Filmfanaten opgelet: de Golden Globes komen eraan. Dit zijn de genomineerden
Filmliefhebbers zitten zondagnacht (Nederlandse tijd) klaar voor de uitreiking van de Golden Globes. Netflix maakt dit jaar de meeste kans om een Golden Globe in de wacht te slepen. De streamingdienst heeft 42 films/ serienominaties binnengehaald. Zoek jouw favoriet in deze gigantische rij aan genomineerden.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O’Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Al Pacino - Hunters
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulson - Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit
Best Television Series Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon - Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega - Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Donald Southerland - The Undoing
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two of Us, France/USA
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher - Mank
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
‘Fight for You’ - Judas and the Black Messiah
‘Hear My Voice’ - The Trial of the Chicago 7
‘IO SI (Seen)’ - The Life Ahead
‘Speak Now’ - One Night in Miami
‘Tigers & Tweed’ - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helena Zengel - News of the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Chadwick Boseman, - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Best Director - Motion Picture
David Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Best Original Score
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
