Céline Dion poseert naakt voor 'snel kiekje' Vogue

Jude Law en Johnny Depp kruisen toverstokken in Fantastic Beasts 2

19:25 Goed nieuws voor fans van Fantastic Beasts and where to find them. Het tweede deel van de film - waarvan het script weer is geschreven door J.K. Rowling - wordt momenteel gedraaid. Het verhaal speelt zich af in New York, Parijs en Londen en draait om de ontsnapping van de duistere tovenaar Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Hij zal uiteindelijk de degens kruisen met Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).