Aandeelhouders halen verhaal bij ASML, dat ontkent beursregels te schenden

Koster zegt de antwoorden van ASML af te wachten en dan te bepalen welke vervolgstappen de VEB zal ondernemen. „Door duidelijk te zijn voorkom je onrust en speculatie. Leg ook uit hoe het kon dat ASML zo is bestolen en wat is gedaan om herhaling te voorkomen. Want het is vooral een trieste zaak dat ASML, een bedrijf waar we allemaal trots op zijn, dit is overkomen.”

I. Explanation Damage Award

· The primary driver of the monetary award by the Jury was based on XTAL’s unjust enrichment by having avoided its own research and development costs [labeled ‘Other past economic loss’ in the Jury verdict, see Q9-page 17 of the Jury Verdict form], and not on out-of-pocket harm to ASML. According to the jury this represented about 150 million USD [see Q10-page 18 of the Jury Verdict form].

The jury assessed the value in no small part based on the thousands of engineering hours ASML invested in software development that XTAL never had to invest.

· The other prong of the monetary award was based on ‘Future economic loss’, represented by business that XTAL was pursuing (which eventually did not materialize). This amounted to about 71 million USD [see Q9-page 17 of the Jury Verdict form]

· The software stolen by XTAL was not deleted at ASML; ASML did not lose the value that XTAL stole, but rather XTAL was not entitled to keep it without paying what it was worth.

· The Jury’s monetary award will be finalized into a judgment entered by the Judge who oversaw the case. The Jury found not only that XTAL misappropriated ASML’s trade secrets, but that it did so maliciously. That malicious finding allows the final award to be many times higher than the initial monetary award. These so-called punitive damages are meant not only to punish the defendant, but also to serve as an example to the broader industry that this type of misconduct cannot be allowed. The determination of this final judgment is expected around late April.

II. Accounting and Disclosure Assessment

· With the exception of lawyer’s and investigative costs, ASML was not subject to any costs or liabilities in this matter;

· The damages awarded in the litigation related to potential unjust enrichment by XTAL, primarily XTAL’s avoided R&D costs; and

· We were awarded an amount of 223M USD (still to be finalized/determined by the Judge) that we do not expect to recover since XTAL is bankrupt and therefore did not recognize or disclose any gains.