen zich welkom in Zandvoort: ‘Ik zou hier wel kunnen wonen’" data-category="teaser" data-list="meest gelezen" data-position="3" data-content_id="5879b93" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Leclerc en Hamilton voelen zich welkom in Zandvoort: ‘Ik zou hier wel kunnen wonen’" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Charles Leclerc en Lewis Hamitlon voeren een gesprek." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/s30JJKLSwPISmczx8QAHHtPEuLQ/diocontent/218670077/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/s30JJKLSwPISmczx8QAHHtPEuLQ/diocontent/218670077/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Leclerc en Hamilton voelen zich welkom in Zandvoort: ‘Ik zou hier wel kunnen wonen’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 4" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nac/rustig-duidelijk-en-bezeten-voormalig-nac-en-rbc-collegas-over-rob-penders-de-best-presterende-fc-eindhoven-trainer~af5a1e07/" target="_self" title="Rustig, duidelijk en bezeten: voormalig NAC en RBC-collega’s over Rob Penders, de best presterende FC Eindhoven-trainer" data-category="teaser" data-list="meest gelezen" data-position="4" data-content_id="f5a1e07" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Rustig, duidelijk en bezeten: voormalig NAC en RBC-collega’s over Rob Penders, de best presterende FC Eindhoven-trainer" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Rob Penders, momenteel de best presterende trainer in 113 jaar FC Eindhoven." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DkDo8BQm1bd4drQp-otML58ycmE/diocontent/220412375/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/DkDo8BQm1bd4drQp-otML58ycmE/diocontent/220412375/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Rustig, duidelijk en bezeten: voormalig NAC en RBC-collega’s over Rob Penders, de best presterende FC Eindhoven-trainer</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 5" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nac/velanas-ziet-progressie-bij-nac-het-verbaasde-me-niet-blij-dat-we-het-nu-hebben-kunnen-laten-zien~a97071cc/" target="_self" title="Velanas ziet progressie bij NAC: ‘Het verbaasde me niet, blij dat we het nu hebben kunnen laten zien’" data-category="teaser" data-list="meest gelezen" data-position="5" data-content_id="97071cc" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Velanas ziet progressie bij NAC: ‘Het verbaasde me niet, blij dat we het nu hebben kunnen laten zien’" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Ody Velanas" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cT7mUlLh3nNRJdseD8BWUCB4_LI/diocontent/220414335/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cT7mUlLh3nNRJdseD8BWUCB4_LI/diocontent/220414335/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Velanas ziet progressie bij NAC: ‘Het verbaasde me niet, blij dat we het nu hebben kunnen laten zien’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget"> <!-- includes/general/header-list.html --> <header class="header-list"> <h3 class="header-list__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header-list__link">Webwinkel</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header-list.html --> <div class="widget__content"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb is-shop"> <a class="ankeiler__link" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/product/tina-festival?utm_source=bndestem&utm_medium=redactionele_site&utm_content=product_widget" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="WEEKDEAL: Tina Festival" data-category="teaser" data-list="webwinkel" data-position="1" data-element="text, image" data-topic="WEEKDEAL: Tina Festival" data-type="product"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="WEEKDEAL: Tina Festival" class="ankeiler__image" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/FT8OpvkWHn2VU9miqwt8_ZFr0gk/url/_fill/115/86/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.graphassets.com%2FTpazFOC5SMeZ3EHWanvl&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" height="86" width="115" /> </figure> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">WEEKDEAL: Tina Festival</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta meta--price"> <span>Van <span class="meta--price__old">€39.95</span></span> <span>voor <span>€31.5</span></span> </div> </div> </a> </article> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb is-shop"> <a class="ankeiler__link" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/product/20-europese-stedentrip?utm_source=bndestem&utm_medium=redactionele_site&utm_content=product_widget" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Stedentrip met keuze uit ruim 20 Europese steden" data-category="teaser" data-list="webwinkel" data-position="2" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Stedentrip met keuze uit ruim 20 Europese steden" data-type="product"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Stedentrip met keuze uit ruim 20 Europese steden" class="ankeiler__image" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JA6WfP4NEFxlybamCg7DOPDkgwM/url/_fill/115/86/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.graphassets.com%2FwEvvm3wNSYGBa6Ja3w9a&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" height="86" width="115" /> </figure> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Stedentrip met keuze uit ruim 20 Europese steden</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta meta--price"> <span>Van <span class="meta--price__old">€199</span></span> <span>voor <span>€139</span></span> </div> </div> </a> </article> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb is-shop"> <a class="ankeiler__link" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/product/avifauna?utm_source=bndestem&utm_medium=redactionele_site&utm_content=product_widget" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Vogelpark Avifauna" data-category="teaser" data-list="webwinkel" data-position="3" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Vogelpark Avifauna" data-type="product"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Vogelpark Avifauna" class="ankeiler__image" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/kXam7V8NDkM47PO_Jb1Mf_-FaUI/url/_fill/115/86/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.graphassets.com%2FJiaiDdtMSVadMzEzlmjZ&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" height="86" width="115" /> </figure> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Vogelpark Avifauna</h3> </div> </a> </article> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb is-shop"> <a class="ankeiler__link" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/product/disneys-aladdin?utm_source=bndestem&utm_medium=redactionele_site&utm_content=product_widget" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Disney’s Aladdin - € 20,- voordeel!" data-category="teaser" data-list="webwinkel" data-position="4" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Disney’s Aladdin - € 20,- voordeel!" data-type="product"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Disney’s Aladdin - € 20,- voordeel!" class="ankeiler__image" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Ael5mlw6feQFJiZsATjaWYWtSkE/url/_fill/115/86/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.graphassets.com%2FOLCd0C2xQmauVF9Ni1RJ&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" height="86" width="115" /> </figure> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Disney’s Aladdin - € 20,- voordeel!</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta meta--price"> <span>Voor <span>€39</span></span> </div> </div> </a> </article> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb is-shop"> <a class="ankeiler__link" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/product/les-miserables?utm_source=bndestem&utm_medium=redactionele_site&utm_content=product_widget" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Les Misérables - Gratis programmaboek" data-category="teaser" data-list="webwinkel" data-position="5" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Les Misérables - Gratis programmaboek" data-type="product"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Les Misérables - Gratis programmaboek" class="ankeiler__image" loading="lazy" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/bT9zuAAS0YpvpBFyJ8ZG9b5SMZc/url/_fill/115/86/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.graphassets.com%2FI5fy127TQHuJiuQRtKNF&appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f" height="86" width="115" /> </figure> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Les Misérables - Gratis programmaboek</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta meta--price"> <span>Voor <span>€32.9</span></span> </div> </div> </a> </article> </li> </ol> <footer class="widget__footer"> <a class="button--list-block" href="https://webwinkel.bndestem.nl/?utm_source=bndestem&utm_medium=redactionele_site&utm_content=top5_widget&utm_campaign=webwinkel_algemeen" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank"> <span>Bekijk onze aanbiedingen</span> </a> </footer> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--rmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--rmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="rmid--2" data-id="rmid--2"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('rmid--2', 'rmid--2'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <div class="widget widget--ankeiler widget--ankeiler-standard"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard "> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="ankeiler/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nederlands-voetbal/goal-alert-bekijk-direct-de-goals-van-jouw-favoriete-club~a62f2b7f/" data-category="teaser" data-list="destem_sport-destem_site_rechterbalk" data-position="2" data-content_id="62f2b7f" data-element="text, image" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4yHW4jjGnEA9IrW8X0_8jp35TSs/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/whHXIBfAz_WUlkK7jXS8CQCx-Lc/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/600/450/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4yHW4jjGnEA9IrW8X0_8jp35TSs/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/whHXIBfAz_WUlkK7jXS8CQCx-Lc/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/600/450/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZM1UxZotaV9kEqMEiayopZBL2aY/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/732/549/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/ZeULVX44yO7YrGsuE1hNey7SZAE/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1464/1098/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" type="image/webp" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4HwZ63kHdsVxpUoeGGFi4YaFZwQ/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/564/423/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/CgbqOOFjfizI-oC73sZJ_hy5TcU/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1128/846/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/IMu3n-aJCDT8fcu7vfPCRy449KI/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/404/303/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/AAa2rE4UJ9mpaoq4nFppZTpufTI/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/808/606/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7&desiredformat=webp 2x" type="image/webp" /> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dt9Ww2u6ra0FHzBIKkw5dLXjwDQ/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/NcgkE8xRouC_LuOVeiW9ikthyV8/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/600/450/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dt9Ww2u6ra0FHzBIKkw5dLXjwDQ/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/NcgkE8xRouC_LuOVeiW9ikthyV8/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/600/450/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4Oo7A-HDZWVsVEkuZcbE5M0oo2Y/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/732/549/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/BArO7i-GeJ_3GfTwPYAUo3-EH1w/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1464/1098/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/lpQBeuRRgIVpoEMlptc75bwhtuo/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/564/423/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Gm6bLKVbM1uN3_roBopFpadG17M/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1128/846/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cTDHZtrMoXiWjGgqHXDAdgKiSks/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/404/303/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/rXwFzR76vRVaweXRwZ2YntylW8s/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/808/606/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <img alt="Goal Alert: Bekijk direct de goals van jouw favoriete club!" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dt9Ww2u6ra0FHzBIKkw5dLXjwDQ/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="225" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/dt9Ww2u6ra0FHzBIKkw5dLXjwDQ/diocontent/206430611/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/300/225/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="300" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper has-long-title "> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Goal Alert: Bekijk direct de goals van jouw favoriete club!</h2> </header> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </div> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget"> <!-- includes/general/header-list.html --> <header class="header-list"> <h3 class="header-list__title has-theme-background"> <span class="header-list__link">Meest gedeeld</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header-list.html --> <div class="widget__content"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 1" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nac/realiteitszin-bij-nac-trainer-molenaar-niet-verbaasd-dat-de-selectie-is-gebleven-zoals-die-was~a65297ab/" target="_self" title="Realiteitszin bij NAC-trainer Molenaar: ‘Niet verbaasd dat de selectie is gebleven zoals die was’" data-category="teaser" data-list="meest gedeeld" data-position="1" data-content_id="65297ab" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Realiteitszin bij NAC-trainer Molenaar: ‘Niet verbaasd dat de selectie is gebleven zoals die was’" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Trainer Robert Molenaar is tevreden met wat hij heeft." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JXv1JziqH4mgKfOt3et8_1XRoLQ/diocontent/220408675/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/JXv1JziqH4mgKfOt3et8_1XRoLQ/diocontent/220408675/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Realiteitszin bij NAC-trainer Molenaar: ‘Niet verbaasd dat de selectie is gebleven zoals die was’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 2" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nac/velanas-ziet-progressie-bij-nac-het-verbaasde-me-niet-blij-dat-we-het-nu-hebben-kunnen-laten-zien~a97071cc/" target="_self" title="Velanas ziet progressie bij NAC: ‘Het verbaasde me niet, blij dat we het nu hebben kunnen laten zien’" data-category="teaser" data-list="meest gedeeld" data-position="2" data-content_id="97071cc" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Velanas ziet progressie bij NAC: ‘Het verbaasde me niet, blij dat we het nu hebben kunnen laten zien’" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Ody Velanas" class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cT7mUlLh3nNRJdseD8BWUCB4_LI/diocontent/220414335/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cT7mUlLh3nNRJdseD8BWUCB4_LI/diocontent/220414335/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Velanas ziet progressie bij NAC: ‘Het verbaasde me niet, blij dat we het nu hebben kunnen laten zien’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 3" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nac/nac-middenvelder-agougil-krijgt-het-vertrouwen-van-zijn-trainer-speelde-een-van-zijn-betere-wedstrijden~a0d21ea4/" target="_self" title="NAC-middenvelder Agougil krijgt het vertrouwen van zijn trainer: ‘Speelde een van zijn betere wedstrijden’" data-category="teaser" data-list="meest gedeeld" data-position="3" data-content_id="0d21ea4" data-element="text, image" data-topic="NAC-middenvelder Agougil krijgt het vertrouwen van zijn trainer: ‘Speelde een van zijn betere wedstrijden’" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Sabir Agougil speelde sterk tegen Roda JC en behoudt zijn basisplaats." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/LjGxmOXc3BR6_-SBmh1ExJnwF6I/diocontent/220424028/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/LjGxmOXc3BR6_-SBmh1ExJnwF6I/diocontent/220424028/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">NAC-middenvelder Agougil krijgt het vertrouwen van zijn trainer: ‘Speelde een van zijn betere wedstrijden’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 4" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nac/nac-shirt-voorzien-van-regionale-mouwsponsor~a6026f9b/" target="_self" title="NAC-shirt voorzien van regionale mouwsponsor" data-category="teaser" data-list="meest gedeeld" data-position="4" data-content_id="6026f9b" data-element="text, image" data-topic="NAC-shirt voorzien van regionale mouwsponsor" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Vrolijk, Nouwens en OK krijgen gezelschap van Van den Buijs." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cVb-5jUEdCgPN_hpRVjzFy4zDSc/diocontent/220195970/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/cVb-5jUEdCgPN_hpRVjzFy4zDSc/diocontent/220195970/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">NAC-shirt voorzien van regionale mouwsponsor</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 5" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/sport/verraste-max-verstappen-maakt-zich-niet-druk-over-enorme-verwachtingen-stresserend-nah~a92385b7/" target="_self" title="Verraste Max Verstappen maakt zich niet druk over enorme verwachtingen: ‘Stresserend? Nah’" data-category="teaser" data-list="meest gedeeld" data-position="5" data-content_id="92385b7" data-element="text, image" data-topic="Verraste Max Verstappen maakt zich niet druk over enorme verwachtingen: ‘Stresserend? Nah’" data-type="article"> <div class="ankeiler__thumb"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper "> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img alt="Max Verstappen is populair op Zandvoort." class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uzT6-5NqXidrKKEg2PRoVK1bnf4/diocontent/220635970/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" loading="lazy" height="86" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/uzT6-5NqXidrKKEg2PRoVK1bnf4/diocontent/220635970/_fill/115/86/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" width="115" /> </picture> <div class="label-article-state is-small"> <span class="plus-label is-small"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </div> </div> <div class="ankeiler__info"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Verraste Max Verstappen maakt zich niet druk over enorme verwachtingen: ‘Stresserend? Nah’</h3> </div> <p class="ankeiler__indicator"></p> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--rmid is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--rmid" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="rmid--3" data-id="rmid--3"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('rmid--3', 'rmid--3'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="advertising-container-rich"> <!-- includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <!-- / includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> </div> </div> <!-- includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> <div> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--bottom is fjs-dfp-space fjs-dfp-space--bottom" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="bottom--1" data-id="bottom--1"> <script> window.loadAdvertSlot('bottom--1', 'bottom--1'); </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/fixed-slot.html --> </div> <!-- includes/footer.html --> <!-- htmllint id-class-no-ad="false" --> <footer class="page-main-footer" role="contentinfo"> <section class="footer__bar" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="container"> <div class="footer__identity"> <a href="https://www.bndestem.nl/" data-gtm="footer/logo"> <div class="identity"> <div class="identity__image is-desktop"> <svg class="brand-logo" viewBox="0 0 100 100" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"> <title>BN DeStem logo</title> <rect class="has-color-on-default has-color-on-reversed" fill="#D10A10" fill-rule="nonzero" x="0" y="0" width="100" height="100" /> <path class="has-white-on-default has-white-on-reversed" d="M17.9937,66.7841 C19.6561,66.7841 21.1631,67.2853 22.2186,68.4084 C24.017,70.3198 23.8367,72.6618 23.8367,75.2182 C23.8367,77.7764 24.017,80.2611 22.2186,82.1725 C21.1631,83.2943 19.6561,83.798 17.9937,83.798 L12.2158,83.798 L12.2158,66.7841 L17.9937,66.7841 Z M30.8995,70.835 C34.3486,70.835 36.2984,73.4138 36.2984,76.8924 L36.2984,78.304 L28.5471,78.304 C28.5471,79.9327 29.5213,81.1245 31.2562,81.1245 C32.6125,81.1245 33.2787,80.7354 34.0631,79.9327 L35.943,81.8065 C34.6811,83.0959 33.4683,83.798 31.2333,83.798 C28.3089,83.798 25.5029,82.4371 25.5029,77.3063 C25.5029,73.1707 27.69,70.835 30.8995,70.835 Z M43.6893,66.7841 C46.0191,66.7841 47.7061,67.3479 49.1579,68.7349 L47.0658,70.7787 C45.995,69.7698 44.7115,69.6275 43.5959,69.6275 C41.8353,69.6275 40.9797,70.5909 40.9797,71.7419 C40.9797,72.1654 41.1222,72.6132 41.48,72.9419 C41.8124,73.2473 42.3597,73.507 43.0473,73.5988 L45.0439,73.8815 C46.5896,74.0932 47.5636,74.5168 48.2779,75.1739 C49.182,76.0198 49.5842,77.2429 49.5842,78.7241 C49.5842,81.9671 46.8518,83.798 43.3108,83.798 C40.7403,83.798 38.7937,83.2596 37.1279,81.5902 L39.2686,79.4746 C40.3378,80.5322 41.7883,80.8855 43.3569,80.8855 C45.3061,80.8855 46.3528,80.1566 46.3528,78.8177 C46.3528,78.2288 46.1848,77.7367 45.8305,77.408 C45.4947,77.1026 45.1166,76.9366 44.3321,76.8202 L42.2873,76.537 C40.8381,76.3252 39.7676,75.8789 39.006,75.1512 C38.1987,74.3508 37.794,73.2689 37.794,71.8603 C37.794,68.8746 40.0286,66.7841 43.6893,66.7841 Z M54.8527,67.5943 L54.8527,71.375 L57.0584,71.375 L57.0584,73.806 L54.8527,73.806 L54.8527,79.9433 C54.8527,80.6793 55.1894,81.098 55.9318,81.098 L57.0584,81.098 L57.0584,83.798 L55.3562,83.798 C52.8139,83.798 51.7331,81.9565 51.7331,80.1395 L51.7331,73.806 L50.415,73.806 L50.415,71.375 L51.7331,71.375 L51.7331,67.5943 L54.8527,67.5943 Z M63.2858,70.835 C66.7329,70.835 68.6841,73.4138 68.6841,76.8924 L68.6841,78.304 L60.9322,78.304 C60.9322,79.9327 61.9064,81.1245 63.6436,81.1245 C64.9985,81.1245 65.6634,80.7354 66.449,79.9327 L68.3275,81.8065 C67.0666,83.0959 65.8546,83.798 63.6195,83.798 C60.6941,83.798 57.8887,82.4371 57.8887,77.3063 C57.8887,73.1707 60.0762,70.835 63.2858,70.835 Z M83.4003,70.835 C84.6312,70.835 85.7443,71.252 86.4322,71.967 C87.4282,72.9991 87.7835,74.2049 87.7835,75.6064 L87.7835,83.798 L84.7036,83.798 L84.7036,76.0484 C84.7036,74.3026 83.6367,73.7128 82.666,73.7128 C81.7177,73.7128 80.6036,74.3026 80.6036,75.9758 L80.6036,83.798 L77.5259,83.798 L77.5259,76.0484 C77.5259,74.3026 76.4574,73.7128 75.4867,73.7128 C74.5162,73.7128 73.4259,74.3026 73.4259,76.0484 L73.4259,83.798 L70.3447,83.798 L70.3447,70.9815 L73.355,70.9815 L73.355,72.1636 C74.1597,71.3021 75.2975,70.835 76.4346,70.835 C77.8091,70.835 78.9222,71.3506 79.705,72.4578 C80.7469,71.3259 81.8613,70.835 83.4003,70.835 Z M17.8894,69.6474 L15.4476,69.6474 L15.4476,80.7689 L17.8894,80.7689 C19.0022,80.7689 19.7475,80.4098 20.3051,79.7143 C20.9087,78.9468 21.0021,77.7236 21.0021,75.1355 C21.0021,72.5481 20.9087,71.4695 20.3051,70.7017 C19.7475,70.0074 19.0022,69.6474 17.8894,69.6474 Z M30.8995,73.4633 C29.8526,73.4633 29.1647,74.0205 28.831,74.7746 C28.6401,75.2378 28.5687,75.5786 28.5471,76.138 L33.2555,76.138 C33.2314,75.5786 33.1603,75.2378 32.9691,74.7746 C32.6366,74.0205 31.9462,73.4633 30.8995,73.4633 Z M63.1057,73.4633 C62.0588,73.4633 61.3701,74.0205 61.0376,74.7746 C60.8465,75.2378 60.7763,75.5786 60.7522,76.138 L65.4593,76.138 C65.4374,75.5786 65.364,75.2378 65.1741,74.7746 C64.8429,74.0205 64.1539,73.4633 63.1057,73.4633 Z M33.026,16.1932 C37.5583,16.1932 40.9877,17.1762 43.3127,19.1384 C45.797,21.2548 47.0378,23.9863 47.0378,27.3342 C47.0378,31.6429 44.6735,34.5104 39.9439,35.9318 L39.9439,36.1641 C42.7813,36.8183 44.9589,38.0598 46.4758,39.8866 C47.9936,41.7131 48.7543,43.956 48.7543,46.6099 C48.7543,48.6872 48.3786,50.4973 47.6299,52.036 C46.8786,53.576 45.8173,54.8825 44.4371,55.9604 C41.7958,58.0771 38.1693,59.133 33.5596,59.133 L12.2158,59.133 L12.2158,16.1932 L33.026,16.1932 Z M50.415,16.1932 L59.5497,31.944 L59.5497,59.133 L50.415,59.133 L50.415,16.1932 Z M61.7731,16.1932 L78.6077,45.0309 L78.6077,16.1932 L87.7842,16.1932 L87.7842,59.133 L77.142,59.133 L52.0762,16.1932 L61.7731,16.1932 Z M32.1922,40.338 L22.1455,40.338 L22.1455,51.4259 L32.3682,51.4259 C34.3268,51.4259 35.874,50.9067 37.0094,49.8662 C38.0666,48.9047 38.5956,47.5957 38.5956,45.9402 C38.5956,44.0529 37.9887,42.6454 36.7742,41.7223 C35.5599,40.799 34.0326,40.338 32.1922,40.338 Z M31.6051,23.8182 L22.1455,23.8182 L22.1455,33.4635 L31.4869,33.4635 C33.2091,33.4635 34.5902,33.0697 35.6298,32.2802 C36.6668,31.4926 37.1853,30.2873 37.1853,28.6696 C37.1853,27.0916 36.6867,25.8897 35.6875,25.0603 C34.6905,24.2324 33.3273,23.8182 31.6051,23.8182 Z" fill="#FFFFFF" /> </svg> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div data-temptation-position="FOOTER"> <form class="footer__newsletter-form form fjs-newsletter" method="post" action="https://www.bndestem.nl/nieuwsbrief/inschrijven"> <div class="form__group"> <label class="label-input" for="newsletter-email">Meld je aan voor de nieuwsbrief</label> <span class="footer__newsletter-consent__text">Wil je elke dag de Dagelijkse nieuwsbrief van BN DeStem ontvangen via e-mail?</span> <div class="footer__newsletter-input-sizer"> <input class="input" type="email" name="newsletterEmail" id="newsletter-email" placeholder="E-mailadres" value=""/> <button type="submit" class="button" data-gtm="footer/nieuwsbrief aanmelden">Aanmelden</button> </div> </div> </form> </div> <ul class="footer__social-links"> <li class="footer-social-links__item"> <a href="https://twitter.com/bndestem" class="footer-social-links__link" rel="noopener" target="_blank" data-gtm="footer/volg_ons/twitter"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="40" height="40" viewBox="0 0 32 26" class="icons"><path d="M32 3.078c-1.178.523-2.442.874-3.772 1.034 1.357-.813 2.398-2.1 2.888-3.63-1.27.75-2.675 1.297-4.17 1.59C25.752.798 24.047 0 22.16 0c-3.625 0-6.564 2.94-6.564 6.564 0 .514.058 1.015.17 1.495-5.453-.276-10.29-2.89-13.528-6.86-.565.97-.887 2.1-.887 3.302 0 2.277.88 4.286 2.644 5.463-1.076-.033-1.997-.33-3.246-.82v.082c0 3.182 2.536 5.83 5.536 6.436-.548.15-.992.23-1.59.23-.424 0-.767-.04-1.168-.118.837 2.606 3.294 4.507 6.166 4.56-2.245 1.76-5.06 2.807-8.135 2.807-.532 0-1.044-.03-1.557-.092C2.903 24.913 6.36 26 10.065 26c12.073 0 18.678-10.003 18.678-18.675 0-.287-.007-.57-.02-.85 1.286-.923 2.398-2.08 3.277-3.397"/></svg> <span class="footer-social-links__text">Twitter</span> </a> </li> <li class="footer-social-links__item"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BNDeStem1" class="footer-social-links__link" rel="noopener" target="_blank" data-gtm="footer/volg_ons/facebook"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="40" height="40" viewBox="0 0 16 30" class="icons"><title >Facebook</title><path d="M13.445 5.123H16V0h-5.54C7.097 0 4.37 2.702 4.37 6.036V9.1H0v5.124h4.37V30h6.795V14.224H16V9.1h-4.835V7.383c0-1.248 1.02-2.26 2.28-2.26"/></svg> <span class="footer-social-links__text">Facebook</span> </a> </li> <li class="footer-social-links__item"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/bn_destem/" class="footer-social-links__link" rel="noopener" target="_blank" data-gtm="footer/volg_ons/instagram"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="40" height="40" viewBox="0 0 30 30" class="icons"> <path d="M26.488 20.546c-.065 1.423-.303 2.195-.503 2.71-.265.68-.58 1.166-1.092 1.677-.51.51-.998.826-1.68 1.09-.514.2-1.287.438-2.71.503-1.54.07-2.002.085-5.9.085-3.9 0-4.362-.014-5.902-.084-1.422-.065-2.195-.302-2.71-.502-.68-.265-1.168-.58-1.68-1.09-.51-.512-.826-.998-1.09-1.68-.2-.513-.44-1.285-.504-2.708-.07-1.538-.085-2-.085-5.894 0-3.895.016-4.357.086-5.895.065-1.422.303-2.195.503-2.71.264-.68.58-1.166 1.09-1.676.512-.51 1-.826 1.68-1.09.515-.2 1.288-.438 2.71-.503 1.54-.07 2.003-.085 5.902-.085 3.9 0 4.36.015 5.9.085 1.424.065 2.197.303 2.712.503.68.264 1.168.58 1.68 1.09.51.51.826.997 1.09 1.678.2.514.44 1.287.504 2.71.07 1.537.085 2 .085 5.894 0 3.895-.015 4.356-.085 5.894m2.628-11.91c-.07-1.55-.318-2.612-.68-3.54-.372-.96-.87-1.773-1.683-2.584-.812-.81-1.626-1.31-2.586-1.682-.93-.36-1.99-.607-3.545-.678-1.557-.07-2.054-.088-6.02-.088-3.966 0-4.463.017-6.02.088C7.027.222 5.966.47 5.037.83c-.96.373-1.774.87-2.586 1.682-.81.81-1.31 1.625-1.683 2.584-.36.928-.608 1.99-.68 3.54C.018 10.194 0 10.69 0 14.653s.017 4.458.088 6.014c.07 1.553.318 2.613.68 3.54.372.96.87 1.774 1.683 2.585.813.812 1.627 1.31 2.587 1.684.93.36 1.99.607 3.545.678 1.557.07 2.054.088 6.02.088 3.966 0 4.463-.017 6.02-.088 1.554-.07 2.616-.318 3.545-.678.96-.373 1.774-.872 2.586-1.683.812-.81 1.31-1.623 1.684-2.583.36-.928.608-1.988.68-3.54.07-1.557.087-2.053.087-6.015 0-3.962-.017-4.46-.088-6.015"/> <path d="M14.602 19.514c-2.688 0-4.867-2.177-4.867-4.862 0-2.686 2.18-4.863 4.867-4.863 2.688 0 4.867 2.176 4.867 4.862 0 2.685-2.18 4.862-4.868 4.862m0-12.353c-4.14 0-7.498 3.355-7.498 7.492 0 4.137 3.357 7.49 7.498 7.49 4.14 0 7.498-3.353 7.498-7.49 0-4.137-3.357-7.49-7.498-7.49M22.396 5.114c-.967 0-1.752.784-1.752 1.75 0 .968.785 1.75 1.752 1.75.968 0 1.753-.782 1.753-1.75 0-.966-.786-1.75-1.754-1.75"/> </svg> <span class="footer-social-links__text">Instagram</span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <section class="footer__quote" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="container"> <div class="news-tip"> <div class="news-tip__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="90" height="100" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Quote</title><path d="M16.1 5.3H4.2C.4 9.2 0 16.4 0 22.7v35.6h29.4V22.7H12.9c.3-11.1 3.2-17.4 3.2-17.4zM47.5 23.1c.3-11.1 3.1-17.4 3.1-17.4H38.8c-3.9 3.9-4.2 11.1-4.2 17.4v35.6H64V23.1H47.5z"/></svg> </div> <div class="news-tip__content"> <p class="news-tip__text">Wij zijn altijd op zoek naar het laatste nieuws.</p> <a href="https://www.bndestem.nl/home/tip-ons-hoe-je-de-redactie-van-bn-destem-gemakkelijk-kunt-bereiken~a886558a" class="cta" target="_blank"> <span>Tip de redactie</span> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="13" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> </a> </div> </div> <hr class="footer__hr"/> </div> </section> <section class="footer__nav" data-nosnippet="true"> <div class="container"> <nav class="footer__menu"> <div class="footer-nav__item--last"> <h3 class="footer-nav__title">Apps</h3> <ul class="footer__nav__list"> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link menu-list__link--appstore button" data-gtm="footer/ad_apps/Download nu in Google Play" rel="noreferrer" href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mecom.bndestem.nl&hl=nl&utm_source=BS&utm_campaign=google_play&utm_medium=website&utm_content=footer" target="_blank"> <!-- htmllint tag-name-lowercase="false" --> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="184" height="57" viewBox="0 0 154 35" class="icons"><title >Android Playstore</title> <path fill="#FFF" d="M40.95.86h1.3l1.79 5.65h.02L45.89.86h1.27L44.72 8h-1.39L40.95.86zm6.92 0h5.14v1.08h-3.89v1.87h3.6v1.02h-3.6v2.09h3.96V8h-5.21V.86zm6.3 0h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zM61.21.86h1.25v3.25L65.64.86h1.54l-2.85 2.85L67.38 8h-1.56l-2.34-3.41-1.02 1.01V8h-1.25V.86zm6.85 0h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zM75.1.86h1.25V8H75.1V.86zm6.69 4.84c0 .313-.027.617-.08.91-.053.293-.162.557-.325.79-.163.233-.4.42-.71.56-.31.14-.722.21-1.235.21-.38 0-.703-.058-.97-.175-.267-.117-.487-.277-.66-.48-.173-.203-.3-.445-.38-.725-.08-.28-.12-.583-.12-.91V5.5h1.25v.37c0 .407.068.722.205.945.137.223.395.335.775.335.2 0 .365-.03.495-.09s.233-.148.31-.265c.077-.117.128-.262.155-.435.027-.173.04-.37.04-.59V.86h1.25V5.7zM89.54 8h-.8l-.19-.84c-.333.38-.667.643-1 .79-.333.147-.717.22-1.15.22-.533 0-1.012-.098-1.435-.295-.423-.197-.782-.465-1.075-.805-.293-.34-.518-.737-.675-1.19-.157-.453-.235-.937-.235-1.45 0-.507.078-.987.235-1.44.157-.453.382-.85.675-1.19.293-.34.652-.61 1.075-.81.423-.2.902-.3 1.435-.3.387 0 .755.052 1.105.155.35.103.662.257.935.46s.5.458.68.765c.18.307.293.66.34 1.06h-1.22c-.033-.233-.105-.438-.215-.615s-.248-.325-.415-.445c-.167-.12-.353-.21-.56-.27-.207-.06-.423-.09-.65-.09-.38 0-.708.077-.985.23-.277.153-.502.358-.675.615-.173.257-.302.548-.385.875-.083.327-.125.66-.125 1 0 .34.042.673.125 1 .083.327.212.618.385.875.173.257.398.462.675.615.277.153.605.23.985.23.32.007.603-.035.85-.125s.455-.22.625-.39c.17-.17.298-.378.385-.625.087-.247.133-.52.14-.82h-1.9v-.95h3.04V8zm2.61-4.15h2.04c.3 0 .55-.085.75-.255.2-.17.3-.415.3-.735 0-.36-.09-.613-.27-.76-.18-.147-.44-.22-.78-.22h-2.04v1.97zM90.9.86h3.47c.64 0 1.153.147 1.54.44.387.293.58.737.58 1.33 0 .36-.088.668-.265.925-.177.257-.428.455-.755.595v.02c.44.093.773.302 1 .625.227.323.34.728.34 1.215 0 .28-.05.542-.15.785-.1.243-.257.453-.47.63-.213.177-.487.317-.82.42-.333.103-.73.155-1.19.155H90.9V.86zm1.25 6.12h2.21c.38 0 .675-.098.885-.295.21-.197.315-.475.315-.835 0-.353-.105-.625-.315-.815-.21-.19-.505-.285-.885-.285h-2.21v2.23zm7.7-6.12h1.33L103.93 8h-1.34l-.67-1.89h-2.85L98.4 8h-1.29L99.85.86zm-.44 4.3h2.18l-1.07-3.07h-.03l-1.08 3.07zm7.11-4.3h1.33L110.6 8h-1.34l-.67-1.89h-2.85L105.07 8h-1.29l2.74-7.14zm-.44 4.3h2.18l-1.07-3.07h-.03l-1.08 3.07zm5.2-4.3h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zm7.76-3.25h1.3l1.79 5.65h.02l1.83-5.65h1.27L124.06 8h-1.39L120.29.86zm9.96.85c-.38 0-.708.077-.985.23-.277.153-.502.358-.675.615-.173.257-.302.548-.385.875-.083.327-.125.66-.125 1 0 .34.042.673.125 1 .083.327.212.618.385.875.173.257.398.462.675.615.277.153.605.23.985.23s.708-.077.985-.23c.277-.153.502-.358.675-.615.173-.257.302-.548.385-.875.083-.327.125-.66.125-1 0-.34-.042-.673-.125-1-.083-.327-.212-.618-.385-.875-.173-.257-.398-.462-.675-.615-.277-.153-.605-.23-.985-.23zm0-1.02c.533 0 1.012.1 1.435.3.423.2.782.47 1.075.81.293.34.518.737.675 1.19.157.453.235.933.235 1.44 0 .513-.078.997-.235 1.45-.157.453-.382.85-.675 1.19-.293.34-.652.608-1.075.805-.423.197-.902.295-1.435.295s-1.012-.098-1.435-.295c-.423-.197-.782-.465-1.075-.805-.293-.34-.518-.737-.675-1.19-.157-.453-.235-.937-.235-1.45 0-.507.078-.987.235-1.44.157-.453.382-.85.675-1.19.293-.34.652-.61 1.075-.81.423-.2.902-.3 1.435-.3zm7.6 1.02c-.38 0-.708.077-.985.23-.277.153-.502.358-.675.615-.173.257-.302.548-.385.875-.083.327-.125.66-.125 1 0 .34.042.673.125 1 .083.327.212.618.385.875.173.257.398.462.675.615.277.153.605.23.985.23s.708-.077.985-.23c.277-.153.502-.358.675-.615.173-.257.302-.548.385-.875.083-.327.125-.66.125-1 0-.34-.042-.673-.125-1-.083-.327-.212-.618-.385-.875-.173-.257-.398-.462-.675-.615-.277-.153-.605-.23-.985-.23zm0-1.02c.533 0 1.012.1 1.435.3.423.2.782.47 1.075.81.293.34.518.737.675 1.19.157.453.235.933.235 1.44 0 .513-.078.997-.235 1.45-.157.453-.382.85-.675 1.19-.293.34-.652.608-1.075.805-.423.197-.902.295-1.435.295s-1.012-.098-1.435-.295c-.423-.197-.782-.465-1.075-.805-.293-.34-.518-.737-.675-1.19-.157-.453-.235-.937-.235-1.45 0-.507.078-.987.235-1.44.157-.453.382-.85.675-1.19.293-.34.652-.61 1.075-.81.423-.2.902-.3 1.435-.3zm4.56.17h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23z"/> <path fill="#FFF" d="M0 3.98c0-2.214 1.264-2.728 2.816-1.157l14.006 14.185-14.006 14.18C1.26 32.765 0 32.257 0 30.033V3.98zM22.816 11.36l-5.16 4.784L3.2 2.067M22.81 22.793l-5.177-4.88L3.2 32.404M23.776 12.078l5.445 2.63c2.523 1.22 2.566 3.27.09 4.586l-5.534 2.938-5.385-5.248 5.386-4.906z"/> <g transform="translate(41 11)"> <g transform="translate(0 .1)"> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M16.597 10.14c0 2.292-.68 4.12-2.04 5.48-1.544 1.62-3.554 2.43-6.03 2.43-2.368 0-4.382-.822-6.04-2.466C.828 13.942 0 11.904 0 9.474S.828 5.01 2.488 3.367C4.145 1.723 6.158.902 8.528.902c1.176 0 2.3.228 3.37.687 1.07.457 1.926 1.07 2.567 1.833L13.02 4.868c-1.084-1.3-2.582-1.95-4.492-1.95-1.728 0-3.22.608-4.482 1.824-1.26 1.214-1.89 2.793-1.89 4.733 0 1.94.63 3.52 1.89 4.734 1.26 1.214 2.754 1.822 4.482 1.822 1.834 0 3.362-.612 4.585-1.834.795-.795 1.253-1.904 1.375-3.325h-5.96v-1.97h7.955c.076.427.114.84.114 1.237"/> </g> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M20.666 15.11c.726.74 1.585 1.11 2.58 1.11.992 0 1.852-.37 2.578-1.11.726-.742 1.09-1.724 1.09-2.946 0-1.223-.364-2.204-1.09-2.947-.726-.74-1.586-1.11-2.58-1.11-.993 0-1.852.37-2.578 1.11-.727.743-1.09 1.724-1.09 2.947 0 1.222.363 2.204 1.09 2.945m-1.57-7.222c1.085-1.138 2.467-1.708 4.15-1.708 1.68 0 3.063.57 4.15 1.708 1.083 1.14 1.625 2.564 1.625 4.276 0 1.712-.54 3.136-1.625 4.275-1.086 1.138-2.47 1.707-4.15 1.707-1.682 0-3.064-.57-4.15-1.708-1.084-1.14-1.627-2.564-1.627-4.276 0-1.712.543-3.137 1.628-4.276M32.93 15.11c.727.74 1.586 1.11 2.58 1.11.993 0 1.853-.37 2.58-1.11.725-.742 1.088-1.724 1.088-2.946 0-1.223-.363-2.204-1.09-2.947-.725-.74-1.585-1.11-2.578-1.11-.994 0-1.853.37-2.58 1.11-.726.743-1.088 1.724-1.088 2.947 0 1.222.362 2.204 1.09 2.945m-1.57-7.222C32.445 6.75 33.827 6.18 35.51 6.18c1.68 0 3.064.57 4.15 1.708 1.084 1.14 1.626 2.564 1.626 4.276 0 1.712-.542 3.136-1.626 4.275-1.086 1.138-2.47 1.707-4.15 1.707-1.682 0-3.064-.57-4.15-1.708-1.084-1.14-1.627-2.564-1.627-4.276 0-1.712.543-3.137 1.628-4.276M47.683 16.222c.993 0 1.838-.367 2.533-1.1.696-.734 1.043-1.72 1.043-2.958 0-1.238-.348-2.223-1.044-2.957-.695-.734-1.54-1.1-2.533-1.1-.98 0-1.82.37-2.52 1.11-.705.743-1.056 1.725-1.056 2.947 0 1.223.35 2.204 1.055 2.946.702.74 1.542 1.112 2.52 1.112m-.16 6.877c-1.33 0-2.414-.333-3.255-.998-.84-.665-1.444-1.426-1.81-2.28l1.925-.803c.214.61.608 1.122 1.18 1.534.573.413 1.226.62 1.96.62 1.162 0 2.075-.348 2.74-1.044.665-.695.997-1.638.997-2.83V16.22h-.093c-.367.55-.886 1.01-1.558 1.375-.674.367-1.43.55-2.27.55-1.453 0-2.706-.572-3.76-1.72-1.055-1.145-1.583-2.566-1.583-4.263 0-1.696.528-3.118 1.582-4.264 1.054-1.146 2.307-1.72 3.76-1.72.84 0 1.596.185 2.27.55.67.368 1.19.826 1.557 1.377h.092v-1.56h2.017v10.66c0 1.926-.56 3.39-1.674 4.39-1.115 1-2.476 1.502-4.08 1.502"/> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M55.27 17.78h2.11V1.368h-2.11M67.374 10.812c-.046-.643-.34-1.253-.883-1.835-.542-.58-1.348-.87-2.418-.87-.78 0-1.455.244-2.028.732-.573.49-.967 1.146-1.18 1.972h6.51zm-3.026 7.336c-1.697 0-3.077-.567-4.138-1.697-1.063-1.13-1.594-2.56-1.594-4.286 0-1.636.516-3.04 1.548-4.218 1.03-1.176 2.35-1.765 3.954-1.765 1.666 0 3 .543 4 1.63 1 1.083 1.502 2.535 1.502 4.354l-.022.39h-8.873c.06 1.13.44 2.025 1.135 2.68.696.66 1.51.987 2.442.987 1.512.002 2.537-.64 3.072-1.924l1.88.78c-.367.87-.972 1.6-1.812 2.19-.84.587-1.872.882-3.094.882zM77.92 9.115h3.53c.885 0 1.596-.3 2.13-.895.536-.595.804-1.253.804-1.97 0-.72-.268-1.376-.803-1.972-.534-.597-1.245-.895-2.13-.895h-3.53v5.732zm0 8.665h-2.11V1.366h5.593c1.39 0 2.594.463 3.61 1.387 1.017.925 1.525 2.09 1.525 3.496 0 1.405-.508 2.57-1.524 3.495-1.017.925-2.22 1.387-3.61 1.387h-3.485v6.648zM87.914 17.78h2.108V1.368h-2.108M95.8 16.222c.87 0 1.66-.325 2.372-.975.71-.65 1.066-1.417 1.066-2.303-.596-.49-1.49-.734-2.682-.734-1.025 0-1.796.222-2.316.664-.52.445-.78.963-.78 1.56 0 .55.237.985.712 1.307.473.32 1.016.482 1.627.482m-.345 1.926c-1.192 0-2.19-.345-2.99-1.032-.804-.688-1.205-1.597-1.205-2.728 0-1.223.474-2.182 1.422-2.877.947-.694 2.116-1.042 3.507-1.042 1.237 0 2.254.23 3.048.688v-.322c0-.825-.283-1.486-.848-1.982-.566-.497-1.26-.745-2.086-.745-.61 0-1.166.145-1.662.435-.497.29-.837.688-1.02 1.192l-1.927-.825c.26-.673.772-1.296 1.537-1.87.763-.573 1.772-.86 3.026-.86 1.437 0 2.628.422 3.576 1.262.947.84 1.42 2.025 1.42 3.553v6.786H99.24v-1.558h-.09c-.842 1.283-2.073 1.926-3.693 1.926M105.84 22.73h-2.177l2.614-5.66-4.63-10.524h2.29l3.348 8.07h.046l3.256-8.07h2.292"/> </g> </svg> </a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link menu-list__link--appstore button" data-gtm="footer/ad_apps/Download nu in de App Store" rel="noreferrer" href="https://itunes.apple.com/nl/app/bn-destem-nieuws/id492614420?mt=8&utm_source=BS&utm_campaign=apple_appstore&utm_medium=website&utm_content=footer" target="_blank"> <!-- htmllint tag-name-lowercase="false" --> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="184" height="57" viewBox="0 0 147 35" class="icons"><title >Apple Appstore</title> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M13.867 3.696C15.88 1.013 18.677 1 18.677 1s.414 2.523-1.584 4.953c-2.134 2.595-4.56 2.17-4.56 2.17s-.455-2.04 1.334-4.427"/> <g transform="translate(0 8.418)"> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M12.695 1.473c1.035 0 2.956-1.44 5.457-1.44 4.304 0 5.997 3.1 5.997 3.1s-3.313 1.712-3.313 5.87c0 4.69 4.125 6.306 4.125 6.306s-2.883 8.213-6.778 8.213c-1.79 0-3.18-1.22-5.065-1.22-1.922 0-3.828 1.265-5.07 1.265-3.557 0-8.05-7.79-8.05-14.054C0 3.352 3.803.12 7.37.12c2.32 0 4.12 1.353 5.325 1.353"/> </g> <path fill="#FFF" d="M40.95.86h1.3l1.79 5.65h.02L45.89.86h1.27L44.72 8h-1.39L40.95.86zm6.92 0h5.14v1.08h-3.89v1.87h3.6v1.02h-3.6v2.09h3.96V8h-5.21V.86zm6.3 0h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zM61.21.86h1.25v3.25L65.64.86h1.54l-2.85 2.85L67.38 8h-1.56l-2.34-3.41-1.02 1.01V8h-1.25V.86zm6.85 0h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zM75.1.86h1.25V8H75.1V.86zm6.69 4.84c0 .313-.027.617-.08.91-.053.293-.162.557-.325.79-.163.233-.4.42-.71.56-.31.14-.722.21-1.235.21-.38 0-.703-.058-.97-.175-.267-.117-.487-.277-.66-.48-.173-.203-.3-.445-.38-.725-.08-.28-.12-.583-.12-.91V5.5h1.25v.37c0 .407.068.722.205.945.137.223.395.335.775.335.2 0 .365-.03.495-.09s.233-.148.31-.265c.077-.117.128-.262.155-.435.027-.173.04-.37.04-.59V.86h1.25V5.7zM89.54 8h-.8l-.19-.84c-.333.38-.667.643-1 .79-.333.147-.717.22-1.15.22-.533 0-1.012-.098-1.435-.295-.423-.197-.782-.465-1.075-.805-.293-.34-.518-.737-.675-1.19-.157-.453-.235-.937-.235-1.45 0-.507.078-.987.235-1.44.157-.453.382-.85.675-1.19.293-.34.652-.61 1.075-.81.423-.2.902-.3 1.435-.3.387 0 .755.052 1.105.155.35.103.662.257.935.46s.5.458.68.765c.18.307.293.66.34 1.06h-1.22c-.033-.233-.105-.438-.215-.615s-.248-.325-.415-.445c-.167-.12-.353-.21-.56-.27-.207-.06-.423-.09-.65-.09-.38 0-.708.077-.985.23-.277.153-.502.358-.675.615-.173.257-.302.548-.385.875-.083.327-.125.66-.125 1 0 .34.042.673.125 1 .083.327.212.618.385.875.173.257.398.462.675.615.277.153.605.23.985.23.32.007.603-.035.85-.125s.455-.22.625-.39c.17-.17.298-.378.385-.625.087-.247.133-.52.14-.82h-1.9v-.95h3.04V8zm2.61-4.15h2.04c.3 0 .55-.085.75-.255.2-.17.3-.415.3-.735 0-.36-.09-.613-.27-.76-.18-.147-.44-.22-.78-.22h-2.04v1.97zM90.9.86h3.47c.64 0 1.153.147 1.54.44.387.293.58.737.58 1.33 0 .36-.088.668-.265.925-.177.257-.428.455-.755.595v.02c.44.093.773.302 1 .625.227.323.34.728.34 1.215 0 .28-.05.542-.15.785-.1.243-.257.453-.47.63-.213.177-.487.317-.82.42-.333.103-.73.155-1.19.155H90.9V.86zm1.25 6.12h2.21c.38 0 .675-.098.885-.295.21-.197.315-.475.315-.835 0-.353-.105-.625-.315-.815-.21-.19-.505-.285-.885-.285h-2.21v2.23zm7.7-6.12h1.33L103.93 8h-1.34l-.67-1.89h-2.85L98.4 8h-1.29L99.85.86zm-.44 4.3h2.18l-1.07-3.07h-.03l-1.08 3.07zm7.11-4.3h1.33L110.6 8h-1.34l-.67-1.89h-2.85L105.07 8h-1.29l2.74-7.14zm-.44 4.3h2.18l-1.07-3.07h-.03l-1.08 3.07zm5.2-4.3h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zM121.1.86h1.25V8h-1.25V.86zm2.73 0h1.32l3.26 5.26h.02V.86h1.19V8h-1.32l-3.25-5.25h-.03V8h-1.19V.86zm10.05 0h2.96c.547 0 1.02.093 1.42.28.4.187.727.442.98.765s.442.702.565 1.135c.123.433.185.897.185 1.39 0 .493-.062.957-.185 1.39-.123.433-.312.812-.565 1.135-.253.323-.58.578-.98.765-.4.187-.873.28-1.42.28h-2.96V.86zm1.25 6.12h1.23c.487 0 .885-.065 1.195-.195.31-.13.553-.31.73-.54.177-.23.297-.5.36-.81.063-.31.095-.645.095-1.005 0-.36-.032-.695-.095-1.005-.063-.31-.183-.58-.36-.81-.177-.23-.42-.41-.73-.54-.31-.13-.708-.195-1.195-.195h-1.23v5.1zM141.1.86h5.14v1.08h-3.89v1.87h3.6v1.02h-3.6v2.09h3.96V8h-5.21V.86z"/> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M121.166 25.189c-.635 1.08-1.523 1.61-2.647 1.61-1.157.002-2.05-.524-2.684-1.58-.535-.87-.797-1.914-.797-3.137 0-1.257.26-2.32.796-3.19.617-1.057 1.52-1.582 2.704-1.582 1.15.002 2.033.527 2.662 1.584.526.87.79 1.92.79 3.137 0 1.218-.274 2.276-.826 3.16m-2.518-10.04c-2.025 0-3.63.648-4.828 1.967-1.195 1.312-1.79 3.002-1.79 5.062 0 1.966.576 3.607 1.734 4.9 1.157 1.295 2.717 1.942 4.674 1.942 2.02 0 3.644-.674 4.87-2.02 1.168-1.32 1.75-2.99 1.75-5.04 0-1.99-.568-3.617-1.696-4.87-1.186-1.3-2.754-1.942-4.714-1.942M131.08 15.86c-.68.525-1.17 1.23-1.48 2.104h-.08l-.11-2.547h-2.572c.053 1.263.08 2.66.08 4.184v9.12h2.955v-6.98c0-1.066.245-1.93.74-2.624.567-.782 1.367-1.175 2.407-1.175.327 0 .64.024.93.076V15.2c-.214-.035-.462-.05-.733-.05-.766 0-1.48.23-2.138.71"/> <g transform="translate(134 15.116)"> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M3.73 5.555c.09-.89.384-1.657.876-2.294.605-.797 1.39-1.21 2.353-1.21 1.056 0 1.842.418 2.356 1.236.4.642.588 1.396.572 2.27H3.73zm8.978.772c0-1.662-.395-3.06-1.177-4.194C10.55.71 9.1 0 7.18 0c-1.95 0-3.5.71-4.655 2.133C1.43 3.47.88 5.137.88 7.148c0 2.042.594 3.67 1.77 4.884 1.177 1.213 2.797 1.816 4.855 1.816 1.72 0 3.21-.268 4.464-.82l-.467-2.055c-1.077.426-2.27.635-3.586.635-1.187 0-2.153-.31-2.9-.933-.823-.692-1.252-1.692-1.287-3.005h8.87c.07-.37.108-.818.108-1.343z"/> </g> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M107.918 12.107l-2.898.875v2.436h-1.942v2.214h1.942v6.71c0 1.68.327 2.876.99 3.584.654.717 1.573 1.068 2.735 1.068.95 0 1.714-.11 2.3-.33l-.085-2.24c-.35.09-.783.13-1.313.13-1.15 0-1.73-.814-1.73-2.455V17.63h3.264v-2.214h-3.262v-3.31zM67.14 25.41c-.62.86-1.493 1.285-2.603 1.285-.948 0-1.72-.335-2.312-.995-.597-.666-.888-1.484-.888-2.453v-2.215c0-.238.045-.537.135-.904.184-.785.57-1.42 1.164-1.91.595-.483 1.253-.723 1.982-.723 1.078 0 1.934.446 2.576 1.318.585.837.873 1.906.873 3.198 0 1.41-.308 2.542-.928 3.4m-1.56-10.26c-2.01 0-3.504.792-4.495 2.374h-.05l-.164-2.107h-2.6c.075 1.494.113 2.95.113 4.372v14.326h2.954V27.13c.77 1.263 2.033 1.89 3.798 1.89 1.63 0 3-.583 4.1-1.746 1.233-1.316 1.847-3.097 1.847-5.367 0-2.023-.526-3.66-1.572-4.898-1.056-1.246-2.36-1.86-3.93-1.86"/> <g transform="translate(41 10.116)"> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M5.226 10.915L6.76 6.097c.404-1.536.693-2.692.878-3.476h.052c.454 1.822.767 2.982.935 3.477l1.554 4.818H5.225zm.71-10.76L0 18.606h3.063l1.644-5.416h5.996l1.723 5.414h3.15L9.606.156h-3.67z"/> </g> <g transform="translate(90 9.116)"> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M7.766 8.984c-1.29-.51-2.186-.982-2.68-1.418-.564-.48-.847-1.086-.847-1.81 0-.656.246-1.213.737-1.676.588-.498 1.405-.763 2.447-.763 1.32 0 2.5.286 3.54.85l.746-2.41C10.595 1.177 9.2.883 7.52.883c-1.88 0-3.39.485-4.53 1.45-1.144.967-1.707 2.21-1.707 3.725 0 2.317 1.616 4.078 4.842 5.28 1.188.44 2.03.912 2.545 1.422.508.514.764 1.144.764 1.882 0 .85-.31 1.52-.928 2.02-.62.498-1.485.752-2.603.752-1.548 0-2.97-.387-4.265-1.15L.95 18.727c1.203.763 2.793 1.148 4.783 1.148 2.146 0 3.82-.536 5.027-1.614 1.087-.98 1.636-2.26 1.636-3.83 0-1.276-.376-2.342-1.122-3.2-.75-.86-1.915-1.612-3.508-2.246"/> </g> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M81.756 25.41c-.62.86-1.486 1.285-2.605 1.285-.944 0-1.716-.335-2.308-.995-.596-.666-.888-1.484-.888-2.453v-2.215c0-.238.043-.537.134-.904.184-.785.573-1.42 1.166-1.91.596-.483 1.25-.723 1.983-.723 1.075 0 1.933.446 2.577 1.318.582.837.876 1.906.876 3.198 0 1.41-.312 2.542-.934 3.4m-1.562-10.26c-2.007 0-3.498.792-4.49 2.374h-.05l-.172-2.107h-2.594c.07 1.494.11 2.95.11 4.372v14.326h2.956V27.13c.77 1.263 2.035 1.89 3.795 1.89 1.634 0 2.998-.583 4.1-1.746 1.233-1.316 1.847-3.097 1.847-5.367 0-2.023-.523-3.66-1.575-4.898-1.05-1.246-2.358-1.86-3.928-1.86"/> </svg> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-nav__item--rest"> <div class="footer-nav__item"> <h3 class="footer-nav__title">Algemeen</h3> <ul class="footer__nav__list"> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Colofon" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/overig/colofon~ac8e14b4/?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=colofon" target="_self">Colofon</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Auteursrecht" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/extra/auteursrecht~a8dc0021?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=auteursrecht" target="_self">Auteursrecht</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Abonnementsvoorwaarden" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/abonnementsvoorwaarden" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Abonnementsvoorwaarden</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Gebruiksvoorwaarden" href="https://privacy.dpgmedia.nl/nl/document/terms-of-use?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=gebruiksvoorwaarden" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Gebruiksvoorwaarden</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Privacy statement" href="https://privacy.dpgmedia.nl/nl/document/privacy-policy?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=privacy" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Privacy statement</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Cookie statement" href="https://privacy.dpgmedia.nl/nl/document/cookie-policy?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=cookiestatement" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Cookie statement</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Vacatures" href="https://www.dpgmediagroup.com/nl-NL/werken-bij-dpg?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=vacatures" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Vacatures</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <button class="menu-list__button" onclick="if(_privacy && _privacy.openModal) _privacy.openModal();" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Privacy instellingen">Privacy instellingen</button> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-nav__item"> <h3 class="footer-nav__title">Service</h3> <ul class="footer__nav__list"> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Klantenservice" href="/service?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=contact" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Klantenservice</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Krant niet bezorgd?" href="/service/bezorging/?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=bezorging" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Krant niet bezorgd?</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Mijn account" href="https://myaccount.bndestem.nl/?dpg_campaign=stdc_bs&dpg_medium=interne_referral&dpg_source=bs&dpg_term=footer" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Mijn account</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Vakantieservice" href="/service/vakantie?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=vakantieservice" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Vakantieservice</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Adverteren" href="https://www.dpgmediagroup.com/nl-NL/bndestem?utm_source=nieuwsmerk&utm_medium=nieuwssite&utm_campaign=homepage&utm_term=footer" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Adverteren</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Losse verkoop" href="https://www.dpglosseverkoop.nl/tornl_j2ee/pag/pve_index.jsp?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=losseverkoop" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Losse verkoop</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-nav__item"> <h3 class="footer-nav__title">Meer BN DeStem</h3> <ul class="footer__nav__list"> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/meer_bn_destem/Abonnee worden" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/abonnementen?otag=t2ejen&utm_source=bs&utm_medium=interne_referral&utm_content=footer&mid=CAM-koj66x|TCH-koj6xr|TCO-lx2qmx|CTY-5g6nol|CCO-5g6nol|PRG-4o96wo" target="_self">Abonnee worden</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/meer_bn_destem/Digitale krant" href="https://krant.bndestem.nl/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Digitale krant</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/meer_bn_destem/Nieuwsbrieven" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nieuwsbrieven?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=nieuwsbrieven" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Nieuwsbrieven</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/meer_bn_destem/Webwinkel" href="/webwinkel-header-footer" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Webwinkel</a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/meer_bn_destem/RSS" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/rss/overzicht/?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=rss" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">RSS</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </div> </section> <section class="footer__mobile-nav" data-nosnippet="true"> <nav class="footer__mobile-menu"> <ul class="footer__mobile-menu__list"> <li class="footer__mobile-menu__list-item"> <a href="https://www.bndestem.nl/home/tip-ons-hoe-je-de-redactie-van-bn-destem-gemakkelijk-kunt-bereiken~a886558a" class="cta cta--icons-complementary" target="_blank"> <h3 class="footer-menu__title"> <label class="footer__mobile-sub-menu-label"> <div class="trigger-icon--collapsed"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="15" height="15" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> </div> <span>Tip de redactie</span> </label> </h3> </a> </li> <li> <input type="checkbox" id="trigger-algemeen" name="toggle-footer-menu" class="toggle-mobile trigger--hide"/> <div class="toggle-mobile__wrapper"> <h3 id="service" class="footer-menu__title"> <label class="footer__mobile-sub-menu-label" for="trigger-algemeen"> <div class="trigger-icon--collapsed"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="15" height="15" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> </div> <div class="trigger-icon--expanded"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="15" height="15" viewBox="0 0 15 4" class="icons"><title >Minder</title><path d="M0 0h15v4H0z"/></svg></div> <span>Algemeen</span> </label> </h3> <ul class="footer__mobile-sub-menu"> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Colofon" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/overig/colofon~ac8e14b4/?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=colofon" target="_self">Colofon</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Auteursrecht" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/extra/auteursrecht~a8dc0021?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=auteursrecht" target="_self">Auteursrecht</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Abonnementsvoorwaarden" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/abonnementsvoorwaarden" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Abonnementsvoorwaarden</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Gebruiksvoorwaarden" href="https://privacy.dpgmedia.nl/nl/document/terms-of-use?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=gebruiksvoorwaarden" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Gebruiksvoorwaarden</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Privacy statement" href="https://privacy.dpgmedia.nl/nl/document/privacy-policy?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=privacy" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Privacy statement</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Cookie statement" href="https://privacy.dpgmedia.nl/nl/document/cookie-policy?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=cookiestatement" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Cookie statement</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Vacatures" href="https://www.dpgmediagroup.com/nl-NL/werken-bij-dpg?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=vacatures" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Vacatures</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <button class="menu-list__button" onclick="if(_privacy && _privacy.openModal) _privacy.openModal();" data-gtm="footer/algemeen/Privacy instellingen">Privacy instellingen</button> </li> </ul> </div> </li> <li> <input type="checkbox" id="trigger-service" name="toggle-footer-menu" class="toggle-mobile trigger--hide"/> <div class="toggle-mobile__wrapper"> <h3 id="service" class="footer-menu__title"> <label class="footer__mobile-sub-menu-label" for="trigger-service"> <div class="trigger-icon--collapsed"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="15" height="15" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> </div> <div class="trigger-icon--expanded"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="15" height="15" viewBox="0 0 15 4" class="icons"><title >Minder</title><path d="M0 0h15v4H0z"/></svg></div> <span>Service</span> </label> </h3> <ul class="footer__mobile-sub-menu"> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Klantenservice" href="/service?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=contact" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Klantenservice</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Krant niet bezorgd?" href="/service/bezorging/?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=bezorging" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Krant niet bezorgd?</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Mijn account" href="https://myaccount.bndestem.nl/?dpg_campaign=stdc_bs&dpg_medium=interne_referral&dpg_source=bs&dpg_term=footer" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Mijn account</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Vakantieservice" href="/service/vakantie?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=vakantieservice" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Vakantieservice</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Adverteren" href="https://www.dpgmediagroup.com/nl-NL/bndestem?utm_source=nieuwsmerk&utm_medium=nieuwssite&utm_campaign=homepage&utm_term=footer" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Adverteren</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/service/Losse verkoop" href="https://www.dpglosseverkoop.nl/tornl_j2ee/pag/pve_index.jsp?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=losseverkoop" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Losse verkoop</a> </li> </ul> </div> </li> <li> <input type="checkbox" id="trigger-meer_bn_destem" name="toggle-footer-menu" class="toggle-mobile trigger--hide"/> <div class="toggle-mobile__wrapper"> <h3 id="service" class="footer-menu__title"> <label class="footer__mobile-sub-menu-label" for="trigger-meer_bn_destem"> <div class="trigger-icon--collapsed"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="15" height="15" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title >Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> </div> <div class="trigger-icon--expanded"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="15" height="15" viewBox="0 0 15 4" class="icons"><title >Minder</title><path d="M0 0h15v4H0z"/></svg></div> <span>Meer BN DeStem</span> </label> </h3> <ul class="footer__mobile-sub-menu"> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/meer_bn_destem/Abonnee worden" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/abonnementen?otag=t2ejen&utm_source=bs&utm_medium=interne_referral&utm_content=footer&mid=CAM-koj66x|TCH-koj6xr|TCO-lx2qmx|CTY-5g6nol|CCO-5g6nol|PRG-4o96wo" target="_self">Abonnee worden</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/meer_bn_destem/Digitale krant" href="https://krant.bndestem.nl/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Digitale krant</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/meer_bn_destem/Nieuwsbrieven" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/nieuwsbrieven?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=nieuwsbrieven" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Nieuwsbrieven</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/meer_bn_destem/Webwinkel" href="/webwinkel-header-footer" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">Webwinkel</a> </li> <li class="footer__mobile-sub-menu__item"> <a class="menu-list__link" data-gtm="footer/meer_bn_destem/RSS" href="https://www.bndestem.nl/rss/overzicht/?utm_source=BS&utm_medium=tekstlink&utm_content=footer&utm_campaign=rss" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer">RSS</a> </li> </ul> </div> </li> <li> <ul class="footer__mobile-social-links"> <li class="footer-social-links__item"> <a href="https://twitter.com/bndestem" class="footer-social-links__link" rel="noopener" target="_blank" data-gtm="footer/volg_ons/twitter"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="30" height="30" viewBox="0 0 32 26" class="icons"><path d="M32 3.078c-1.178.523-2.442.874-3.772 1.034 1.357-.813 2.398-2.1 2.888-3.63-1.27.75-2.675 1.297-4.17 1.59C25.752.798 24.047 0 22.16 0c-3.625 0-6.564 2.94-6.564 6.564 0 .514.058 1.015.17 1.495-5.453-.276-10.29-2.89-13.528-6.86-.565.97-.887 2.1-.887 3.302 0 2.277.88 4.286 2.644 5.463-1.076-.033-1.997-.33-3.246-.82v.082c0 3.182 2.536 5.83 5.536 6.436-.548.15-.992.23-1.59.23-.424 0-.767-.04-1.168-.118.837 2.606 3.294 4.507 6.166 4.56-2.245 1.76-5.06 2.807-8.135 2.807-.532 0-1.044-.03-1.557-.092C2.903 24.913 6.36 26 10.065 26c12.073 0 18.678-10.003 18.678-18.675 0-.287-.007-.57-.02-.85 1.286-.923 2.398-2.08 3.277-3.397"/></svg> <span class="footer-social-links__text">Twitter</span> </a> </li> <li class="footer-social-links__item"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BNDeStem1" class="footer-social-links__link" rel="noopener" target="_blank" data-gtm="footer/volg_ons/facebook"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="30" height="30" viewBox="0 0 16 30" class="icons"><title >Facebook</title><path d="M13.445 5.123H16V0h-5.54C7.097 0 4.37 2.702 4.37 6.036V9.1H0v5.124h4.37V30h6.795V14.224H16V9.1h-4.835V7.383c0-1.248 1.02-2.26 2.28-2.26"/></svg> <span class="footer-social-links__text">Facebook</span> </a> </li> <li class="footer-social-links__item"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/bn_destem/" class="footer-social-links__link" rel="noopener" target="_blank" data-gtm="footer/volg_ons/instagram"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="30" height="30" viewBox="0 0 30 30" class="icons"> <path d="M26.488 20.546c-.065 1.423-.303 2.195-.503 2.71-.265.68-.58 1.166-1.092 1.677-.51.51-.998.826-1.68 1.09-.514.2-1.287.438-2.71.503-1.54.07-2.002.085-5.9.085-3.9 0-4.362-.014-5.902-.084-1.422-.065-2.195-.302-2.71-.502-.68-.265-1.168-.58-1.68-1.09-.51-.512-.826-.998-1.09-1.68-.2-.513-.44-1.285-.504-2.708-.07-1.538-.085-2-.085-5.894 0-3.895.016-4.357.086-5.895.065-1.422.303-2.195.503-2.71.264-.68.58-1.166 1.09-1.676.512-.51 1-.826 1.68-1.09.515-.2 1.288-.438 2.71-.503 1.54-.07 2.003-.085 5.902-.085 3.9 0 4.36.015 5.9.085 1.424.065 2.197.303 2.712.503.68.264 1.168.58 1.68 1.09.51.51.826.997 1.09 1.678.2.514.44 1.287.504 2.71.07 1.537.085 2 .085 5.894 0 3.895-.015 4.356-.085 5.894m2.628-11.91c-.07-1.55-.318-2.612-.68-3.54-.372-.96-.87-1.773-1.683-2.584-.812-.81-1.626-1.31-2.586-1.682-.93-.36-1.99-.607-3.545-.678-1.557-.07-2.054-.088-6.02-.088-3.966 0-4.463.017-6.02.088C7.027.222 5.966.47 5.037.83c-.96.373-1.774.87-2.586 1.682-.81.81-1.31 1.625-1.683 2.584-.36.928-.608 1.99-.68 3.54C.018 10.194 0 10.69 0 14.653s.017 4.458.088 6.014c.07 1.553.318 2.613.68 3.54.372.96.87 1.774 1.683 2.585.813.812 1.627 1.31 2.587 1.684.93.36 1.99.607 3.545.678 1.557.07 2.054.088 6.02.088 3.966 0 4.463-.017 6.02-.088 1.554-.07 2.616-.318 3.545-.678.96-.373 1.774-.872 2.586-1.683.812-.81 1.31-1.623 1.684-2.583.36-.928.608-1.988.68-3.54.07-1.557.087-2.053.087-6.015 0-3.962-.017-4.46-.088-6.015"/> <path d="M14.602 19.514c-2.688 0-4.867-2.177-4.867-4.862 0-2.686 2.18-4.863 4.867-4.863 2.688 0 4.867 2.176 4.867 4.862 0 2.685-2.18 4.862-4.868 4.862m0-12.353c-4.14 0-7.498 3.355-7.498 7.492 0 4.137 3.357 7.49 7.498 7.49 4.14 0 7.498-3.353 7.498-7.49 0-4.137-3.357-7.49-7.498-7.49M22.396 5.114c-.967 0-1.752.784-1.752 1.75 0 .968.785 1.75 1.752 1.75.968 0 1.753-.782 1.753-1.75 0-.966-.786-1.75-1.754-1.75"/> </svg> <span class="footer-social-links__text">Instagram</span> </a> </li> </ul> <h3 class="footer-menu__title">Volg ons ook op</h3> </li> <li> <ul class="footer__mobile-app-button-list"> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mecom.bndestem.nl&hl=nl&utm_source=BS&utm_campaign=google_play&utm_medium=website&utm_content=footer" target="_blank" class="menu-list__link--appstore button" data-gtm="footer/ad_apps/Download nu in Google Play"> <!-- htmllint tag-name-lowercase="false" --> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="184" height="57" viewBox="0 0 154 35" class="icons"><title >Android Playstore</title> <path fill="#FFF" d="M40.95.86h1.3l1.79 5.65h.02L45.89.86h1.27L44.72 8h-1.39L40.95.86zm6.92 0h5.14v1.08h-3.89v1.87h3.6v1.02h-3.6v2.09h3.96V8h-5.21V.86zm6.3 0h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zM61.21.86h1.25v3.25L65.64.86h1.54l-2.85 2.85L67.38 8h-1.56l-2.34-3.41-1.02 1.01V8h-1.25V.86zm6.85 0h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zM75.1.86h1.25V8H75.1V.86zm6.69 4.84c0 .313-.027.617-.08.91-.053.293-.162.557-.325.79-.163.233-.4.42-.71.56-.31.14-.722.21-1.235.21-.38 0-.703-.058-.97-.175-.267-.117-.487-.277-.66-.48-.173-.203-.3-.445-.38-.725-.08-.28-.12-.583-.12-.91V5.5h1.25v.37c0 .407.068.722.205.945.137.223.395.335.775.335.2 0 .365-.03.495-.09s.233-.148.31-.265c.077-.117.128-.262.155-.435.027-.173.04-.37.04-.59V.86h1.25V5.7zM89.54 8h-.8l-.19-.84c-.333.38-.667.643-1 .79-.333.147-.717.22-1.15.22-.533 0-1.012-.098-1.435-.295-.423-.197-.782-.465-1.075-.805-.293-.34-.518-.737-.675-1.19-.157-.453-.235-.937-.235-1.45 0-.507.078-.987.235-1.44.157-.453.382-.85.675-1.19.293-.34.652-.61 1.075-.81.423-.2.902-.3 1.435-.3.387 0 .755.052 1.105.155.35.103.662.257.935.46s.5.458.68.765c.18.307.293.66.34 1.06h-1.22c-.033-.233-.105-.438-.215-.615s-.248-.325-.415-.445c-.167-.12-.353-.21-.56-.27-.207-.06-.423-.09-.65-.09-.38 0-.708.077-.985.23-.277.153-.502.358-.675.615-.173.257-.302.548-.385.875-.083.327-.125.66-.125 1 0 .34.042.673.125 1 .083.327.212.618.385.875.173.257.398.462.675.615.277.153.605.23.985.23.32.007.603-.035.85-.125s.455-.22.625-.39c.17-.17.298-.378.385-.625.087-.247.133-.52.14-.82h-1.9v-.95h3.04V8zm2.61-4.15h2.04c.3 0 .55-.085.75-.255.2-.17.3-.415.3-.735 0-.36-.09-.613-.27-.76-.18-.147-.44-.22-.78-.22h-2.04v1.97zM90.9.86h3.47c.64 0 1.153.147 1.54.44.387.293.58.737.58 1.33 0 .36-.088.668-.265.925-.177.257-.428.455-.755.595v.02c.44.093.773.302 1 .625.227.323.34.728.34 1.215 0 .28-.05.542-.15.785-.1.243-.257.453-.47.63-.213.177-.487.317-.82.42-.333.103-.73.155-1.19.155H90.9V.86zm1.25 6.12h2.21c.38 0 .675-.098.885-.295.21-.197.315-.475.315-.835 0-.353-.105-.625-.315-.815-.21-.19-.505-.285-.885-.285h-2.21v2.23zm7.7-6.12h1.33L103.93 8h-1.34l-.67-1.89h-2.85L98.4 8h-1.29L99.85.86zm-.44 4.3h2.18l-1.07-3.07h-.03l-1.08 3.07zm7.11-4.3h1.33L110.6 8h-1.34l-.67-1.89h-2.85L105.07 8h-1.29l2.74-7.14zm-.44 4.3h2.18l-1.07-3.07h-.03l-1.08 3.07zm5.2-4.3h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zm7.76-3.25h1.3l1.79 5.65h.02l1.83-5.65h1.27L124.06 8h-1.39L120.29.86zm9.96.85c-.38 0-.708.077-.985.23-.277.153-.502.358-.675.615-.173.257-.302.548-.385.875-.083.327-.125.66-.125 1 0 .34.042.673.125 1 .083.327.212.618.385.875.173.257.398.462.675.615.277.153.605.23.985.23s.708-.077.985-.23c.277-.153.502-.358.675-.615.173-.257.302-.548.385-.875.083-.327.125-.66.125-1 0-.34-.042-.673-.125-1-.083-.327-.212-.618-.385-.875-.173-.257-.398-.462-.675-.615-.277-.153-.605-.23-.985-.23zm0-1.02c.533 0 1.012.1 1.435.3.423.2.782.47 1.075.81.293.34.518.737.675 1.19.157.453.235.933.235 1.44 0 .513-.078.997-.235 1.45-.157.453-.382.85-.675 1.19-.293.34-.652.608-1.075.805-.423.197-.902.295-1.435.295s-1.012-.098-1.435-.295c-.423-.197-.782-.465-1.075-.805-.293-.34-.518-.737-.675-1.19-.157-.453-.235-.937-.235-1.45 0-.507.078-.987.235-1.44.157-.453.382-.85.675-1.19.293-.34.652-.61 1.075-.81.423-.2.902-.3 1.435-.3zm7.6 1.02c-.38 0-.708.077-.985.23-.277.153-.502.358-.675.615-.173.257-.302.548-.385.875-.083.327-.125.66-.125 1 0 .34.042.673.125 1 .083.327.212.618.385.875.173.257.398.462.675.615.277.153.605.23.985.23s.708-.077.985-.23c.277-.153.502-.358.675-.615.173-.257.302-.548.385-.875.083-.327.125-.66.125-1 0-.34-.042-.673-.125-1-.083-.327-.212-.618-.385-.875-.173-.257-.398-.462-.675-.615-.277-.153-.605-.23-.985-.23zm0-1.02c.533 0 1.012.1 1.435.3.423.2.782.47 1.075.81.293.34.518.737.675 1.19.157.453.235.933.235 1.44 0 .513-.078.997-.235 1.45-.157.453-.382.85-.675 1.19-.293.34-.652.608-1.075.805-.423.197-.902.295-1.435.295s-1.012-.098-1.435-.295c-.423-.197-.782-.465-1.075-.805-.293-.34-.518-.737-.675-1.19-.157-.453-.235-.937-.235-1.45 0-.507.078-.987.235-1.44.157-.453.382-.85.675-1.19.293-.34.652-.61 1.075-.81.423-.2.902-.3 1.435-.3zm4.56.17h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23z"/> <path fill="#FFF" d="M0 3.98c0-2.214 1.264-2.728 2.816-1.157l14.006 14.185-14.006 14.18C1.26 32.765 0 32.257 0 30.033V3.98zM22.816 11.36l-5.16 4.784L3.2 2.067M22.81 22.793l-5.177-4.88L3.2 32.404M23.776 12.078l5.445 2.63c2.523 1.22 2.566 3.27.09 4.586l-5.534 2.938-5.385-5.248 5.386-4.906z"/> <g transform="translate(41 11)"> <g transform="translate(0 .1)"> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M16.597 10.14c0 2.292-.68 4.12-2.04 5.48-1.544 1.62-3.554 2.43-6.03 2.43-2.368 0-4.382-.822-6.04-2.466C.828 13.942 0 11.904 0 9.474S.828 5.01 2.488 3.367C4.145 1.723 6.158.902 8.528.902c1.176 0 2.3.228 3.37.687 1.07.457 1.926 1.07 2.567 1.833L13.02 4.868c-1.084-1.3-2.582-1.95-4.492-1.95-1.728 0-3.22.608-4.482 1.824-1.26 1.214-1.89 2.793-1.89 4.733 0 1.94.63 3.52 1.89 4.734 1.26 1.214 2.754 1.822 4.482 1.822 1.834 0 3.362-.612 4.585-1.834.795-.795 1.253-1.904 1.375-3.325h-5.96v-1.97h7.955c.076.427.114.84.114 1.237"/> </g> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M20.666 15.11c.726.74 1.585 1.11 2.58 1.11.992 0 1.852-.37 2.578-1.11.726-.742 1.09-1.724 1.09-2.946 0-1.223-.364-2.204-1.09-2.947-.726-.74-1.586-1.11-2.58-1.11-.993 0-1.852.37-2.578 1.11-.727.743-1.09 1.724-1.09 2.947 0 1.222.363 2.204 1.09 2.945m-1.57-7.222c1.085-1.138 2.467-1.708 4.15-1.708 1.68 0 3.063.57 4.15 1.708 1.083 1.14 1.625 2.564 1.625 4.276 0 1.712-.54 3.136-1.625 4.275-1.086 1.138-2.47 1.707-4.15 1.707-1.682 0-3.064-.57-4.15-1.708-1.084-1.14-1.627-2.564-1.627-4.276 0-1.712.543-3.137 1.628-4.276M32.93 15.11c.727.74 1.586 1.11 2.58 1.11.993 0 1.853-.37 2.58-1.11.725-.742 1.088-1.724 1.088-2.946 0-1.223-.363-2.204-1.09-2.947-.725-.74-1.585-1.11-2.578-1.11-.994 0-1.853.37-2.58 1.11-.726.743-1.088 1.724-1.088 2.947 0 1.222.362 2.204 1.09 2.945m-1.57-7.222C32.445 6.75 33.827 6.18 35.51 6.18c1.68 0 3.064.57 4.15 1.708 1.084 1.14 1.626 2.564 1.626 4.276 0 1.712-.542 3.136-1.626 4.275-1.086 1.138-2.47 1.707-4.15 1.707-1.682 0-3.064-.57-4.15-1.708-1.084-1.14-1.627-2.564-1.627-4.276 0-1.712.543-3.137 1.628-4.276M47.683 16.222c.993 0 1.838-.367 2.533-1.1.696-.734 1.043-1.72 1.043-2.958 0-1.238-.348-2.223-1.044-2.957-.695-.734-1.54-1.1-2.533-1.1-.98 0-1.82.37-2.52 1.11-.705.743-1.056 1.725-1.056 2.947 0 1.223.35 2.204 1.055 2.946.702.74 1.542 1.112 2.52 1.112m-.16 6.877c-1.33 0-2.414-.333-3.255-.998-.84-.665-1.444-1.426-1.81-2.28l1.925-.803c.214.61.608 1.122 1.18 1.534.573.413 1.226.62 1.96.62 1.162 0 2.075-.348 2.74-1.044.665-.695.997-1.638.997-2.83V16.22h-.093c-.367.55-.886 1.01-1.558 1.375-.674.367-1.43.55-2.27.55-1.453 0-2.706-.572-3.76-1.72-1.055-1.145-1.583-2.566-1.583-4.263 0-1.696.528-3.118 1.582-4.264 1.054-1.146 2.307-1.72 3.76-1.72.84 0 1.596.185 2.27.55.67.368 1.19.826 1.557 1.377h.092v-1.56h2.017v10.66c0 1.926-.56 3.39-1.674 4.39-1.115 1-2.476 1.502-4.08 1.502"/> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M55.27 17.78h2.11V1.368h-2.11M67.374 10.812c-.046-.643-.34-1.253-.883-1.835-.542-.58-1.348-.87-2.418-.87-.78 0-1.455.244-2.028.732-.573.49-.967 1.146-1.18 1.972h6.51zm-3.026 7.336c-1.697 0-3.077-.567-4.138-1.697-1.063-1.13-1.594-2.56-1.594-4.286 0-1.636.516-3.04 1.548-4.218 1.03-1.176 2.35-1.765 3.954-1.765 1.666 0 3 .543 4 1.63 1 1.083 1.502 2.535 1.502 4.354l-.022.39h-8.873c.06 1.13.44 2.025 1.135 2.68.696.66 1.51.987 2.442.987 1.512.002 2.537-.64 3.072-1.924l1.88.78c-.367.87-.972 1.6-1.812 2.19-.84.587-1.872.882-3.094.882zM77.92 9.115h3.53c.885 0 1.596-.3 2.13-.895.536-.595.804-1.253.804-1.97 0-.72-.268-1.376-.803-1.972-.534-.597-1.245-.895-2.13-.895h-3.53v5.732zm0 8.665h-2.11V1.366h5.593c1.39 0 2.594.463 3.61 1.387 1.017.925 1.525 2.09 1.525 3.496 0 1.405-.508 2.57-1.524 3.495-1.017.925-2.22 1.387-3.61 1.387h-3.485v6.648zM87.914 17.78h2.108V1.368h-2.108M95.8 16.222c.87 0 1.66-.325 2.372-.975.71-.65 1.066-1.417 1.066-2.303-.596-.49-1.49-.734-2.682-.734-1.025 0-1.796.222-2.316.664-.52.445-.78.963-.78 1.56 0 .55.237.985.712 1.307.473.32 1.016.482 1.627.482m-.345 1.926c-1.192 0-2.19-.345-2.99-1.032-.804-.688-1.205-1.597-1.205-2.728 0-1.223.474-2.182 1.422-2.877.947-.694 2.116-1.042 3.507-1.042 1.237 0 2.254.23 3.048.688v-.322c0-.825-.283-1.486-.848-1.982-.566-.497-1.26-.745-2.086-.745-.61 0-1.166.145-1.662.435-.497.29-.837.688-1.02 1.192l-1.927-.825c.26-.673.772-1.296 1.537-1.87.763-.573 1.772-.86 3.026-.86 1.437 0 2.628.422 3.576 1.262.947.84 1.42 2.025 1.42 3.553v6.786H99.24v-1.558h-.09c-.842 1.283-2.073 1.926-3.693 1.926M105.84 22.73h-2.177l2.614-5.66-4.63-10.524h2.29l3.348 8.07h.046l3.256-8.07h2.292"/> </g> </svg> </a> </li> <li class="menu-list__item"> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/nl/app/bn-destem-nieuws/id492614420?mt=8&utm_source=BS&utm_campaign=apple_appstore&utm_medium=website&utm_content=footer" target="_blank" class="menu-list__link--appstore button" data-gtm="footer/ad_apps/Download nu in de App Store"> <!-- htmllint tag-name-lowercase="false" --> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="184" height="57" viewBox="0 0 147 35" class="icons"><title >Apple Appstore</title> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M13.867 3.696C15.88 1.013 18.677 1 18.677 1s.414 2.523-1.584 4.953c-2.134 2.595-4.56 2.17-4.56 2.17s-.455-2.04 1.334-4.427"/> <g transform="translate(0 8.418)"> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M12.695 1.473c1.035 0 2.956-1.44 5.457-1.44 4.304 0 5.997 3.1 5.997 3.1s-3.313 1.712-3.313 5.87c0 4.69 4.125 6.306 4.125 6.306s-2.883 8.213-6.778 8.213c-1.79 0-3.18-1.22-5.065-1.22-1.922 0-3.828 1.265-5.07 1.265-3.557 0-8.05-7.79-8.05-14.054C0 3.352 3.803.12 7.37.12c2.32 0 4.12 1.353 5.325 1.353"/> </g> <path fill="#FFF" d="M40.95.86h1.3l1.79 5.65h.02L45.89.86h1.27L44.72 8h-1.39L40.95.86zm6.92 0h5.14v1.08h-3.89v1.87h3.6v1.02h-3.6v2.09h3.96V8h-5.21V.86zm6.3 0h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zM61.21.86h1.25v3.25L65.64.86h1.54l-2.85 2.85L67.38 8h-1.56l-2.34-3.41-1.02 1.01V8h-1.25V.86zm6.85 0h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zM75.1.86h1.25V8H75.1V.86zm6.69 4.84c0 .313-.027.617-.08.91-.053.293-.162.557-.325.79-.163.233-.4.42-.71.56-.31.14-.722.21-1.235.21-.38 0-.703-.058-.97-.175-.267-.117-.487-.277-.66-.48-.173-.203-.3-.445-.38-.725-.08-.28-.12-.583-.12-.91V5.5h1.25v.37c0 .407.068.722.205.945.137.223.395.335.775.335.2 0 .365-.03.495-.09s.233-.148.31-.265c.077-.117.128-.262.155-.435.027-.173.04-.37.04-.59V.86h1.25V5.7zM89.54 8h-.8l-.19-.84c-.333.38-.667.643-1 .79-.333.147-.717.22-1.15.22-.533 0-1.012-.098-1.435-.295-.423-.197-.782-.465-1.075-.805-.293-.34-.518-.737-.675-1.19-.157-.453-.235-.937-.235-1.45 0-.507.078-.987.235-1.44.157-.453.382-.85.675-1.19.293-.34.652-.61 1.075-.81.423-.2.902-.3 1.435-.3.387 0 .755.052 1.105.155.35.103.662.257.935.46s.5.458.68.765c.18.307.293.66.34 1.06h-1.22c-.033-.233-.105-.438-.215-.615s-.248-.325-.415-.445c-.167-.12-.353-.21-.56-.27-.207-.06-.423-.09-.65-.09-.38 0-.708.077-.985.23-.277.153-.502.358-.675.615-.173.257-.302.548-.385.875-.083.327-.125.66-.125 1 0 .34.042.673.125 1 .083.327.212.618.385.875.173.257.398.462.675.615.277.153.605.23.985.23.32.007.603-.035.85-.125s.455-.22.625-.39c.17-.17.298-.378.385-.625.087-.247.133-.52.14-.82h-1.9v-.95h3.04V8zm2.61-4.15h2.04c.3 0 .55-.085.75-.255.2-.17.3-.415.3-.735 0-.36-.09-.613-.27-.76-.18-.147-.44-.22-.78-.22h-2.04v1.97zM90.9.86h3.47c.64 0 1.153.147 1.54.44.387.293.58.737.58 1.33 0 .36-.088.668-.265.925-.177.257-.428.455-.755.595v.02c.44.093.773.302 1 .625.227.323.34.728.34 1.215 0 .28-.05.542-.15.785-.1.243-.257.453-.47.63-.213.177-.487.317-.82.42-.333.103-.73.155-1.19.155H90.9V.86zm1.25 6.12h2.21c.38 0 .675-.098.885-.295.21-.197.315-.475.315-.835 0-.353-.105-.625-.315-.815-.21-.19-.505-.285-.885-.285h-2.21v2.23zm7.7-6.12h1.33L103.93 8h-1.34l-.67-1.89h-2.85L98.4 8h-1.29L99.85.86zm-.44 4.3h2.18l-1.07-3.07h-.03l-1.08 3.07zm7.11-4.3h1.33L110.6 8h-1.34l-.67-1.89h-2.85L105.07 8h-1.29l2.74-7.14zm-.44 4.3h2.18l-1.07-3.07h-.03l-1.08 3.07zm5.2-4.3h3.41c.787 0 1.377.17 1.77.51.393.34.59.813.59 1.42 0 .34-.05.622-.15.845-.1.223-.217.403-.35.54-.133.137-.265.235-.395.295s-.225.1-.285.12v.02c.107.013.222.047.345.1.123.053.238.138.345.255.107.117.195.268.265.455s.105.42.105.7c0 .42.032.802.095 1.145.063.343.162.588.295.735h-1.34c-.093-.153-.148-.323-.165-.51-.017-.187-.025-.367-.025-.54 0-.327-.02-.608-.06-.845-.04-.237-.113-.433-.22-.59-.107-.157-.252-.272-.435-.345-.183-.073-.418-.11-.705-.11h-1.84V8h-1.25V.86zm1.25 3.25h2.05c.4 0 .703-.095.91-.285.207-.19.31-.475.31-.855 0-.227-.033-.412-.1-.555-.067-.143-.158-.255-.275-.335-.117-.08-.25-.133-.4-.16-.15-.027-.305-.04-.465-.04h-2.03v2.23zM121.1.86h1.25V8h-1.25V.86zm2.73 0h1.32l3.26 5.26h.02V.86h1.19V8h-1.32l-3.25-5.25h-.03V8h-1.19V.86zm10.05 0h2.96c.547 0 1.02.093 1.42.28.4.187.727.442.98.765s.442.702.565 1.135c.123.433.185.897.185 1.39 0 .493-.062.957-.185 1.39-.123.433-.312.812-.565 1.135-.253.323-.58.578-.98.765-.4.187-.873.28-1.42.28h-2.96V.86zm1.25 6.12h1.23c.487 0 .885-.065 1.195-.195.31-.13.553-.31.73-.54.177-.23.297-.5.36-.81.063-.31.095-.645.095-1.005 0-.36-.032-.695-.095-1.005-.063-.31-.183-.58-.36-.81-.177-.23-.42-.41-.73-.54-.31-.13-.708-.195-1.195-.195h-1.23v5.1zM141.1.86h5.14v1.08h-3.89v1.87h3.6v1.02h-3.6v2.09h3.96V8h-5.21V.86z"/> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M121.166 25.189c-.635 1.08-1.523 1.61-2.647 1.61-1.157.002-2.05-.524-2.684-1.58-.535-.87-.797-1.914-.797-3.137 0-1.257.26-2.32.796-3.19.617-1.057 1.52-1.582 2.704-1.582 1.15.002 2.033.527 2.662 1.584.526.87.79 1.92.79 3.137 0 1.218-.274 2.276-.826 3.16m-2.518-10.04c-2.025 0-3.63.648-4.828 1.967-1.195 1.312-1.79 3.002-1.79 5.062 0 1.966.576 3.607 1.734 4.9 1.157 1.295 2.717 1.942 4.674 1.942 2.02 0 3.644-.674 4.87-2.02 1.168-1.32 1.75-2.99 1.75-5.04 0-1.99-.568-3.617-1.696-4.87-1.186-1.3-2.754-1.942-4.714-1.942M131.08 15.86c-.68.525-1.17 1.23-1.48 2.104h-.08l-.11-2.547h-2.572c.053 1.263.08 2.66.08 4.184v9.12h2.955v-6.98c0-1.066.245-1.93.74-2.624.567-.782 1.367-1.175 2.407-1.175.327 0 .64.024.93.076V15.2c-.214-.035-.462-.05-.733-.05-.766 0-1.48.23-2.138.71"/> <g transform="translate(134 15.116)"> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M3.73 5.555c.09-.89.384-1.657.876-2.294.605-.797 1.39-1.21 2.353-1.21 1.056 0 1.842.418 2.356 1.236.4.642.588 1.396.572 2.27H3.73zm8.978.772c0-1.662-.395-3.06-1.177-4.194C10.55.71 9.1 0 7.18 0c-1.95 0-3.5.71-4.655 2.133C1.43 3.47.88 5.137.88 7.148c0 2.042.594 3.67 1.77 4.884 1.177 1.213 2.797 1.816 4.855 1.816 1.72 0 3.21-.268 4.464-.82l-.467-2.055c-1.077.426-2.27.635-3.586.635-1.187 0-2.153-.31-2.9-.933-.823-.692-1.252-1.692-1.287-3.005h8.87c.07-.37.108-.818.108-1.343z"/> </g> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M107.918 12.107l-2.898.875v2.436h-1.942v2.214h1.942v6.71c0 1.68.327 2.876.99 3.584.654.717 1.573 1.068 2.735 1.068.95 0 1.714-.11 2.3-.33l-.085-2.24c-.35.09-.783.13-1.313.13-1.15 0-1.73-.814-1.73-2.455V17.63h3.264v-2.214h-3.262v-3.31zM67.14 25.41c-.62.86-1.493 1.285-2.603 1.285-.948 0-1.72-.335-2.312-.995-.597-.666-.888-1.484-.888-2.453v-2.215c0-.238.045-.537.135-.904.184-.785.57-1.42 1.164-1.91.595-.483 1.253-.723 1.982-.723 1.078 0 1.934.446 2.576 1.318.585.837.873 1.906.873 3.198 0 1.41-.308 2.542-.928 3.4m-1.56-10.26c-2.01 0-3.504.792-4.495 2.374h-.05l-.164-2.107h-2.6c.075 1.494.113 2.95.113 4.372v14.326h2.954V27.13c.77 1.263 2.033 1.89 3.798 1.89 1.63 0 3-.583 4.1-1.746 1.233-1.316 1.847-3.097 1.847-5.367 0-2.023-.526-3.66-1.572-4.898-1.056-1.246-2.36-1.86-3.93-1.86"/> <g transform="translate(41 10.116)"> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M5.226 10.915L6.76 6.097c.404-1.536.693-2.692.878-3.476h.052c.454 1.822.767 2.982.935 3.477l1.554 4.818H5.225zm.71-10.76L0 18.606h3.063l1.644-5.416h5.996l1.723 5.414h3.15L9.606.156h-3.67z"/> </g> <g transform="translate(90 9.116)"> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M7.766 8.984c-1.29-.51-2.186-.982-2.68-1.418-.564-.48-.847-1.086-.847-1.81 0-.656.246-1.213.737-1.676.588-.498 1.405-.763 2.447-.763 1.32 0 2.5.286 3.54.85l.746-2.41C10.595 1.177 9.2.883 7.52.883c-1.88 0-3.39.485-4.53 1.45-1.144.967-1.707 2.21-1.707 3.725 0 2.317 1.616 4.078 4.842 5.28 1.188.44 2.03.912 2.545 1.422.508.514.764 1.144.764 1.882 0 .85-.31 1.52-.928 2.02-.62.498-1.485.752-2.603.752-1.548 0-2.97-.387-4.265-1.15L.95 18.727c1.203.763 2.793 1.148 4.783 1.148 2.146 0 3.82-.536 5.027-1.614 1.087-.98 1.636-2.26 1.636-3.83 0-1.276-.376-2.342-1.122-3.2-.75-.86-1.915-1.612-3.508-2.246"/> </g> <path fill="#FEFEFE" d="M81.756 25.41c-.62.86-1.486 1.285-2.605 1.285-.944 0-1.716-.335-2.308-.995-.596-.666-.888-1.484-.888-2.453v-2.215c0-.238.043-.537.134-.904.184-.785.573-1.42 1.166-1.91.596-.483 1.25-.723 1.983-.723 1.075 0 1.933.446 2.577 1.318.582.837.876 1.906.876 3.198 0 1.41-.312 2.542-.934 3.4m-1.562-10.26c-2.007 0-3.498.792-4.49 2.374h-.05l-.172-2.107h-2.594c.07 1.494.11 2.95.11 4.372v14.326h2.956V27.13c.77 1.263 2.035 1.89 3.795 1.89 1.634 0 2.998-.583 4.1-1.746 1.233-1.316 1.847-3.097 1.847-5.367 0-2.023-.523-3.66-1.575-4.898-1.05-1.246-2.358-1.86-3.928-1.86"/> </svg> </a> </li> </ul> <h3 class="footer-menu__title">Apps</h3> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <section data-nosnippet="true"> <!-- includes/footer/footer-bndestem.html --> <!-- includes/footer/footer-adr.html --> <section class="footer__brand-list"> <div class="container center-content"> <ul class="brand-list__item-holder"> <li class="brand-list__item"> <a href="http://www.ad.nl" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> <img alt="AD logo" src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/icons/brands/ad-2247ef4ca4.svg" class="icons" width="40px" height="40px" loading="lazy"/> </a> </li> <li class="brand-list__item"> <a href="http://www.bd.nl" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> <img alt="BD logo" src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/icons/brands/bd-ea08ffad64.svg" class="icons" width="40px" height="40px" loading="lazy"/> </a> </li> <li class="brand-list__item"> <a href="http://www.ed.nl" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> <img alt="ED logo" src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/icons/brands/ed-5b2739b4c3.svg" class="icons" width="40px" height="40px" loading="lazy"/> </a> </li> <li class="brand-list__item"> <a href="http://www.tubantia.nl" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> <img alt="Tubantia logo" src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/icons/brands/tubantia-6415e3fa0f.svg" class="icons" width="40px" height="40px" loading="lazy"/> </a> </li> <li class="brand-list__item"> <a href="http://www.bndestem.nl" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> <img alt="BN DeStem logo" src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/icons/brands/bndestem-d7a6cc7345.svg" class="icons" width="40px" height="40px" loading="lazy"/> </a> </li> <li class="brand-list__item"> <a href="http://www.pzc.nl" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> <img alt="PZC logo" src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/icons/brands/pzc-88b2e4e7ee.svg" class="icons" width="40px" height="40px" loading="lazy"/> </a> </li> <li class="brand-list__item"> <a href="http://www.destentor.nl" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> <img alt="De Stentor logo" src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/icons/brands/ds-976dcc1966.svg" class="icons" width="40px" height="40px" loading="lazy"/> </a> </li> <li class="brand-list__item"> <a href="http://www.gelderlander.nl" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> <img alt="De Gelderlander logo" src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/icons/brands/gelderlander-acfbb9458e.svg" class="icons" width="40px" height="40px" loading="lazy"/> </a> </li> <li class="brand-list__item--adr"> <img alt="ADR Nieuwsmedia logo" src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/icons/brands/adr-7e5641a7e2.svg" class="icons" width="265px" height="40px" loading="lazy"/> </li> </ul> <div class="brand-list__unitem--adr"> <img alt="ADR Nieuwsmedia logo" src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/img/icons/brands/adr-7e5641a7e2.svg" class="icons" width="265px" height="30px" loading="lazy"/> </div> </div> </section> <section class="footer__dpgmedia"> <div class="container center-content"> <svg width="200" height="118" viewBox="0 0 1183.54961 698.79685" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <title >DPG Media logo</title> <path d="M168.03,384.34209c0-56.22879,41.29135-82.58642,77.18283-82.58642,20.64847,0,36.84619,7.61474,47.32322,18.74289v-88.626h43.52347V463.75134H292.53605V445.9631c-10.477,12.38266-27.30862,20.95976-47.95721,20.95976-33.66891,0-76.54884-26.6804-76.54884-82.58077m125.78346-.32271c0-23.82576-16.83742-42.56294-40.65747-42.56294-23.82587,0-42.56876,18.109-42.56876,42.56294,0,24.14281,18.74289,42.88576,42.56876,42.88576,23.82005,0,40.65747-19.05988,40.65747-42.88576M401.82553,448.18v88.62027h-43.512V304.933h43.512v18.09748c10.16574-12.3826,26.04834-21.27476,47.64593-21.27476,35.89719,0,76.86583,26.35763,76.86583,82.58642,0,55.90037-42.24035,82.58077-76.232,82.58077-21.27675,0-38.11406-6.977-48.2798-18.74289m81.95453-64.16059c0-24.45392-18.109-42.56294-42.56876-42.56294-23.82016,0-40.65747,18.73718-40.65747,42.56294s16.83731,42.88576,40.65747,42.88576c24.45975,0,42.56876-18.743,42.56876-42.88576m55.59492.32271c0-56.22879,41.297-82.58642,77.18283-82.58642,20.6466,0,36.85178,8.57715,47.32892,20.32576V304.933H707.4045V461.20606c0,47.65163-35.25773,78.77147-76.87166,78.77147-44.77794,0-74.00368-26.03691-83.21855-60.6663h47.012c6.03759,12.71486,15.5656,20.01459,36.2065,20.01459,19.05977,0,33.35389-16.19953,33.35389-36.84619V445.9631c-10.47714,12.38266-27.31444,20.95976-47.96291,20.95976-33.66891,0-76.54884-26.6804-76.54884-82.58077m125.78346-.32271c0-23.82576-16.83171-42.56294-40.65747-42.56294-23.82005,0-42.56306,18.109-42.56306,42.56294,0,24.14281,18.743,42.88576,42.56306,42.88576,23.82576,0,40.65747-19.05988,40.65747-42.88576"/> <path d="M421.26278,229.10563h10.391v5.88677c3.14489-4.321,8.14757-6.87,14.42383-6.87,7.842,0,13.33732,3.3415,16.18048,8.8311,3.4331-5.4896,9.21685-8.8311,16.57765-8.8311,13.43475,0,20.29722,7.94316,20.29722,20.597v29.42234H488.4421V249.40284c0-7.45054-3.91815-12.16106-11.37451-12.16106-6.67344,0-11.67042,4.51193-11.67042,13.24187v27.658h-10.5896V248.91791c0-7.1642-4.02513-11.67613-11.08234-11.67613-6.96561,0-11.96829,4.61309-11.96829,13.63707v27.26281H421.26278Zm88.11169,24.71742c0,13.83006,9.80877,25.30188,25.30572,25.30188,12.65368,0,20.78984-6.57612,24.61242-17.45976h-11.2751c-1.86549,5.1-6.473,8.33836-13.24,8.33836-8.62867,0-14.22141-5.49531-15.4014-13.04328h40.7013v-3.62982c0-14.61474-10.78633-25.21017-25.2999-25.21017-14.418,0-25.403,11.28478-25.403,25.70279m10.691-5.68819a15.28558,15.28558,0,0,1,14.80749-10.69659c7.45823,0,12.6538,3.7311,14.51929,10.69659H520.06546m49.93469,5.49018c0,15.59427,11.96445,25.50036,24.41966,25.50036a20.88406,20.88406,0,0,0,16.37907-7.74656V278.142h10.39684V206.54622H610.79888v28.93543c-3.62983-4.6075-9.7075-7.3608-16.27779-7.3608-12.94784,0-24.52094,9.81063-24.52094,25.50419m41.38691-.09556c0,8.82539-6.57041,15.98387-15.49695,15.98387-8.72994,0-15.49312-6.96561-15.49312-15.98387,0-8.93226,6.76318-15.89215,15.49312-15.89215,8.92654,0,15.49695,7.25964,15.49695,15.89215m29.12761-46.09568a7.06106,7.06106,0,1,0,7.06106,7.05535,6.69085,6.69085,0,0,0-7.06106-7.05535m-5.29311,70.70612h10.59531v-49.036H635.22156Zm20.89-24.51488c0,15.59427,11.96445,25.50036,24.41954,25.50036a20.8811,20.8811,0,0,0,16.37906-7.74656V278.142H707.4045v-49.0379H696.91011v6.37754c-3.62982-4.6075-9.70749-7.3608-16.27767-7.3608-12.94783,0-24.52093,9.81063-24.52093,25.50419m41.38691-.09556c0,8.82539-6.57041,15.98387-15.49708,15.98387-8.72993,0-15.49311-6.96561-15.49311-15.98387,0-8.93226,6.76318-15.89215,15.49311-15.89215,8.92667,0,15.49708,7.25964,15.49708,15.89215"/> <rect fill="#783c96" x="760.98498" y="206.54483" width="43.52289" height="71.59481"/> <rect fill="#fabb22" x="971.99672" y="152.29971" width="43.52289" height="76.79313"/> <rect fill="#d23278" x="831.32223" y="152.29971" width="43.52289" height="152.63327"/> <rect fill="#e6463c" x="901.69698" y="94.17553" width="43.44787" height="183.95556"/> </svg> <div class="footer__dpgmedia-copy">© 2022 DPG Media B.V. - alle rechten voorbehouden</div> </div> </section> <!-- / includes/footer/footer-adr.html --> <!-- / includes/footer/footer-bndestem.html --> </section> </footer> <!-- / includes/footer.html --> <script src="https://statics.bndestem.nl/js/main-ef5625601f.js" defer="defer"></script> <!-- TemptationJS --> <script type="module" src="https://temptation.bndestem.nl/temptation.js?v=20220407" async></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://temptation.bndestem.nl/temptation.legacy.js?v=20220407" async nomodule></script> <!-- google tagmanager noscript fallbacks --> <noscript> <iframe src="https://t.bndestem.nl/ns.html?id=GTM-WCJFQQ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">