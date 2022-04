Erik ten Hag: who is now known as a control freak always used to be late when we had to cycle to school

Always late

How crazy is that? That the trainer, who is now known as a control freak and revered disciplinarian, always used to be late when we had to cycle to school. It was only a short distance from his home to mine, but he had never heard of being on time. That may be why I put all my grit and venom into our little sprints after football, the goal trying to be the first to reach the railway crossing. I rarely ever lost, although I’m pretty sure there’ll be a text from him today saying that’s nonsense. He always knows better.