Horsfield kondigt op Instagram zijn vertrek aan bij NAC

,NAC Breda my time has come to an end. I would like to thank this beautiful club for everything it has done for me. I would also like to take time out to thank the fans for coming out to support the team no matter the result you would always be there singing loud from the stands. Taking the club with my team mates to the eredivisie was one of the best moments of my career so far. I was not given the opportunity to play and felt I was getting no reward for my hard work as a result my time at the club will be cut short and I will be leaving the club. Thank you for mostly beautiful times. You won’t be forgotten'